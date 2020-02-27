Biopact Cellular Transport Launches Equity Crowdfunding Offering on Equifund CFP

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifund CFP, an equity crowdfunding platform that delivers vetted, early-stage investment opportunities, is launching a Regulation Crowdfunding offering for Biopact Cellular Transport Inc. ("Biopact CT"), a nanoscale biomaterials company pioneering the breakthrough MGMR technology for intracellular delivery.

Biopact Cellular Transport Reg CF Offering now live.

"We are extremely excited to announce the launch of a Reg-CF offering for Biopact Cellular Transport," said Jordan Gillissie, Equifund CFP's Founder and CEO. "It's rare that the average investor gets an opportunity to invest in a biotech company with such great potential at this early a stage. We're very proud Biopact CT chose us as their Regulation CF partner and even more thrilled they're giving the general public a chance to participate in their success."

Biopact CT is pioneering a breakthrough technology called MGMR. MGMR is an intracellular delivery mechanism that can transport next-generation medicines into the cell more safely, effectively and affordably. It is backed by 77 patents worldwide and could be instrumental in helping cell-based therapies fight many diseases including cancer and diabetes.

"Cell-based therapies such as CAR-T are the future of medicine," says Kurt Swogger, Biopact Cellular Transport's CEO, "However, many problems still need to be addressed -- not the least of which is they are incredibly expensive. Our MGMR technology could greatly reduce treatment cost and open the doors to today's most promising cellular medicines for millions of individuals who otherwise couldn't afford advanced life-saving treatments."

The cell therapy market is expected hit $20.2 billion by 2023 according to Market Research Future. It's one of the fastest growing areas of medicine and has an expected compounded annual growth rate of 22.4%.

"In the past, this caliber of investment opportunity was only available to the well-connected or the 'qualified investor.' Equifund is changing that. Not only do we make these previously inaccessible opportunities available to everyone, we do so with modest entry-level commitments," said Gillissie.

Prospective investors can find more information about Biopact Cellular Transport's investment offering, review their offering documents and execute an investment. They can also use the platform's communication forum to ask questions directly to Biopact CT's management team.

To learn about the terms of the offering, please visit https://equifundcfp.com/biopact-ct

Important Notice About Investing in Regulation CF Offerings

Investments on the Equifund CFP website are only suitable for investors who are familiar with and willing to accept the high risk associated with Regulation CF Offerings. Securities sold through these types of offerings are not publicly traded and are intended for investors who do not have a need for a liquid investment. Companies seeking capital through Regulation CF tend to be in earlier stages of development and have not yet been fully tested in the public marketplace. Investing in Regulation CF offerings requires high risk tolerance, low liquidity concerns, and long-term commitments. Investors must be able to afford to lose their entire investment.

You should read the Form C offering statement appearing on the Equifund CFP offering page. It provides more information about the company; the terms of the securities being offered and the risks and other considerations relating to a purchase of these securities.

About Equifund CFP (http://equifundcfp.com)

Equifund CFP is an equity crowdfunding platform that delivers vetted, early-stage investment opportunities to accredited and non-accredited individuals. As a full-stack platform, Equifund CFP allows investors to discover opportunities, review offering documents and execute an investment in a single place. Equifund CFP is a funding portal member of FINRA.

