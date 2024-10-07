BioNJ's Prestigious Speaker Roster for Its 12th Annual C-Suite Summit

TRENTON, N.J., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioNJ is hosting its C-Suite Summit this Thursday, October 10, 2024, at the Bridgewater Marriott. In its twelfth year, the C-Suite Summit convenes executives from across the life sciences sector, representing a diverse array of companies — from early stage start-ups to established industry leaders, spanning both public and private sectors, as well as revenue-generating and pre-revenue enterprises. Together, they engage in insightful discussions on the critical issues shaping C-Suite decision-making as the industry strives to bring groundbreaking treatments to market.

In the face of unprecedented change, the biopharmaceutical industry stands at a pivotal juncture. With the next wave of innovation on the horizon, this Summit offers a unique opportunity to reflect on the current landscape of life sciences and explore how companies can successfully navigate this dynamic era of transformation.

"As shifts in policy and fluctuations in biopharma investment continue, the future of innovation in our industry continues to be closely scrutinized," said BioNJ President and CEO Debbie Hart. "The C-Suite Summit offers a vital platform for industry leaders to engage in open dialogue, exploring where the most promising opportunities exist and how to collectively navigate and shape the next frontier in life sciences and medical breakthroughs."

The speaker roster, featuring world-class leaders, includes:

Britt Byers , Sr. Vice President, Human Resources NA, Kyowa Kirin

, Sr. Vice President, Human Resources NA, Kyowa Kirin Jan Campbell , Managing Partner, Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology, Korn Ferry

, Managing Partner, Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology, Donna Conroy , Founder & CEO, SciMar ONE

, Founder & CEO, SciMar ONE Vikki Conway , Sr. Vice President & Head, Human Resources US, Teva Pharmaceuticals

, Sr. Vice President & Head, Human Resources US, Teva Pharmaceuticals Kiran Dattani , Customer Success, Transformation, Strategy & Architecture, Google Cloud Healthcare & Life Sciences, Google

, Customer Success, Transformation, Strategy & Architecture, Google Cloud Healthcare & Life Sciences, Google Tom Evegan , Principal, Strategy & Management Consulting; National Consulting Leader Life Sciences, RSM

, Principal, Strategy & Management Consulting; National Consulting Leader Life Sciences, RSM Hon. Jim Greenwood , Former Congressman & Former President & CEO, BIO

, Former Congressman & Former President & CEO, BIO Hisham Hamadeh , Ph.D. , Sr. Vice President & Global Head, Data Science & AI, Genmab

, Sr. Vice President & Global Head, Data Science & AI, Genmab John Harlow , Chief Commercial Officer, Melinta Therapeutics

, Chief Commercial Officer, Melinta Therapeutics Debbie Hart , President & CEO, BioNJ

, President & CEO, BioNJ Paul Hunter , Vice President, Market Access & Commercial Operations, Halozyme

, Vice President, Market Access & Commercial Operations, Halozyme Garrett Ingram , President & CEO, Cipla Therapeutics

, President & CEO, Cipla Therapeutics Christopher Jackson , Managing Member, The Law Office of Christopher S. Jackson

, Managing Member, The Law Office of Haripriya Jain , MS, MBA , Executive Director, Global Value & Access Consulting, Evidera, part of Thermo Fisher Scientific

, Executive Director, Global Value & Access Consulting, Evidera, part of Thermo Fisher Scientific Rohan Jain , General Manager, Commercial, Nusano

, General Manager, Commercial, Nusano Harriet Keane , Partner, McKinsey & Company

, Partner, McKinsey & Company Sydney Klein , Chief Information Security Officer & Head, IT Core Services, Bristol Myers Squibb

, Chief Information Security Officer & Head, IT Core Services, Bristol Myers Squibb Keith Koharski , Executive Director, Global Development IT, Regeneron

, Executive Director, Global Development IT, Regeneron Emer Leahy , Ph.D., MBA , President & CEO, PsychoGenics & Chair, BioNJ

, President & CEO, PsychoGenics & Chair, BioNJ Lisa LeCointe-Cephas , J.D. , Partner, Compliance & Investigations & Global Chair, Life Sciences Sector, DLA Piper

, Partner, Compliance & Investigations & Global Chair, Life Sciences Sector, DLA Piper Will Lewis , J.D., MBA , Chair & CEO, Insmed

, Chair & CEO, Insmed Husseini Manji , M.D., F.R.C.P.C. , Professor, Oxford University ; Co-Chair, UK Govt MH Mission; Former Global Head, Neuroscience, Janssen/Johnson & Johnson

, Professor, ; Co-Chair, UK Govt MH Mission; Former Global Head, Neuroscience, Janssen/Johnson & Johnson Jake McDowell , Vice President & Head, Market Access, Pricing & Value, Partner Therapeutics

, Vice President & Head, Market Access, Pricing & Value, Partner Therapeutics Clive Meanwell , M.D. , Chairman & Partner, Population Health Partners

, Chairman & Partner, Population Health Partners Aamir Mecklai , Managing Director, Healthcare Investment Banking, Bank of America

, Managing Director, Healthcare Investment Banking, Bank of America Heather Meade , J.D. , Principal, EY

, Principal, EY Christopher Mortko , Ph.D., MBA , Vice President, Business Development & Licensing, Merck

, Vice President, Business Development & Licensing, Merck Gina Murdoch , MBA , President & CEO, Multiple Sclerosis Association of America

, President & CEO, Multiple Sclerosis Association of America Brandon Parry , Sr. Partner, McKinsey & Company

, Sr. Partner, McKinsey & Company Tarek Rabah , President & CEO, Otsuka Pharmaceuticals

, President & CEO, Deiva Ramachandran, Ph.D. , Partner, Generative AI-Automation Practice Leader, Healthcare, Life Sciences, State & Local Govt., IBM

, Partner, Generative AI-Automation Practice Leader, Healthcare, Life Sciences, State & Local Govt., IBM Arda Ural, Ph.D. , Partner & Americas Industry Market Leader for Life Sciences and Healthcare, EY

, Partner & Americas Industry Market Leader for Life Sciences and Healthcare, EY Monika Vnuk , M.D. , Sr. Vice President, Global Partnering & Business Development, Sanofi

, Sr. Vice President, Global Partnering & Business Development, Sanofi Scott White , MBA, Chief Operations Officer, NA Innovative Medicine, Johnson & Johnson

The action-packed agenda includes these topics:

The Next Wave of Innovation in Life Sciences

Harnessing Change to Deliver Impactful Innovation

Policy Uncertainties in an Election Year

Market Access & Reimbursement

Topics in Talent: Attraction, Retention & Diversity

Research & Development in Mental Health

Continued Evolutions in Go-to-Market Models Including Patient Services

Evolving Capital Markets & Implications for Innovation

The Digital & AI Era in the Biopharma Industry: How Can Companies Across Functions Transition from Hype Into Reality?

Click here for the full agenda.

"From access, regulation and policy to talent and AI, our experts will dive into what the industry should be doing ― and how we can work together ― to foster medical innovation and ensure Patient access," added Hart. "We hope all stakeholders will join us for this very important discussion."

Click here to register. Registration is $695 for BioNJ Members and $895 for future BioNJ Members. The C-Suite Summit is closed to media.

