BioNTX Highlights North Texas Standouts with 2023 Rising Stars Awards

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the upcoming iC3 Life Science Summit, BioNTX is proud to announce the 2023 Rising Stars recipients. Representing the next generation of companies dedicated to addressing the greatest challenges in healthcare and life sciences, the Rising Stars are North Texas-based companies with no more than $100 Million in funding or sales and have been nominated by the life sciences community.

The 2023 Rising Star recipients are:

Chad Ronholdt, Managing Director of NVB Ventures, and Chair to the BioNTX Tech Transfer Showcase believes, "The Rising Stars program is critical to the future success of life science and healthcare innovation in North Texas, because it fosters the ecosystem we live and work in. Investors can see the vibrant company formation and know that the research and development work being done now will become part of the future standards of care across Texas, the nation and globally".  Rising Stars will have the opportunity to present their company during the 2023 iC³ Life Science Summit on Thursday, September 28thFriday, September 29th.

About the 2023 iC3 Life Science Summit
The 9th Annual BioNTX iC³ Life Science Summit brings together North Texas bioscience and healthcare innovation leaders for a two-day event from Thursday, September 28, 2023 to Friday, September 29, 2023. The iC³ Summit fosters collaboration between thought leaders, knowledge exchange, and explores the latest innovation, products, and services in the life sciences. We invite you to register for the 2023 iC³ Life Science Summit, please click here.

About BioNTX
BioNTX is the premier bioscience and healthcare innovation trade organization in North Texas. We work tirelessly to grow a strong life science community through collaborative peer-to-peer networking events, high-level educational programming, fostering connections to resources, supporting companies with a purchasing consortium, and by being the voice and champion for the North Texas biosciences and healthcare innovation community. 

Media Contact: 
Kathleen M. Otto
CEO
[email protected]

