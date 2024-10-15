BioNJ & Medidata Collaborate to Address Underrepresentation in Clinical Trials Across New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking effort to support the recruitment of underrepresented communities in clinical trials across the United States, BioNJ, the life sciences trade association for New Jersey, has engaged Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes brand and the leading provider of clinical trial solutions to the life sciences industry, to evaluate the demographic representation in trials conducted within New Jersey.

The study analyzed New Jersey's recruitment performance by comparing it with similar northeastern states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts and New York — based on comparable demographic, infrastructural and geographical factors. The goal is to provide insights regarding how effectively clinical trial sponsors are achieving ideal demographic representation among participants.

The findings, detailed in a newly published whitepaper entitled "Health Equity in Clinical Trials: New Jersey Participant Demographics," highlights differences in demographic recruitment across these states and identifies key public policy opportunities to pursue more accurate demographic representation according to epidemiological data.

"By determining recruitment disparities and offering solutions for improvement, our hope is that our recommendations within the whitepaper will help to ensure that clinical trials better reflect the populations they aim to serve," said BioNJ's President and CEO Debbie Hart. "This is crucial for advancing healthcare equity and ensuring that therapeutics are accurately assessed for every community."

The release of "Health Equity in Clinical Trials: New Jersey Participant Demographics" is a key milestone in BioNJ's Health Equity in Clinical Trials Initiative, launched in 2022. Driven by a commitment to the vision of "Health Equity for All", BioNJ's Health Equity in Clinical Trials Initiative was created to define concrete issues that can be remedied with impact, identify long-term interventions, support companies to improve equity and access in their clinical trials strategies, benchmark best practices and shape policy.

Clinical trials are the source of every new therapy. They represent a $15.2 billion enterprise in the U.S. alone. Yet for all the promise they represent — and investment they attract – substantial inequities in clinical trial enrollment limit the benefits to society at large, especially for people from historically marginalized groups that are underrepresented in clinical research.

Therefore, the ultimate objective of the BioNJ-Medidata collaboration is to empower recruitment efforts so that every demographic has equal access to the latest biomedical breakthroughs, and that new therapies are accurately evaluated based on their outcomes within the communities they are designed to treat.

About BioNJ

BioNJ is the life sciences trade association for New Jersey, representing 400 research-based life sciences organizations across the healthcare ecosystem from the largest biopharmaceutical companies to early-stage start-ups for more than 30 years. Because Patients Can't Wait®, BioNJ is dedicated to ensuring a vibrant ecosystem where Science is Supported, Companies are Created, Drugs are Developed and Patients Have Access to Lifesaving Medicines.

Recognized as a respected thought leader, an influential advocate and a sought-after convener of the life sciences industry, BioNJ works directly with legislative leaders in both Trenton and Washington D.C. to advance the life sciences industry, foster medical innovation and ensure health equity and healthcare affordability. With innovation as the driving force behind medical breakthroughs, BioNJ's mission is to help our Members help Patients by providing transformative resources, including access to government and industry leaders, capital and State incentives, timely educational programs, skilled talent and a value-driven purchasing program.

BioNJ is inspired by and privileged to work with those committed to improving the lives of Patients and their families around the world. Visit www.BioNJ.org for more information and follow us at @BioNJ.

About Medidata

Medidata is powering smarter treatments and healthier people through digital solutions to support clinical trials. Celebrating 25 years of ground-breaking technological innovation across more than 34,000 trials and 10 million patients, Medidata offers industry-leading expertise, analytics-powered insights, and the largest patient-level historical clinical trial data set in the world. More than 1 million registered users across approximately 2,200 customers trust Medidata's seamless, end-to-end platform to improve patient experiences, accelerate clinical breakthroughs, and bring therapies to market faster. A Dassault Systèmes brand (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA), Medidata is headquartered in New York City and has been recognized as a Leader by Everest Group and IDC. Discover more at www.medidata.com and follow us @Medidata.

