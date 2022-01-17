Biopesticides Market to grow by USD 4.46 Bn | Driven by Increase in Pest Activities Due to Global Warming | Technavio

Learn about the additional factors impacting the future of the market by Downloading a Free Sample Report

As per Technavio, the demand for organic products will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.

Biopesticides Market: Demand for organic products

Synthetic pesticides used in agricultural practices can make their way into the human body and can cause various health issues. Also, human consumption of inorganic food products contributes to the degradation of the environment. However, with growing health consciousness coupled with increased disposable incomes, the demand for organic food products is gaining prominence across the world. In addition, many government authorities across the world are encouraging organic farming practices through funding, which is attracting new players into the market. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global biopesticides market during the forecast period.

"The advancements in biological pest control measures will further accelerate the growth of the market. However, the lack of profits and risks involved in organic farming might reduce the growth potential in the market," says an analyst at Technavio.

Biopesticides Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the biopesticides market by type (bioherbicides, biofungicdes, bioinsecticides, bionematicides, and others), product (natural products, microbials, macrobials, and semiochemicals), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

By type, the market observed maximum demand for bioherbicides. Similarly, by product, the natural products segment accounts for a major share in the market.

North America led the biopesticides market in 2021, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to register the highest incremental growth and offer several growth opportunities for vendors. The growth of the market in North America is driven by improvements in biological pest control methods. The US is the key market for biopesticides in North America.

Biopesticides Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4.46 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.58 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 30% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, UK, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BASF SE, Bayer AG, FMC Corp., Isagro Spa, Marrone Bio Innovations Inc., Novozymes AS, Nufarm Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Syngenta AG, and UPL Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

