Biopesticides Market Research 2021-2025|Increase in Pest Activities due to Global Warming to Boost Growth |Technavio

Biopesticides Market: Increase in pest activities due to global warming to drive growth

It is expected that the global temperature will rise due to the increase in greenhouse gases present in the atmosphere. This will affect the productivity and sustainability of agriculture in agroecological zones. Higher temperatures due to global warming can provide suitable conditions for pests to survive the winter season. These conditions lead to the spread of pests and diseases. The use of fumigants contributes to nitrous oxide, a greenhouse gas that is 300 times more powerful than CO2. Global warming and climatic changes have drastic effects at various levels. These adverse effects are driving the demand for biopesticides that can adapt to changing climatic conditions easily and can sustain changes more often.

As per Technavio, the improved biological pest control methods will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.

Biopesticides Market: Improved biological pest control methods

Naturally occurring botanicals are more popular because of their natural sources. Insects follow the molting process. Even though mammals affect crabs, shrimps, and other molting animals, there have been significant developments in the field of pest-resistant plant cultivators. Genetic engineering enables gene transfer to confer resistance to pests among widely unrelated organisms. This further imposes certain risks related to food safety, the potential transfer of genes to species of weed, and updated standards for regulation. Application of these techniques requires a knowledgeable farmer, and since these do not involve any marketable product, they lack information sources. Therefore, R&D in these cultural/mechanical approaches are primarily dependent on the public sector.

"Rising health concerns and increasing awareness of the health benefits of organic food will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Biopesticides Market: Major Vendors

BASF SE

Bayer AG

FMC Corp.

Isagro Spa

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.

Biopesticides Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the biopesticides market by Type (Bioherbicides, Biofungicdes, Bioinsecticides, Bionematicides, and Others), Product (Natural products, Microbials, Macrobials, and Semiochemicals), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The North America region led the biopesticides market in 2021, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as improved biological pest control methods.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

SOURCE Technavio