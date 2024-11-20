BioNJ Unveils "Time Off for Clinical Trials" Initiative

One Patient Advocate's Call to Action Ignites Movement Among Biopharma Leaders

TRENTON, N.J., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioNJ, New Jersey's life sciences trade association, announced today the successful launch of "Time Off for Clinical Trials" initiative, which encourages BioNJ member organizations to offer their employees paid time off to participate in clinical trials. Companies that have initially committed to implementing this policy within and alongside their existing time off policies include Amicus Therapeutics, Bristol Myers Squibb, Genmab, PsychoGenics, PTC Therapeutics and Sanofi.

"During this year's BioNJ Annual Dinner Meeting and Innovation Celebration in February, Lisa Salberg, Founder and CEO of the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Association (HCMA), delivered a powerful call to action, urging employers to adopt a 'Time Off for Clinical Trials' policy," said BioNJ President and CEO Debbie Hart. "Our Board recognized the need and decided to launch an effort encouraging BioNJ member companies to respond. Acknowledging the essential role clinical trials play in advancing medical research and lifesaving treatments, BioNJ and its Board are committed to championing this cause, striving to ensure that all working Americans have the opportunity to participate in these pivotal trials, if they are eligible and inclined to do so."

Lisa has turned her personal battle with HCM — diagnosed at age 12 — into a life's mission. After losing close family members to the same condition and facing her own health challenges, including having endured five implantable devices, a stroke and partial blindness, she established the HCMA, now an international organization supporting over 20,000 Patients and 1,000 healthcare providers. Her leadership has driven groundbreaking research and advanced treatments.

"I am profoundly grateful to the companies that have embraced this policy by responding to my call to action, and I am confident that others will be inspired to follow the lead of these forward-thinking organizations," added Lisa Salberg, Founder and CEO of HCMA. "Clinical trials saved my life, yet we still grapple with major barriers to health equity in these studies. We must make it easier for people to participate — especially for hourly workers and underrepresented populations."

With over 2,000 active clinical trials currently taking place in New Jersey alone, each of these studies has the potential to unlock new therapies, meet unmet medical needs and enable Patients to lead longer, healthier lives. However, financial and job-related constraints are consistently cited as one of the primary barriers to Patients participating in clinical trials. By providing paid time off, companies are making an important commitment to ensuring that their employees have the opportunity to engage in trials that may save or improve their and others' lives.

"We are proud of the dedication our members show each day on behalf of Patients worldwide," Hart concluded. "This initiative represents another significant step toward ensuring the development of new, lifesaving therapies. We're grateful to Amicus, BMS, Genmab, PsychoGenics, PTC Therapeutics and Sanofi for championing this effort and setting a powerful example for others to follow. With additional companies having expressed interest in adopting similar 'Time Off for Clinical Trials' policies, this is only the beginning."

To learn more about this initiative, contact Randi Bromberg at [email protected]. Visit www.BioNJ.org to learn about BioNJ.

For more information, contact:

Randi Bromberg

Sr. Vice President, Communications & Marketing

609-890-3158 (O)

609-955-1067 (C)

About BioNJ

BioNJ is the life sciences trade association for New Jersey, representing over 400 research-based life sciences organizations across the healthcare ecosystem from the largest biopharmaceutical companies to early stage start-ups for more than 30 years. Because Patients Can't Wait®, BioNJ is dedicated to ensuring a vibrant ecosystem where Science is Supported, Companies are Created, Drugs are Developed and Patients Have Access to Lifesaving Medicines.

Recognized as a respected thought leader, an influential advocate and as a sought-after convener of the life sciences industry, BioNJ works directly with legislative leaders to advance the life sciences industry, foster medical innovation and ensure health equity and healthcare affordability. With innovation as the driving force behind medical breakthroughs, BioNJ's mission is to help our Members help Patients by providing transformative resources, including access to government and industry leaders, capital and State incentives, timely educational programs, skilled talent and a value-driven purchasing program.

SOURCE BioNJ