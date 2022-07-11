BioPharma Cold Chain Packaging Market Size to Grow by USD 1.85 billion, 33% of Market Growth to Originate in North America - Technavio

Jul 11, 2022, 11:40 ET
NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Biopharma products, which are also known as biological medical products, include temperature-sensitive drugs, blood or blood components, vaccines, gene therapy products, and tissues. These products need specialized packaging to maintain product serenity and prevent breakage, spillage, and contamination. Packaging protects the product during distribution, storage, sale, and usage as well as advertising.
The biopharma cold chain packaging market size is expected to grow by USD 1.85 billion from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.24% during the forecast period.
- YoY growth (%): 8.42%
- Performing market contribution: North America at 33%
- Key consumer countries: US
With 33% of the growth originating from North America, this region will account for the highest market share growth during the forecast period. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
CCL Industries Inc., Creopack, DGP Intelsius Ltd., Gerresheimer AG, Nordic Cold Chain Solutions, Peli BioThermal Ltd., Sealed Air Corp., Sofrigam, Softbox Systems Ltd., and Sonoco Products Co., among others, are few of the key vendors in the biopharma cold chain packaging market.
The global biopharma cold chain packaging market is highly fragmented, with the presence of several domestic and international vendors. The competition among market vendors in terms of product differentiation, portfolio, and pricing is intense. The leading vendors focus on using new materials for packaging in the biopharma cold chain packaging market. Companies with greater technical and financial resources can develop products that can make competitors' products obsolete and non-competitive even before they are launched or before R&D and commercialization costs have been recovered. To survive and succeed in an intensely competitive environment, it is important for vendors to distinguish their products and service offerings through a clear and unique value proposition. Therefore, to remain competitive in the market, vendors have to develop new products to address the core requirements of their customers and compete based on price.
- Innovations in the biopharmaceutical sector:
- Biopharmaceutical companies are making large-molecule drugs that are less stable than most small-molecule drugs. Molecules that are less stable can lose their biochemical property if they are not stored in a controlled temperature during transit, which is fueling the demand for biopharma cold chain packaging. The biopharmaceutical sector needs a fully developed cold chain that ensures safe transportation of samples. The increasing adoption of cell and gene therapy in the biomedical industry is also boosting the demand for biopharma cold chain packaging. These factors are driving the growth of the market.
|
BioPharma Cold Chain Packaging Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.24%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 1.85 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
8.42
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 33%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Germany, India, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
CCL Industries Inc., Creopack, DGP Intelsius Ltd., Gerresheimer AG, Nordic Cold Chain Solutions, Peli BioThermal Ltd., Sealed Air Corp., Sofrigam, Softbox Systems Ltd., and Sonoco Products Co.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
