Biopesticides Market by Type, Active Ingredients, and Geography | Global Forecast to 2025 | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 The biopesticides market size is expected to increase by USD 4.46 billion during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of almost 17% during the forecast period. The report analyzes the market for biopesticides available in bioherbicides, biofungicdes, bioinsecticides, bionematicides, and other types.

The biopesticides market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

The report identifies an increase in pest activities due to global warming as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.

The biopesticides market is analyzed by Type (Bioherbicides, Biofungicdes, Bioinsecticides, Bionematicides, and Others), Active Ingredients (Natural products, Microbials, Macrobials, and Semiochemicals), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Improvements in biological pest control methods are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the biopesticides market during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The biopesticides market covers the following areas:

Biopesticides Market Sizing

Biopesticides Market Forecast

Biopesticides Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

BASF SE

Bayer AG

FMC Corp.

Isagro Spa

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.

Novozymes AS

Nufarm Ltd.

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Syngenta AG

UPL Ltd.

Global Agricultural Pesticides Market - Global agricultural pesticides market is segmented by type (herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, and others) and geography (APAC, South America, Europe, North America, and MEA).

Global Plant Activators Market - Global plant activators market is segmented by product (biological and synthesized) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Bioherbicides - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Biofungicdes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Bioinsecticides - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Bionematicides - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Active Ingredients

Market segments

Comparison by Active Ingredients

Natural products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Microbials - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Macrobials - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Semiochemicals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Active Ingredients

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

