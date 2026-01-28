Bionique Testing Laboratories Appoints Dr. Andy Bailey, Strengthening Global Biosafety Testing

SARANAC LAKE, N.Y., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bionique Testing Laboratories (Bionique), a subsidiary of Asahi Kasei and a globally recognized specialist in mycoplasma and biosafety testing services for the life science industry, today announced the appointment of Andy Bailey, PhD, as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective April 1, 2026.

Dr. Bailey currently serves as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ViruSure, where he has played a pivotal role in establishing one of Europe's leading virus safety testing organizations. He will assume leadership of Bionique while remaining within the Asahi Kasei family, bringing decades of scientific, regulatory, and operational expertise to further strengthen the company's global biosafety testing capabilities.

"I am truly excited to be taking on this new challenge as CEO of Bionique," said Dr. Bailey. "The company's long-standing reputation for excellence in high-quality, GMP-compliant mycoplasma testing provides a strong foundation for future growth."

A virologist by training, Dr. Bailey brings more than 30 years of experience in the safety of biological products, including viruses, prions, and mycoplasmas. His career spans academic research, senior industry leadership, and entrepreneurship, including the founding of ViruSure in 2005. Under his leadership, ViruSure expanded its scientific depth, regulatory credibility, and global customer base, becoming a core component of Asahi Kasei's biosafety testing services portfolio.

As part of the leadership transition, Dr. Bailey will also assume the role of Chief Scientific Officer of ViruSure, ensuring close scientific alignment between Asahi Kasei biosafety testing companies. This dual-role structure is designed to enhance collaboration, accelerate innovation, and deliver integrated, end-to-end biosafety testing solutions across key industries.

The appointment comes at a pivotal time for Bionique, following the completion of its recently expanded, state-of-the-art laboratory facility in Saranac Lake, New York. The expanded footprint significantly increases testing capacity, enabling broader analytical offerings, advanced method development, and enhanced support for emerging therapeutic modalities.

"With the recent expansion of the Bionique facilities by approximately 35,000 square feet, we are well-positioned to broaden our biosafety testing portfolio, together with our colleagues at ViruSure in Vienna, and to further strengthen the biosafety testing services within the Asahi Kasei Bioprocess group for our customers," said Dr. Bailey. "I look forward to working with our talented teams to solidify our position as a global leader in both mycoplasma and virus biosafety testing."

The leadership change positions Bionique to fully leverage its expanded facility and accelerate future growth across biosafety testing services.

"Dr. Bailey's appointment represents a significant step forward in strengthening our global biosafety testing platform," said Yusuke Kanazawa, Head of the Bioprocess Division at Asahi Kasei. "His scientific expertise and leadership in building ViruSure into a leading biosafety testing organization will further connect our testing companies and enhance collaboration across the division, supporting our long-term vision to deliver integrated, high-value solutions to the life science industry worldwide."

About Bionique Testing Laboratories:

With over 35 years of experience, Bionique is a leading global Contract Research Organization specializing in mycoplasma and biosafety testing for the life sciences industry. Located in Saranac Lake, NY, Bionique offers analytical testing solutions and validation services to support drug development and ensure the safety of biopharmaceuticals, cell & gene therapies, and vaccines. Bionique is integral to the Biosafety Testing Services Unit of Asahi Kasei Bioprocess. To learn more about Bionique, visit www.bionique.com.

About Asahi Kasei:

The Asahi Kasei Group contributes to life and living for people around the world. Since its foundation in 1922 with ammonia, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through the proactive transformation of its business portfolio to meet the evolving needs of every age. With 50,000 employees worldwide, the company contributes to a sustainable society by providing solutions to the world's challenges through its three business sectors of Healthcare, Homes, and Material. Its healthcare operations include devices and systems for acute critical care, and manufacture of biotherapeutics, as well as pharmaceuticals. For more information, visit www.asahi-kasei.com and www.ak-bio.com.

