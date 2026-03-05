Biopesticides Market - 11%+ CAGR Forecast for 2026-2031 Amid Curbs on Synthetic Pesticides, Reports Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the biopesticides market size is projected to grow from USD 6.72 billion in 2025 to USD 7.46 billion in 2026 and is forecast to reach USD 12.65 billion by 2031, reflecting sustained expansion during the forecast period. The global biopesticides market is gaining structural momentum as regulators restrict synthetic crop protection chemicals, organic farmland expands, and fermentation platforms lower production costs. North America currently leads in the biopesticides market share, while Europe and Asia-Pacific are accelerating adoption due to resistance management challenges and environmental policy mandates.

Biopesticides Market Trends Analysis

Regulatory Shifts and Organic Acreage Expansion Strengthen Structural Demand

The expansion of organic farming worldwide reflects the increasing focus on sustainable agricultural practices. Governments and institutions are promoting natural farming methods and encouraging the use of biological crop protection solutions. Initiatives supporting eco-friendly inputs and sustainable agriculture are driving the adoption of biopesticides across key farming regions. Additionally, strict organic certification standards that prohibit synthetic pesticides are creating a stable demand for biological alternatives, supporting the steady growth of the biopesticides market.

Resistance Escalation and AI-Driven Innovation Accelerate Biological Adoption

Rising resistance to conventional chemistries is accelerating the transition toward biological solutions, as pyrethroid resistance in diamondback moths across Southeast Asia drives Bacillus thuringiensis adoption, and Fusarium head blight strains in North America show a decline in triazole efficacy in 2025 versus 2020. Biological actives bypass established resistance mechanisms, positioning them as critical components in integrated resistance-management strategies and expanding their acceptance beyond niche organic use. At the same time, artificial intelligence is accelerating microbial discovery, with machine-learning models identifying pesticidal metabolite clusters and shortening screening timelines.

"Our analysis of the biopesticides market reflects a structured review of industry developments, regulatory direction, and adoption patterns across key agricultural regions. Mordor Intelligence applies consistent research frameworks and multi-source validation to deliver balanced, decision-ready insights executives can rely on." says, Bhavesh-Narasinha Varute, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report:https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/global-biopesticides-market-industry?utm_source=prnewswire

Biopesticides Market Segment Insights

By Form

Biofungicides

Bioherbicides

Bioinsecticides

Others

By Crop Type

Cash Crops

Horticultural Crops

Row Crops

Regional Landscape Shapes Biopesticides Market Share

North America commands the largest biopesticides market share, supported by climate-smart agricultural initiatives and expedited microbial registration frameworks. Advanced precision agriculture adoption and cold-chain infrastructure enable consistent product performance and distribution.

Europe's regulatory environment, including synthetic pesticide reduction mandates, continues to stimulate biopesticides market growth. Municipal bans on herbicides and expanded organic acreage are reinforcing adoption across both row crops and perennial systems.

Asia-Pacific represents a dynamic growth region within the biopesticides market forecast, driven by chemical reduction targets and resistance challenges in rice, cotton, and vegetable cultivation. While infrastructure gaps limit short-term penetration in some areas, rising consumer demand for residue-free produce strengthens long-term market outlook.

Competitive Landscape: Fragmentation and Strategic Consolidation

The global biopesticides market remains fragmented, with multinational agrochemical companies and regional biological specialists competing across strain innovation, formulation stability, and distribution reach. Major players are acquiring biological portfolios to hedge against synthetic deregistration risk and align with sustainable agriculture strategies. Contract fermentation platforms are lowering entry barriers, intensifying price competition, and accelerating portfolio diversification.

Technology-driven differentiation is becoming central to the biopesticides industry competition. Companies investing in strain discovery, digital agronomy services, and improved shelf-life stabilization are strengthening long-term biopesticides market positioning.

Key Players in the Biopesticides Industry

Corteva Agriscience

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.)

Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd. (GSFC)

Valent BioSciences LLC (Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited)

T. Stanes and Company Limited

Check out related reports published by Mordor Intelligence:

Biofertilizers Market Size - The global agriculture sector is experiencing a significant shift toward sustainable inputs, with the biofertilizers market leading the charge. Expected to grow from USD 3.60 billion in 2025 to USD 3.93 billion in 2026, the market is on a trajectory to reach USD 6.05 billion by 2031, supported by a strong 9.05% CAGR. This industry is diverse, featuring formulations like Rhizobium, Mycorrhiza, and Phosphate Solubilizing Bacteria, and serves a wide array of cash and horticultural crops across every major global region.

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/global-biofertilizers-market-industry?utm_source=prnewswire.

Fertilizers Market Share - While biologicals are rising, the broader fertilizers market remains a massive pillar of global food security, valued at USD 425.34 billion in 2026. This market, which encompasses both complex and straight fertilizers in conventional and specialty forms, is projected to expand to USD 573.2 billion by 2031 at a 6.14% CAGR. Growth is particularly driven by the adoption of precision application modes like fertigation and foliar spraying to maximize yields in field and horticultural crops worldwide.

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/fertilizers-market?utm_source=prnewswire.

US Organic Fertilizer Market Trends: In the United States, the organic fertilizer market is emerging as a high-growth niche, fueled by a surge in certified organic acreage and consumer demand for chemical-free produce. Valued at USD 396.96 million in 2025, the U.S. market is forecast to nearly double to USD 707.76 million by 2030, advancing at an impressive 12.26% CAGR. This sector relies heavily on manure and meal-based fertilizers to support large-scale row crops and specialty horticultural production across the country.

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/us-organic-fertilizers-market?utm_source=prnewswire.

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.

With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

For any inquiries, please contact:

[email protected]

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/contact-us

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2746908/Mordor_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Mordor Intelligence Private Limited