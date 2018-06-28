Biopharma Companies Increasing Investment in Next Generation Platforms, Talent and Partnerships to Boost In-House Real-World Evidence (RWE) Capabilities, Survey Finds

In its second annual RWE study, Deloitte surveyed executives from 20 global biopharma companies to understand the value, adoption, outlook and current challenges using RWE. It is the application of real-world data (RWD) from electronic medical records, insurance claims, genomics, wearables, and other sources to evaluate clinical practice and health outcomes.

The survey found that almost all companies (90 percent) are investing significantly in bringing RWE capabilities in-house and applying it across the entire product lifecycle, including new applications. The top applications for RWE include supporting value-based contracting arrangements, regulatory submissions, and improving clinical trial design and execution. However, only 45 percent of companies surveyed currently have capabilities mature enough to leverage RWE to achieve these goals today.

"The study confirms that insights from real world health care data are central to biopharma companies' future success as the industry shifts toward a value based, personalized paradigm," said Brett Davis, ConvergeHEALTH general manager and principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "This has significant implications for their operating models, external partnering strategies and enterprise technology platforms."

Two of the biggest increases in investment will be in talent (30 percent increase) and new technology platforms (25 percent increase). Artificial intelligence and machine learning, in particular, were identified as critical for capitalizing on the data to derive insights such as identifying patients with undiagnosed or underdiagnosed diseases, the research found. While only 60 percent of surveyed companies currently use AI/machine learning, almost all (95 percent) expect to use it for RWE in coming years.

"The pace of innovation in the cloud, big data and AI communities is accelerating and life sciences companies have just begun to apply these approaches to health care data," said Dan Housman, managing director, Deloitte Consulting LLP and CTO of ConvergeHEALTH. "We are seeing exciting new applications of AI/ML approaches on RWD to derive novel insights into health and disease. As health care data continues to explode, and companies' access to larger and more diverse sets of RWD increases, these models will only get better and impactful."

Changing data landscape

Another interesting finding was an increased use of nontraditional real-world data, such as those from patient wearables, health apps and purpose-built linked data (for example, clinical data linked to molecular data). Evidence from these sources could provide greater insights on disease progression, treatments and patient benefits.

This changing data trend also creates new opportunities for partnerships with health systems, patient advocacy groups and others in creating new ways to procure data. While less than 60 percent of surveyed companies currently use these data sources, several plan to increase their use in the next 12-18 months.

Barriers to adoption

Perhaps the biggest barriers to adopting RWE have been in garnering buy-in both internally and externally, the research found. Three-quarters of surveyed companies said lack of receptivity by health care providers and payers was a major barrier to developing their RWE capabilities. Similarly, 70 percent cite lack of support from executive leadership and other internal stakeholders as impeding RWE development.

The third most cited reason (64 percent) was lack of access to external data.

"Of the three barriers, buy-in from executive leadership will be the most critical driver of broader adoption of real-world data across the enterprise," Davis said. "External stakeholders will become more receptive through transparent communication and new collaborative models for engagement. Strategic partnerships will help solve data access issues. The key for biopharma companies is to establish end-to-end RWE management strategies supported by the right talent, platforms, partnerships and operating models."

To learn more about these and other findings from the study, click here.

