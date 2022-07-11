BioPharma Cold Chain Packaging Market Size to Grow by USD 1.85 billion, 33% of Market Growth to Originate in North America - Technavio

Gain access to important statistics related to market growth. Download our Sample Report

BioPharma Cold Chain Packaging Market Report Highlights:

YoY growth (%): 8.42% Performing market contribution: North America at 33% Key consumer countries: US

Regional Market Analysis

With 33% of the growth originating from North America, this region will account for the highest market share growth during the forecast period. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies

CCL Industries Inc., Creopack, DGP Intelsius Ltd., Gerresheimer AG, Nordic Cold Chain Solutions, Peli BioThermal Ltd., Sealed Air Corp., Sofrigam, Softbox Systems Ltd., and Sonoco Products Co., among others, are few of the key vendors in the biopharma cold chain packaging market.

The global biopharma cold chain packaging market is highly fragmented, with the presence of several domestic and international vendors. The competition among market vendors in terms of product differentiation, portfolio, and pricing is intense. The leading vendors focus on using new materials for packaging in the biopharma cold chain packaging market. Companies with greater technical and financial resources can develop products that can make competitors' products obsolete and non-competitive even before they are launched or before R&D and commercialization costs have been recovered. To survive and succeed in an intensely competitive environment, it is important for vendors to distinguish their products and service offerings through a clear and unique value proposition. Therefore, to remain competitive in the market, vendors have to develop new products to address the core requirements of their customers and compete based on price.

Key Market Drivers

Innovations in the biopharmaceutical sector:

Biopharmaceutical companies are making large-molecule drugs that are less stable than most small-molecule drugs. Molecules that are less stable can lose their biochemical property if they are not stored in a controlled temperature during transit, which is fueling the demand for biopharma cold chain packaging. The biopharmaceutical sector needs a fully developed cold chain that ensures safe transportation of samples. The increasing adoption of cell and gene therapy in the biomedical industry is also boosting the demand for biopharma cold chain packaging. These factors are driving the growth of the market.

BioPharma Cold Chain Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.24% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.85 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.42 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, India, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled CCL Industries Inc., Creopack, DGP Intelsius Ltd., Gerresheimer AG, Nordic Cold Chain Solutions, Peli BioThermal Ltd., Sealed Air Corp., Sofrigam, Softbox Systems Ltd., and Sonoco Products Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Plastic packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Metal packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Glass packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

CCL Industries Inc.

Creopack

DGP Intelsius Ltd.

Gerresheimer AG

Nordic Cold Chain Solutions

Peli BioThermal Ltd.

Sealed Air Corp.

Sofrigam

Softbox Systems Ltd.

Sonoco Products Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

