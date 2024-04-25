BioNJ Announces Lineup for BioPartnering Conference

Apr 25, 2024, 14:27 ET
TRENTON, N.J., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioNJ is pleased to host its 14th Annual BioPartnering Conference on Tuesday, May 14, at the Liberty Science Center in Jersey City. Sponsored by J.P. Morgan, Johnson & Johnson and Morgan Lewis and hosted by Jersey City Economic Development Corp., the Conference will bring together life sciences executives, investors, strategics, academic collaborators and business development professionals for 1-1 partnering, Industry Connections (office hours with large biopharma companies), exhibits, company pitch presentations, plenary sessions and lots of networking -- including a closing networking reception.
The action-packed schedule is designed to create meaningful opportunities, grow the ecosystem and bolster medical innovation. Timely plenary sessions will include:
- Industry Overview: Key Trends & Outlook
- BioPartnering: Keys to Success for Biotech and Pharma Partnerships
- How Biopharma Companies are Using AI to Accelerate Innovation
- Venture Capital's New Era: Dynamic Shifts and Future Trends
And, featuring thought leaders, such as:
- Tyler Bryk, Head of Artificial Intelligence, PTC Therapeutics
- Samuele Butera, President, U.S. Pulmonary Hypertension & Retina, Johnson & Johnson & Board Member, BioNJ
- Kim Cato, MBA, Vice President, Information Technology, Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Steven M. Cohen, J.D., Partner, Morgan Lewis
- Alma DeMetropolis, CFA, CPF, Managing Director, J.P. Morgan Asset & Wealth Management
- Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop
- David Schwartz, J.D., Partner & Leader, Corporate & Business Transaction Practice, Morgan Lewis
- Jim Gunton, MBA, Managing Partner & Founder, Tech Council Ventures
- Don Hass, J.D., Vice President, Head, Genetic Medicine Business Development, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
- Jenna Hebert, Ph.D., Senior Venture Associate, RA Capital
- Paul Hoffman, President, Liberty Science Center
- Sophie Jones, M.D., Managing Director, J.P. Morgan, Healthcare Investment Banking
- Alan Leeds, J.D., Partner & Co-Leader, Global Life Sciences Practice, Morgan Lewis Partner
- Nancy Ondovik, MBA, Pharm.D., Principal, New Company Creation, Johnson & Johnson
- Emilio Ragosa, J.D., Managing Partner, DLA Piper
- Hal Stern, Vice President & Chief Information Officer, R&D, Johnson & Johnson Innovation Medicine
- Phil Tinmouth, MBA, Chief Business Officer, Mammoth Biosciences
In addition, attendees can schedule 10-minute appointments at the Industry Connections Desk offering one-on-one time with BD professionals from large biopharma companies, such as Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Pfizer, Sanofi and Teva Pharmaceuticals.
"The BioPartnering Conference is the ideal chance to discover innovative companies for investment portfolios," BioNJ President and CEO Debbie Hart noted. "We have more than 90 companies from the life sciences, biotech, healthcare and digital health sectors presenting new innovations and technologies. With the One-on-One Partnering System open, attendees can begin scheduling meetings to explore collaboration opportunities."
Emerging companies that will be presenting include:
- 4M Therapeutics
- Accelerated Biosciences
- ACON Pharmaceuticals
- Adiso Therapeutics
- AGelity Biomechanics
- AOA Dx
- ArrePath
- Ascent Bio
- Aspargo Labs
- Avistone Biotechnology
- Benevira
- BioCentriq
- Canget BioTekpharma
- Couragene
- DevaCell
- Enalare Therapeutics
- EpiBone
- FrontAim Biomedicines
- Hanimune Therapeutics
- Iktos
- Illuminare Biotechnologies
- Intrommune Therapeutics
- Jubilant Therapeutics
- KayoThera
- Lactiga US
- Merlin Biotech
- NanomediGene
- NemaGen Discoveries
- Neuropathix
- NuraLogix
- Panavance Therapeutics
- Partex
- PharmaNest
- Regenosine
- Ricovr Healthcare
- Rx Bandz
- Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical
- Sentauri
- Sentrimed
- SFA Therapeutics
- Signum Biosciences
- SkunkWorx Bio
- Soligenix
- Somnia Therapeutics
- Synthis Therapeutics
- Taxis Pharmaceuticals
- TelomEye Pharmaceuticals
- Thread Bioscience
- Torigen
- Vaxine USA
- ViCardia Therapeutics
- Vital Start Health
- Vuja De Sciences
- Xenon Ophthalmics
- Xiconic Pharmaceuticals
- Ziphius
Early stage start-up pitches include:
- 6S Pharma
- Abonics
- Addinex Technologies
- Advent Therapeutics
- Aperture Bio
- Azome Therapeutics
- BioLattice Ophthalmics
- Clinical Trials
- Delphine Diagnostics
- Dimer Health
- Hongyi Therapeutics
- HopeAI
- Inaedis
- Innerstill
- InteguRx Therapeutics
- Kognitic
- KolateAI PharmaTech
- LumaCell
- Materialize Bio
- Mechano Therapeutics
- Monarch Therapeutics
- Neoventech
- NeuroPair
- OLI Technologies
- Orbits Oncology
- Pression
- Prima Innovations
- SciMar ONE
- Synergy Therapeutics
- tenXclinical
- TRIZ Bio Pharma
- Vasowatch
- VITRUVIAE
- Zena Therapeutics
Conference attendees will have the opportunity to meet with a wide variety of exhibitors showcasing valuable resources, products and services available to the BioNJ community, including:
- Advant-Edge
- Amicus Therapeutics
- AscellaHealth
- Ascendia Pharmaceuticals
- BioBridges
- BOME Pharma
- CFGI
- Datasite
- DLA Piper
- Fedsprout
- GenVault
- Grant Thornton
- Jersey City Economic Development Corp.
- Johnson & Johnson
- J.P. Morgan
- Marcum
- Middlesex County
- Morgan Lewis
- NJ Commission on Science, Innovation & Technology
- NJ Israel Commission
- NJ Economic Development Authority
- NJ Health Foundation
- Princeton BioLabs
- Thermo Fisher
- Withum
"We look forward to welcoming BioNJ's preeminent 2024 BioPartnering Conference to the Liberty Science Center and introducing attendees to SciTech Scity, the 30-acre innovation campus we are now building that will focus on biomedical science, home healthcare, planet care and artificial intelligence," said Paul Hoffman, President and CEO, Liberty Science Center and SciTech Scity.
Register and find additional information at BioNJ.org/BioPartnering. Registration is $425 for BioNJ Members and $525 for Future BioNJ Members. Last year's BioPartnering Conference brought together nearly 600 attendees from 16 states and 16 countries as well as the District of Columbia.
Media Contact
Randi Bromberg
Sr. Vice President, Communications and Marketing
O) 609-890-3185
C) 609-955-1067
[email protected]
SOURCE BioNJ
