BioNJ Elects Board Officers and Trustees

TRENTON, N.J., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 5 at the Hilton East Brunswick, BioNJ hosted its 33rd Annual Dinner Meeting and Innovation Celebration, featuring an Opening Address by New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill and showcasing the innovation and leadership driving the State's life sciences sector. During the event, the organization announced the election of its 2026 Officers and Board Members, bringing together hundreds of industry executives to celebrate collective achievements, honor outstanding contributions and connect through an evening of networking and awards.

Newly elected officers include Chair Christopher Cozic, Executive Vice President & Chief People Officer, Genmab; Vice Chair Michael Schoen, Senior Vice President, Head, Government Affairs & Special Assistant to the CEO, BeOne Medicines; Treasurer Christopher Mortko, Ph.D., MBA, Vice President & Head, HQ Search & Evaluation, Merck Corporate Licensing; and Secretary Susan L. Levinson, Ph.D., CEO, BioAegis Therapeutics.

Mr. Cozic was unanimously elected by the BioNJ Board as Chair, succeeding Emer Leahy, Ph.D., MBA, President & CEO, PsychoGenics, who now assumes the role of Immediate Past Chair.

"We are deeply grateful for Dr. Leahy's stewardship and unwavering commitment to BioNJ over these past two years," said Debbie Hart, President and CEO of BioNJ. "During her chairpersonship, she strengthened our voice, expanded our reach and championed innovation and Patient needs that drove tangible policy and legislative progress across New Jersey. Dr. Leahy's contributions leave a lasting impact that will continue to benefit BioNJ, the life sciences community and, most importantly, Patients."

"We look forward to working with incoming Chair Chris Cozic to support our Members during this pivotal time for the industry — one that demands unity, resilience and bold leadership to advance progress for Patients," added Hart. "Mr. Cozic's talent for inspiring others and building strong, mission‑driven teams will be invaluable as we work together to strengthen New Jersey's life sciences ecosystem and advance our mission — to help our Members help Patients."

"It's an honor to serve as Chair of BioNJ, a community that represents the heart of New Jersey's biotech and pharmaceutical industry," said Chris Cozic. "Working alongside the Board, the BioNJ Team, our members and partners across the State, I look forward to championing BioNJ's strategic priorities, advancing the life sciences innovation ecosystem, supporting the creation and retention of high-quality jobs and strengthening collaboration across industry, government and academia. By bringing people together around shared goals, we can ensure New Jersey remains a global leader in life sciences innovation ― bringing new, life-saving medicines to Patients around the world."

Newly elected to the Board are Mary Elizabeth Blake, MBA, MPH, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Amicus Therapeutics; Kevin Hamill, President, Immunology, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine; Christine Kingsbury, MBA, Vice President & Head , U.S. Marketing, Ascendis Pharma; Allyson McMillan-Youngblood, Senior Vice President & Head, Rare Disease Franchise, Acadia Pharmaceuticals; and Martin Whalen, MBA, Senior Vice President, Global Policy & Government Affairs, Bristol Myers Squibb.

The following Board Members were re-elected for another two-year term: Alexandra Gruener, Senior Vice President, US Bladder Cancer & Oncology Portfolio Marketing Lead, Pfizer; Matthew B. Klein, M.D., M.S., FACS, CEO, PTC Therapeutics; and Robert Zamboldi, MBA, Site Head, Real Estate & Facility Services, Novartis.

Bios for Newly Elected Board Members:

Mary Elizabeth Blake, MBA, MPH, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Amicus Therapeutics

Ms. Blake serves as the Chief Corporate Affairs Officer where she leads communications and policy globally. Previously, she was with Merck & Co. for 30 years, most recently as Vice President, Global Communications. There, she led communications for Merck's global, $50 billion human health business.

Ms. Blake has broad experience across therapeutic areas in U.S. and global health, including rare disease, oncology, infectious diseases and vaccines. She is an accomplished corporate affairs leader with expertise in corporate and executive communications, brand and reputation management, product launches, public policy, business-driving product and scientific communications, crisis management, financial/M&A communications, corporate responsibility and leading organizational and cultural change.

Kevin Hamill, President, Immunology, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine

Mr. Hamill leads the U.S. Immunology business at Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, responsible for unlocking its new era of innovation and growth. He is focused on maximizing the portfolio, ensuring competitiveness of the business and brands, and preparing for future launches in gastroenterology, psoriatic and autoantibody diseases.

Mr. Hamill's strong personal drive and deep expertise are invaluable in building on the organization's long legacy of pioneering innovation in immune-mediated inflammatory disease. His background includes leadership roles and experience in primary care, specialty care, biosimilars, ultra-orphan products, lifecycle planning, mature brand management, market access and business development at Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca. Mr. Hamill places a strong focus on developing talent, fostering a culture where people can excel and emphasizing the importance of executional excellence for reaching more Patients.

Christine Kingsbury, MBA, Vice President & Head, U.S. Marketing, Ascendis Pharma

Ms. Kingsbury is a senior biopharmaceutical executive with more than two decades of experience leading commercial strategy for rare disease franchises, and driving organizational impact across global pharma, biotech and consulting. She is recognized for her collaborative, mission-driven leadership and deep commitment to the Patient experience.

At Ascendis Pharma, Ms. Kingsbury oversees the multi‑brand U.S. portfolio, providing strategic leadership for enterprise‑level strategy development, U.S. launch readiness, lifecycle planning and cross‑functional collaboration across commercial, medical and regulatory teams. She plays a leadership role in advancing Ascendis Pharma's rare disease franchises and driving commercial performance in fast-evolving therapeutic areas.

Previously, Ms. Kingsbury led rare disease launches at Recordati Rare Diseases, achieving sustained growth while strengthening the commercial model and deepening engagement with Patient advocacy groups, global partners and key opinion leaders.

Allyson McMillan-Youngblood, Senior Vice President & Head, Rare Disease Franchise, Acadia Pharmaceuticals

Ms. McMillan-Youngblood leads commercial strategy for innovative therapies addressing significant unmet Patient needs. She brings more than 20 years of experience in the global pharmaceutical industry, with leadership roles across sales, marketing and franchise management in therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology and cardiovascular/metabolic disease. Prior to Acadia, Ms. McMillan-Youngblood served as Senior Vice President and Head of U.S. Oncology at Bristol Myers Squibb, where she led a complex, multi-brand portfolio and drove sustained market leadership. She has professional experience in several industries beyond pharmaceuticals that include medical devices and consumer package goods.

Ms. McMillan-Youngblood is committed to advancing mission-driven initiatives and supporting community-based organizations, with a particular focus on expanding opportunity for underserved communities.

Martin Whalen, MBA, Senior Vice President, Global Policy & Government Affairs, Bristol Myers Squibb

Mr. Whalen oversees BMS's government affairs function and leads the development of its global policy strategy, playing a pivotal role in advancing the company's objectives within an increasing complex global landscape.

Previously, Mr. Whalen served in Stockholm as General Manager for BMS's European Union Cluster, overseeing the full portfolio and business operations across 15 countries. Since joining the organization in 2014, Mr. Whalen has held various commercial roles spanning market access, marketing and sales, with a strong focus on Oncology and Hematology. Throughout his tenure, he has successfully led the launch and expansion of numerous medicines and indications.

Prior to this, Mr. Whalen spent 17 years at Pfizer, beginning in sales and advancing through commercial roles in managed care, marketing and general management.

The complete 2026 Board of Trustees is as follows:

(Click here for full bios for BioNJ's Board Members.)

Officers: Chair Christopher Cozic, Executive Vice President & Chief People Officer, Genmab; Immediate Past Chair Emer Leahy, Ph.D., MBA, President & CEO, PsychoGenics; Vice Chair Michael Schoen, Senior Vice President, Head, Government Affairs & Special Assistant to the CEO, BeOne Medicines; Debbie Hart, President & CEO, BioNJ; Treasurer Christopher Mortko, Ph.D., MBA, Vice President & Head, HQ Search & Evaluation, Merck Corporate Licensing; and Secretary Susan L. Levinson, Ph.D., CEO, BioAegis Therapeutics.

Board Members: Sol J. Barer, Ph.D., former Chair & CEO, Celgene Corporation & Chair of the Board, Teva Pharmaceutical; Mary Elizabeth Blake, MBA, MPH, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Amicus Therapeutics; Carrie Brown, Head, U.S. Communications, Sanofi; Alexandra Gruener, Senior Vice President, US Bladder Cancer & Oncology Portfolio Marketing Lead, Pfizer; Kevin Hamill, President, Immunology, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine; Christine Kingsbury, MBA, Vice President & Head , U.S. Marketing, Ascendis Pharma; Matthew B. Klein, M.D., M.S., FACS, CEO, PTC Therapeutics; John Maki, CEO, Serotonix; Anthony S. Marucci, MBA, Founder, President, CEO & Director, Celldex Therapeutics; Allyson McMillan-Youngblood, Senior Vice President & Head, Rare Disease Franchise, Acadia Pharmaceuticals; Scott Megaffin, President & CEO, Adiso Therapeutics; Brent Ragans, President, Ferring Pharmaceuticals; Christopher J. Schaber, Ph.D., Chair, President & CEO, Soligenix; Sonia Sequeira, Ph.D., CEO, VITRUVIAE; Martin Whalen, MBA, Senior Vice President, Global Policy & Government Affairs , Bristol Myers Squibb; and Robert Zamboldi, MBA, Site Head, Real Estate & Facility Services, Novartis.

About BioNJ

For more than 33 years, BioNJ, the State's largest and most influential life sciences trade association, has represented over 400 research-based organizations across the healthcare ecosystem — from the world's leading biopharmaceutical companies to early-stage start-ups — while championing Patients and advancing New Jersey's renowned life sciences industry.

Because Patients Can't Wait®, BioNJ is dedicated to ensuring a vibrant life sciences community where Science is Supported, Companies are Created, Drugs are Developed and Patient Access to Lifesaving Medicines is Protected.

As a respected thought leader and sought-after convener of the life sciences community, BioNJ works with policymakers in Trenton and Washington, D.C., to advance the industry, foster medical innovation, and promote healthcare affordability. With innovation as the driving force behind medical breakthroughs, BioNJ's mission is to help our Members help Patients by providing transformative resources, including access to government and industry leaders, capital and State incentives, timely educational programs, skilled talent and a value-driven purchasing program.

For more information about BioNJ, please visit www.BioNJ.org.

