BioNTX Celebrates Resilience and Innovation in North Texas Biosciences Ecosystem

News provided by

BioNTX

15 Dec, 2023, 14:38 ET

DALLAS, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioNTX, a leading bioscience and healthcare innovation trade organization and the North Texas life sciences industry applaud the vision and resilience of Reata Pharmaceuticals over their 20-year journey to success. In an exclusive interview with BioNTX, former Reata CEO Warren Huff reflects on the company's history and commitment to innovating drug development through a combination of disciplined science, skilled talent, and a high-risk, high-reward philosophy.

The recent acquisition of Reata Pharmaceuticals by Biogen is yet another prime example of the thriving entrepreneurial spirit in North Texas, showcasing the robust business environment and the flourishing biosciences sector that serves as a major hub for innovative companies like Reata Pharmaceuticals.

According to CEO of BioNTX, Kathleen Otto, "the North Texas biosciences ecosystem has proven to be a fertile ground for companies like Reata Pharmaceuticals, offering a unique availability of talent, resources, and a supportive environment. The region consistently attracts and retains top-tier professionals, creating a dynamic community that fosters innovation and collaboration."

BioNTX is dedicated to fostering innovation, collaboration, and providing resources for its membership and supporters. The success story of Reata Pharmaceuticals is just one example of the incredible potential that lies within the region, and BioNTX is proud to be part of this booming biosciences ecosystem.

See Interview with Warren Huff, Former CEO of Reata Pharmaceuticals

BioNTX, the premier life science trade association's role is to build on the region's capacity and the legacy of North Texas as the home of successful startups and nationally recognized companies for the bioscience and healthcare innovation communities. 

About Reata Pharmaceuticals/Biogen

Biogen, a leading global biotechnology company pioneering science and driving innovations for complex and devastating diseases, recently purchased Reata Pharmaceuticals to enhance their rare disease portfolio with the addition of SKYCLARYS® (omaveloxolone), the first and only FDA approved treatment for Friedreich's ataxia in the U.S.

About BioNTX
BioNTX is the voice and champion for the North Texas biosciences and healthcare innovation community. BioNTX works to build a strong life science community through collaborative peer to peer networking events, high-level educational programming, advocacy, and supporting companies with a purchasing consortium.

Media Contact: Kathleen M. Otto – [email protected]

SOURCE BioNTX

Also from this source

BioNTX Announces 10th Annual iC³ Summit and Support of International Pharma Logistics Masterclass

BioNTX Announces 10th Annual iC³ Summit and Support of International Pharma Logistics Masterclass

BioNTX, a leading organization in the bioscience industry, is thrilled to support DFW Airport's announcement of the upcoming 2024 edition of the...
Dr. Jon Weidanz, MPH, Ph.D., Joins BioNTX Board of Directors

Dr. Jon Weidanz, MPH, Ph.D., Joins BioNTX Board of Directors

BioNTX, the bioscience and healthcare innovation trade organization in North Texas, is proud to announce the appointment of Jon Weidanz, MPH, Ph.D.,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.