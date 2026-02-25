Biopesticides Market worth $17.68 billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the biopesticides market is estimated at USD 8.94 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 17.68 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2025 to 2030.

Biopesticides Market Size & Forecast

Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2030

2025–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 8.94 billion

USD 8.94 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 17.68 billion

USD 17.68 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 14.6%

Biopesticides Market Trends & Insights:

The market is experiencing strong growth owing to the demand for sustainable crop protection solutions that do not leave any chemical residues behind. The market growth momentum benefits from changing regulatory requirements, which are implemented for IPM systems, while scientists create better microbial and biochemical products. The use of biopesticides has expanded into specialty crops and vegetables, as well as in fruit and row crop farming.

By type, the bionematicides segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 15.7% from 2025 to 2030.

By mode of application, the seed treatment segment is estimated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

By formulation, the liquid segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 16.7% from 2025 to 2030.

By crop type, the fruits & vegetables segment is estimated to dominate the market.

By source, the microbial segment is projected to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

North America accounted for the largest revenue share (39.6%) of the biopesticides market in 2025.

The Europe biopesticides market is projected to grow from USD 2.77 billion in 2025 and to reach USD 2.77 billion in 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.0% during the forecast period.

is projected to grow from USD 2.77 billion in 2025 and to reach USD 2.77 billion in 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.0% during the forecast period. The liquid biopesticides market is expected to grow from USD 5.76 billion in 2025 to USD 11.50 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period.

The demand for biopesticides is increasing owing to the rising popularity of organic products that have no harmful residues, the implementation of stricter rules to limit chemical pesticide residue levels, and the growing adoption of sustainable agricultural methods by farmers. Growers increasingly prefer microbial, biochemical, and botanical biopesticides for crop protection, which is conducted through integrated pest management (IPM) and precision agriculture methods. With growing awareness about the effects of synthetic chemical substances on both the environment and human health, the demand for safer, nature-based solutions has increased. The biopesticides market will witness significant growth because ongoing formulation technology improvements will create products with better field performance and make new products available for both specialty and row crops.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=267

By Type, Cereals & Grains Segment to Hold Significant Market Share

By type, cereals and grains constitute a major segment of the biopesticides market due to their vast cultivation area and critical role in global food security. Farmers are increasingly adopting microbial, biochemical, and botanical biopesticides to manage pests, diseases, and nematodes in crops such as corn, wheat, and barley, while meeting strict residue limits and regulatory requirements. This segment is supported by continuous improvements in formulation technologies, seed treatment solutions, and foliar applications that enhance product performance and reliability under diverse field conditions. Furthermore, the incorporation of biopesticides into precision agriculture systems and integrated pest management (IPM) programs enables more targeted, efficient, and sustainable crop protection strategies. The combination of large acreage under cultivation, rising demand for environmentally responsible farming practices, and sustained innovation in biological product development is driving the increased adoption of biopesticides in cereals and grains, reinforcing the segment's strong position within the biopesticides market.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=267

By Mode Of Application, Seed Treatment Segment to Witness Fastest Growth

The seed treatment segment is expected to achieve the highest growth rate among all application methods used in the biopesticides market because farmers increasingly use microbial and biochemical products to protect seeds from pests, diseases, and nematodes. The seed-applied solutions provide specific control over pests, and they help users decrease their need for traditional chemical pesticides because the solutions work well with existing pest management methods. The development of new formulation technologies has led to improved biopesticide products that maintain their stability, adhere effectively to surfaces, and retain biological efficacy under various field trial conditions. The global biopesticides industry experiences growth through biological seed treatments, which now serve as essential elements that drive market research because of increased sustainable agriculture and precision farming practices.

By Region, Europe to Hold Significant Market Share

Europe accounts for a substantial share of the global biopesticides market, supported by effective policy programs that encourage farmers to shift from traditional chemical pesticides to environmentally friendly crop protection methods. The combination of stricter regulations and government programs that support sustainable agriculture practices has created strong demand for biological solutions, which now benefit major agricultural sectors that include rice production and the cultivation of fruits, vegetables, and high-value crops. Manufacturers in this region have enhanced their research, production, and formulation skills, enabling them to create market-ready microbial and biochemical biopesticides at competitive prices. The market demand for agricultural products has grown because of two factors: well-established distribution networks and increased requirements for export-oriented agricultural supply chains to meet residue standards. Europe stands as a key region for the global biopesticides industry because its market consumption has grown and its industry activities have progressed.

Top Companies in the Biopesticides Market

The report profiles key players such as Corteva Agriscience (US), Valent BioSciences (US), BASF (Germany), Bayer CropScience (Germany), Syngenta Group (Switzerland), FMC Corporation (US), UPL (India), Marrone Bio Innovations (US), Certis Biologicals (US), Koppert Biological Systems (Netherlands), AgBiome (US), Novonesis (Denmark), Lallemand Plant Care (Canada), BioWorks Inc. (US), and Andermatt Group AG (Switzerland).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=267

Browse Adjacent Reports @ Agriculture Industry Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Agricultural Biologicals Market by Type (Biocontrol, Biostimulants, Biofertilizers), Source (Microbials, Semi chemicals, Natural Products), Formulation, Mode of Application (Foliar Spray, Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment) - Global Forecast to 2030

Biorational Pesticides Market by Source (Botanical, Microbial, Non-organic), Type (Biorational Insecticides, Biorational Fungicides, Biorational Nematicides, Biorational Herbicides), Mode of Application, Formulation and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets™ SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/biopesticides.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/biopesticide.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets