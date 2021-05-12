Bioniz Therapeutics Expands Board of Directors and Leadership Team as Company Advances Lead Drug Candidate in Late-Stage Clinical Trials

IRVINE, Calif., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioniz Therapeutics, Inc., ("Bioniz"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of first-in-class peptide-based multi-cytokine inhibitors for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, announced today the appointment of Eric Carter, M.D., Ph.D., to the Board of Directors (BOD), and the hiring of Simon Daggett as Vice President, Clinical Operations and Project Management. Dr. Carter will be head of the BOD's Science Committee, and Mr. Daggett will help advance the Company's three clinical-stage programs in cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), alopecia areata, and celiac disease.

"Eric has been a tremendous resource on Bioniz's Scientific Advisory Board, and we welcome him to our Board of Directors, where his extensive experience in drug development in global pharmaceutical companies will help guide us as we advance our lead candidate in late-stage clinical trials," said Nazli Azimi, Pharm.D., Ph.D., Founder, President, and CEO of Bioniz Therapeutics. "We also welcome Simon whose deep global drug development expertise will be vital as we advance three clinical studies of our pipeline of first-in-class multi-cytokine inhibitors for serious immune-driven diseases."

Dr. Carter brings more than 25 years of device and drug development in multiple therapeutic categories in large, mid, and small pharma settings. Prior to joining Bioniz's BOD, he served as head of the Company's Scientific Advisory Board and has been instrumental in guiding the Company through multiple clinical trials. Dr. Carter was most recently Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Allergan, where he was responsible for global clinical and nonclinical development. Prior to Allergan, he was Chief Scientific Officer at King Pharmaceuticals until its acquisition by Pfizer. Prior to this, Dr. Carter held multiple leadership roles at Glaxo Wellcome plc then GSK, and he began his career in industry at Pharmacia. He received his M.D. from the University of Miami and his Ph.D. from the University of Cambridge. Prior to joining industry, Dr. Carter was a practicing physician with board certifications in internal medicine, gastroenterology and hepatology, and clinical nutrition at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Mr. Daggett brings more than 25 years of global drug development experience. Most recently as Associate Vice President of Clinical Operations at Allergan, he was responsible for a wide variety of therapeutic operations including dermatology, neurology, and psychiatry. Prior to that position, he held various leadership roles at Allergan, including early phase clinical development and team leader roles. In addition, Mr. Daggett was the workstream lead for the cross industry Transcelerate Patient Technology initiative. Prior to Allergan, he worked at Amgen, Bayer, and Covance.

About Bioniz's Pipeline of Multi-Cytokine Inhibitors

Bioniz recently completed a phase 2 study of the Company's lead product candidate, BNZ-1, in cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) and is planning a phase 3 later this year in CTCL. BNZ-1 is a selective inhibitor of cytokines IL-2, IL-9, and IL-15, which are potent T-cell growth factors and key disease drivers in CTCL and autoimmune diseases. Bioniz is also planning a phase 2 study of BNZ-1 for the treatment of alopecia areata, which is also driven by unregulated T-cell biology. The Company is designing a phase 1 study in celiac disease for its second product candidate, BNZ-2, a selective inhibitor of cytokines IL-15 and IL-21, which are key drivers of inflammatory conditions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

About Bioniz Therapeutics

Bioniz Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of first-in-class peptide-based multi-cytokine inhibitors for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Bioniz leverages its world class expertise in cytokine biology to develop a novel approach to selectively inhibit functionally redundant cytokines while leaving the rest of the cytokine network intact. For more information, please visit www.bioniz.com.

