Biopesticides Market to grow by USD 8.94 Billion (2024-2028), driven by rising pest activities from global warming, with AI driving market transformation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on market trends - The global biopesticides market size is estimated to grow by USD 8.94 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 20.65% during the forecast period. Increase in pest activities due to global warming is driving market growth, with a trend towards advances in biopesticide development. However, lack of profit and risk involved poses a challenge. Key market players include Andermatt Group AG, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Biobest Group NV, Bionema Ltd., Certis USA LLC, FMC Corp., Isagro Spa, Koppert, Novozymes AS, Nufarm Ltd., Phyllom BioProducts Corp., Pro Farm Group Inc., SEIPASA SA, STK Bio AG Technologies, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Syngenta Crop Protection AG, UPL Ltd., Valent BioSciences LLC, and Vegalab SA.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global biopesticides market 2024-2028

AI-Powered Market Evolution Insights. Our comprehensive market report ready with the latest trends, growth opportunities, and strategic analysis- View Free Sample Report PDF

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2017 - 2021 Segment Covered Type (Bioherbicides, Biofungicdes, Bioinsecticides, Bionematicides, and Others), Product (Natural products, Microbials, Macrobials, and Semiochemicals), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Andermatt Group AG, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Biobest Group NV, Bionema Ltd., Certis USA LLC, FMC Corp., Isagro Spa, Koppert, Novozymes AS, Nufarm Ltd., Phyllom BioProducts Corp., Pro Farm Group Inc., SEIPASA SA, STK Bio AG Technologies, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Syngenta Crop Protection AG, UPL Ltd., Valent BioSciences LLC, and Vegalab SA

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The Biopesticides business is thriving in today's farming practices, as more focus is placed on sustainable agricultural solutions. Biopesticides, derived from plants, animals, minerals, and bacteria, offer a natural alternative to synthetic pesticides. They address respiratory problems, neurological damage, and allergies, making them a preferred choice for both human health and the environment. The organic food industry, driven by health awareness and consumer preference, is a significant market for biopesticides. Fruits and vegetables, such as apples, grapes, and potatoes, are popular targets for biopesticide use. Biopesticides come in various forms, including dry and liquid formulations, and can be microbial or biochemical. Bioinsecticides, used for pest control, are applied through foliar spray or targeted application. The use of biopesticides is not only beneficial for crops but also for the agricultural output on arable land area. However, there are challenges in the biopesticides business, such as technological constraints, improper strains, and inefficient strains, leading to short shelf life and compatibility issues. Abiotic and biotic stress factors also impact the effectiveness of biopesticides. Despite these challenges, the demand for biopesticides continues to grow due to food demand, population growth, and pollution concerns. Governments and regulatory bodies are promoting the use of biological products in agriculture, and awareness levels are increasing. The crop protection industry is shifting towards biological crop protection, with registered biopesticide products becoming more common in the market. However, there is a concern about counterfeit and spurious biopesticides, which can negatively impact the industry's reputation. The foliar segment is a significant market for biopesticides, with grass plants and targeted application of microbial products against fungi, viruses, protozoa, and natural enemies being popular uses. The future of biopesticides lies in the continued development of new and effective strains, improving shelf life, and addressing abiotic and biotic stress factors.

The biopesticides market is poised for growth as research advances in utilizing pest and natural enemy genomes. Molecular technologies reconstruct the evolution of microbial enemies, disrupting their pathogenicity. This knowledge aids in understanding weed-crop interactions and herbicide resistance, as well as identifying insect receptor proteins for semi-chemicals. These insights enhance biopesticide efficacy through improved microbial enemy strains.

Insights on how AI is driving innovation, efficiency, and market growth- Request Sample!

Market Challenges

The biopesticides market faces several challenges in farming practices and the business world. For plants and animals, the use of biopesticides derived from minerals, bacteria, and other biological sources offers sustainable agricultural solutions. However, respiratory problems, neurological damage, and allergies are potential concerns for farmers and consumers. Agricultural output and arable land area are critical factors, making the bioinsecticides market, including foliar spray applications for fruits and vegetables like apples, grapes, and potatoes, a significant focus. Biopesticides come in dry and liquid formulations, with microbial and biochemical options. The organic food industry and health awareness drive demand, with consumers, restaurants, and developed countries prioritizing organic menus. However, challenges include technological constraints, improper or inefficient strains, short shelf life, and abiotic and biotic stress factors. Regulatory bodies and governments play a crucial role in promoting biological crop protection through registered products and combating counterfeit and spurious biopesticides. The crop protection industry, including insecticides, fungicides, and conventional pesticides, must adapt to biological crop protection. The foliar segment targets grass plants and specific pests using microbial products like fungi, viruses, protozoa, and natural enemies. Understanding pests' life cycles, behavior, and specific action is essential for effective biopesticide application. Despite these challenges, biopesticides offer significant benefits, such as ecological balance and resistance development, while minimizing environmental impact. The future of biopesticides lies in addressing technological constraints, ensuring compatibility with chemical fungicides and herbicides, and improving the shelf life and resistance to abiotic and biotic stress factors.

Biopesticides offer targeted pest control with minimal harm to the environment, making them an attractive alternative to conventional chemical pesticides. For instance, baculovirus-based bioinsecticides like CpGV have high selectivity, enabling application to specific insect species. However, this niche market comes with high fixed costs for adoption, which can be a barrier for early adopters. Despite this challenge, biopesticides' environmental benefits and growing consumer demand make them a promising long-term investment for businesses in the agriculture and pest control industries.

Insights into how AI is reshaping industries and driving growth- Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This biopesticides market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Bioherbicides

1.2 Biofungicdes

1.3 Bioinsecticides

1.4 Bionematicides

1.5 Others Product 2.1 Natural products

2.2 Microbials

2.3 Macrobials

2.4 Semiochemicals Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Bioherbicides- Bioherbicides are essential pesticides used to control and inhibit the growth of unwanted weeds in agriculture and horticulture industries. These pesticides are developed from microbial agents such as bacteria, fungi, and viruses. The rising preference for organic products and eco-friendly farming practices is driving the demand for bioherbicides. The benefits of bioherbicides include reduced chemical hazards, ease of residue management, and better crop quality. Foliar applications of bioherbicides, which involve applying liquid pesticides directly to the leaves, are gaining popularity due to their faster absorption rate. APAC is a significant market for bioherbicides, driven by the increasing demand for organic farming, better food quality, and IPM techniques in countries like China, India, and Japan. Despite these growth factors, the availability and affordability of synthetic chemical pesticides pose a challenge to the bioherbicides market. The global demand for foliar applications of bioherbicides is projected to rise during the forecast period, particularly in developing regions. New product launches are also expected to accelerate the market growth.

Download complimentary Sample Report to gain insights into AI's impact on market dynamics, emerging trends, and future opportunities- including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017 - 2021)

Research Analysis

The Biopesticides Market refers to the business of producing and utilizing biopesticides for farming practices. Biopesticides are derived from natural sources such as plants, animals, minerals, and bacteria. They offer an eco-friendly alternative to synthetic pesticides, addressing concerns over respiratory problems, neurological damage, and allergies. The market's growth is driven by the increasing agricultural output and arable land area worldwide. Fruits and vegetables, including apples and grapes, are major consumers of biopesticides due to their high susceptibility to pests. Bioinsecticides, applied through foliar spray, are a significant segment. The organic food industry, health awareness, and consumer preferences for organic menus in developed countries further fuel the market's growth. The supply chain includes farmers, distributors, retailers, and governments promoting sustainable agriculture.

Market Research Overview

Biopesticides, derived from plants, minerals, bacteria, and other natural sources, are gaining popularity in the farming industry as sustainable agricultural solutions. These biological products offer effective protection against pests, diseases, and other stress factors for plants and animals. The biopesticides business caters to various farming practices, including arable land for fruits, vegetables, and grains. Biopesticides come in different forms such as bioinsecticides, microbial, and biochemical, with applications ranging from foliar spray to dry and liquid formulations. Fruits and vegetables like apples, grapes, and potatoes benefit significantly from biopesticides, which are free from respiratory problems, neurological damage, and allergies associated with synthetic pesticides. The organic food industry, health awareness, and consumer preferences drive the demand for biopesticides in developed countries, where organic menus in restaurants and organic sales are on the rise. However, technological constraints, improper strains, inefficient strains, and short shelf life pose challenges to the biopesticides market. The agricultural inoculation technology uses microorganisms, sunlight, culture mediums, and temperature maintenance to enhance the physiological state of plants and maintain water activity for microbial inoculants. Biopesticides offer compatibility with chemical fungicides, herbicides, and insecticides, making them an essential part of the crop protection industry. The market faces challenges from counterfeit and spurious biopesticides, abiotic and biotic stress factors, and pesticide resistance development. The environmental impact of biopesticides is less compared to conventional pesticides, making them a preferred choice for governments and regulatory bodies promoting sustainable agricultural practices. The biopesticides market is expected to grow due to food demand, population growth, and the need to reduce pollution and soil contamination. The foliar segment of the market is expected to grow significantly due to targeted application and the use of microbial products against fungi, viruses, protozoa, and natural enemies. The life cycles, behavior, and specific action of beneficial insects and pests play a crucial role in the ecological balance and resistance development.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Bioherbicides



Biofungicdes



Bioinsecticides



Bionematicides



Others

Product

Natural Products



Microbials



Macrobials



Semiochemicals

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio