BioNJ Announces Lineup for BioPartnering Conference

TRENTON, N.J., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioNJ is pleased to host its 14th Annual BioPartnering Conference on Tuesday, May 14, at the Liberty Science Center in Jersey City. Sponsored by J.P. Morgan, Johnson & Johnson and Morgan Lewis and hosted by Jersey City Economic Development Corp., the Conference will bring together life sciences executives, investors, strategics, academic collaborators and business development professionals for 1-1 partnering, Industry Connections (office hours with large biopharma companies), exhibits, company pitch presentations, plenary sessions and lots of networking -- including a closing networking reception.

The action-packed schedule is designed to create meaningful opportunities, grow the ecosystem and bolster medical innovation. Timely plenary sessions will include:

Industry Overview: Key Trends & Outlook

BioPartnering: Keys to Success for Biotech and Pharma Partnerships

How Biopharma Companies are Using AI to Accelerate Innovation

Venture Capital's New Era: Dynamic Shifts and Future Trends

And, featuring thought leaders, such as:

Tyler Bryk , Head of Artificial Intelligence, PTC Therapeutics

Samuele Butera , President, U.S. Pulmonary Hypertension & Retina, Johnson & Johnson & Board Member, BioNJ

Kim Cato , MBA, Vice President, Information Technology, Thermo Fisher Scientific

Steven M. Cohen , J.D., Partner, Morgan Lewis

Alma DeMetropolis , CFA, CPF, Managing Director, J.P. Morgan Asset & Wealth Management

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop

David Schwartz , J.D., Partner & Leader, Corporate & Business Transaction Practice, Morgan Lewis

Jim Gunton , MBA, Managing Partner & Founder, Tech Council Ventures

Don Hass , J.D., Vice President, Head, Genetic Medicine Business Development, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Jenna Hebert , Ph.D., Senior Venture Associate, RA Capital

Paul Hoffman , President, Liberty Science Center

Sophie Jones , M.D., Managing Director, J.P. Morgan, Healthcare Investment Banking

Alan Leeds , J.D., Partner & Co-Leader, Global Life Sciences Practice, Morgan Lewis Partner

Nancy Ondovik , MBA, Pharm.D., Principal, New Company Creation, Johnson & Johnson

Emilio Ragosa , J.D., Managing Partner, DLA Piper

Hal Stern , Vice President & Chief Information Officer, R&D, Johnson & Johnson Innovation Medicine

Phil Tinmouth, MBA, Chief Business Officer, Mammoth Biosciences

In addition, attendees can schedule 10-minute appointments at the Industry Connections Desk offering one-on-one time with BD professionals from large biopharma companies, such as Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Pfizer, Sanofi and Teva Pharmaceuticals.

"The BioPartnering Conference is the ideal chance to discover innovative companies for investment portfolios," BioNJ President and CEO Debbie Hart noted. "We have more than 90 companies from the life sciences, biotech, healthcare and digital health sectors presenting new innovations and technologies. With the One-on-One Partnering System open, attendees can begin scheduling meetings to explore collaboration opportunities."

Emerging companies that will be presenting include:

4M Therapeutics

Therapeutics Accelerated Biosciences

ACON Pharmaceuticals

Adiso Therapeutics

AGelity Biomechanics

AOA Dx

ArrePath

Ascent Bio

Aspargo Labs

Avistone Biotechnology

Benevira

BioCentriq

Canget BioTekpharma

Couragene

DevaCell

Enalare Therapeutics

EpiBone

FrontAim Biomedicines

Hanimune Therapeutics

Iktos

Illuminare Biotechnologies

Intrommune Therapeutics

Jubilant Therapeutics

KayoThera

Lactiga US

Merlin Biotech

NanomediGene

NemaGen Discoveries

Neuropathix

NuraLogix

Panavance Therapeutics

Partex

PharmaNest

Regenosine

Ricovr Healthcare

Rx Bandz

Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical

Sentauri

Sentrimed

SFA Therapeutics

Signum Biosciences

SkunkWorx Bio

Soligenix

Somnia Therapeutics

Synthis Therapeutics

Taxis Pharmaceuticals

TelomEye Pharmaceuticals

Thread Bioscience

Torigen

Vaxine USA

ViCardia Therapeutics

Vital Start Health

Vuja De Sciences

Xenon Ophthalmics

Xiconic Pharmaceuticals

Ziphius

Early stage start-up pitches include:

6S Pharma

Abonics

Addinex Technologies

Advent Therapeutics

Aperture Bio

Azome Therapeutics

BioLattice Ophthalmics

Clinical Trials

Delphine Diagnostics

Dimer Health

Hongyi Therapeutics

HopeAI

Inaedis

Innerstill

InteguRx Therapeutics

Kognitic

KolateAI PharmaTech

LumaCell

Materialize Bio

Mechano Therapeutics

Monarch Therapeutics

Neoventech

NeuroPair

OLI Technologies

Orbits Oncology

Pression

Prima Innovations

SciMar ONE

Synergy Therapeutics

tenXclinical

TRIZ Bio Pharma

Vasowatch

VITRUVIAE

Zena Therapeutics

Conference attendees will have the opportunity to meet with a wide variety of exhibitors showcasing valuable resources, products and services available to the BioNJ community, including:

Advant-Edge

Amicus Therapeutics

AscellaHealth

Ascendia Pharmaceuticals

BioBridges

BOME Pharma

CFGI

Datasite

DLA Piper

Fedsprout

GenVault

Grant Thornton

Jersey City Economic Development Corp.

Johnson & Johnson

J.P. Morgan

Marcum

Middlesex County

Morgan Lewis

NJ Commission on Science, Innovation & Technology

NJ Israel Commission

Commission NJ Economic Development Authority

NJ Health Foundation

Princeton BioLabs

Thermo Fisher

Withum

"We look forward to welcoming BioNJ's preeminent 2024 BioPartnering Conference to the Liberty Science Center and introducing attendees to SciTech Scity, the 30-acre innovation campus we are now building that will focus on biomedical science, home healthcare, planet care and artificial intelligence," said Paul Hoffman, President and CEO, Liberty Science Center and SciTech Scity.

Register and find additional information at BioNJ.org/BioPartnering. Registration is $425 for BioNJ Members and $525 for Future BioNJ Members. Last year's BioPartnering Conference brought together nearly 600 attendees from 16 states and 16 countries as well as the District of Columbia.

