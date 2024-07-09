BioNJ Announces Strategic Collaboration with Tech Council Ventures to Boost Life Sciences Innovation

TRENTON, N.J., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioNJ, the membership trade association dedicated to fostering the life sciences ecosystem in New Jersey, is excited to announce a strategic collaboration with Tech Council Ventures. This collaboration aims to accelerate and facilitate life sciences deals, leveraging the strengths and connections of the BioNJ community and ecosystem members.

Founded in 2000 and based in Summit, New Jersey, Tech Council Ventures is a renowned venture capital firm that invests in early-stage, high-growth technology companies within the Mid-Atlantic region. Tech Council Ventures' portfolio companies benefit from the Fund's collaboration with one of the nation's largest and most active technology councils, providing valuable introductions to customers, recruits, resellers, distributors, board directors, investors and quality service providers.

Through this collaboration, BioNJ and Tech Council Ventures will work together to support and drive innovation in the life sciences sector, including digital health, biotech, medical devices and therapeutics companies. By combining BioNJ's deep-rooted network and commitment to patient access with Tech Council Ventures' investment expertise, the collaboration will create robust opportunities for early-stage companies to thrive and expand in New Jersey.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Tech Council Ventures," said Debbie Hart, President and CEO of BioNJ. "This collaboration will enable us to further our mission of building a dynamic life sciences ecosystem in New Jersey, ensuring that innovation flourishes and patients gain access to groundbreaking advancements."

"Partnering with BioNJ aligns perfectly with our mission to invest in and support the most promising early-stage companies in the life sciences sector," said Jim Gunton, Managing Partner at Tech Council Ventures. "This collaboration will provide unparalleled opportunities for innovative companies to grow and succeed, benefiting from the combined strengths of our organizations." 1

About BioNJ: www.BioNJ.org

BioNJ is the life sciences trade association for New Jersey, representing nearly 400 research-based life sciences organizations across the healthcare ecosystem from the largest biopharmaceutical companies to early-stage start-ups for more than 30 years. Because Patients Can't Wait®, BioNJ is dedicated to ensuring a vibrant ecosystem where Science is Supported, Companies are Created, Drugs are Developed and Patients Have Access to Lifesaving Medicines.

Recognized as a respected thought leader, an influential advocate and as a sought-after convener of the life sciences industry, BioNJ works directly with legislative leaders in both Trenton and Washington D.C. to advance the life sciences industry, foster medical innovation and ensure health equity and healthcare affordability. With innovation as the driving force behind medical breakthroughs, BioNJ's mission is to help our Members help Patients by providing transformative resources, including access to government and industry leaders, capital and State incentives, timely educational programs, skilled talent and a value-driven purchasing program.

BioNJ is inspired by and privileged to work with those committed to improving the lives of Patients and their families around the world.

About Tech Council Ventures: www.TechCouncilVentures.com

Tech Council Ventures invests in the most promising early-stage, rapid-growth technology companies in the Mid-Atlantic region. The Fund typically initially invests $500,000 to $3M, with up to $4-5M to support the company's growth. The general partners are active investors, typically (but not always) a Board Director and lead investor.

