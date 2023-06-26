Biopharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services Market size to grow by USD 3,449.57 million from 2022 to 2027, North America to contribute to 33% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The biopharmaceutical analytical testing services market size is expected to grow by USD 3,449.57 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to progress at a CAGR of 12.61% as per the latest Technavio market research report. North America is estimated to account for 33% of the market's overall growth. Regional market vendors such as Charles River and Catalent drive market growth. This is because they have a diversified portfolio of analytical testing services, covering aspects of drug discovery, development, and manufacturing. Furthermore, high investments in R&D are further increasing the demand for high-quality analytical services in these countries. Hence, such factors boost the regional market growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the market share of various regions- Download sample report in MINUTES

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Biopharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services Market 2023-2027

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

Biopharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services Market: Increase in demand for mAbs to drive growth

The increase in demand for mAbs drives the market growth of biopharmaceutical analytical testing services. mAbs are proteins, which are developed in pharmaceutical and biotechnology laboratories to bind to the corresponding epitope of the antigen in the body. Such antibodies are used as independent treatments or in combination with radiotherapy, drugs, or toxins to exterminate the infected cells.

Furthermore, biopharmaceutical analytical testing services include product-related impurities information, structural characterization, and structural confirmation. Hence, the rise in demand for mAbs will increase the demand for analytical testing services, which, in turn, will fuel the growth of the healthcare analytical testing services market during the forecast period.

Biopharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services Market: Rise In Investment In R&D

The rise in investment in R&D is an emerging trend in the Biopharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services Market. A large number of laboratories and research facilities are expected to be set up in developing countries during the forecast period. Additionally, the trend of increased R&D spending will last throughout the forecast period, as countries are focusing on innovation.

Moreover, the increase in R&D leads to the expansion of facilities in fields including drug discovery and pharmaceutical research, which depend on analytical testing services to develop safe and effective products. Hence, such trends fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

To know about more drivers, trends along with challenges - Download a sample now!

Some of the key Biopharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services Market Players:

The biopharmaceutical analytical testing services market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the vendors are:

Almac Group Ltd., Boston Analytical, Catalent Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Coriolis Pharma Research GmbH, Curia Inc., Element Materials Technology Group Ltd., Eurofins Scientific SE, ICON plc, Intertek Group Plc, Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Merck KGaA, Pace Analytical Services LLC, Parexel International Corp., SGS SA, Solvias AG, STERIS Plc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Vimta Labs Ltd., and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Biopharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services Market: Segmentation Analysis

This biopharmaceutical analytical testing services market research report extensively covers market segmentation by service (bioanalytical, method development and validation, stability testing, and others), end-user (pharma, biotech companies, and CROs), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the bioanalytical segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. Bioavailability, pharmacology, bioequivalence, pharmacokinetic, and toxicology studies on humans and animals are some of the major applications of bioanalytical testing techniques. Furthermore, the growth of this segment is expected to be driven by factors such as an increase in the use of biosimilars for a variety of medical indications, especially diabetes, and cancer. Hence, such factors influence the segment growth during the forecast period.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The drug discovery informatics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.06% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 4,953.48 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (discovery informatics and development informatics), solution (software and services), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). The increasing R&D investments by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies are notably driving the drug discovery informatics market growth.

The cryogenic freezers market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.18% between 2021 and 2026. The cryogenic freezers market size is forecast to increase by USD 131.52 million. This cryogenic freezers market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (hospitals and blood centers, biotechnology companies, academic and research institutions, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World). The growing use of cryogenic freezers in drug research and development is notably driving market growth.

Biopharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.61% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,449.57 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.67 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Almac Group Ltd., Boston Analytical, Catalent Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Coriolis Pharma Research GmbH, Curia Inc., Element Materials Technology Group Ltd., Eurofins Scientific SE, ICON plc, Intertek Group Plc, Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Merck KGaA, Pace Analytical Services LLC, Parexel International Corp., SGS SA, Solvias AG, STERIS Plc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Vimta Labs Ltd., and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Service



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global biopharmaceutical analytical testing services market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global biopharmaceutical analytical testing services market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Service Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Service Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Service

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Service - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Service - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Service

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Service



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Service

6.3 Bioanalytical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Bioanalytical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Bioanalytical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Bioanalytical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Bioanalytical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Method development and validation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Method development and validation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Method development and validation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Method development and validation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Method development and validation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Stability testing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Stability testing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Stability testing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Stability testing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Stability testing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Service

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Service ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 51: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Pharma and biotech companies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Pharma and biotech companies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Pharma and biotech companies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Pharma and biotech companies - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Pharma and biotech companies - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 CROs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on CROs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on CROs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on CROs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on CROs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Almac Group Ltd.

Exhibit 116: Almac Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Almac Group Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Almac Group Ltd. - Key offerings

12.4 Boston Analytical

Exhibit 119: Boston Analytical - Overview



Exhibit 120: Boston Analytical - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Boston Analytical - Key news



Exhibit 122: Boston Analytical - Key offerings

12.5 Catalent Inc.

Exhibit 123: Catalent Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Catalent Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Catalent Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 126: Catalent Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Catalent Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Exhibit 128: Charles River Laboratories International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Charles River Laboratories International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Charles River Laboratories International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 131: Charles River Laboratories International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Charles River Laboratories International Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 Coriolis Pharma Research GmbH

Exhibit 133: Coriolis Pharma Research GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 134: Coriolis Pharma Research GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Coriolis Pharma Research GmbH - Key offerings

12.8 Element Materials Technology Group Ltd.

Exhibit 136: Element Materials Technology Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Element Materials Technology Group Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Element Materials Technology Group Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 Eurofins Scientific SE

Exhibit 139: Eurofins Scientific SE - Overview



Exhibit 140: Eurofins Scientific SE - Business segments



Exhibit 141: Eurofins Scientific SE - Key news



Exhibit 142: Eurofins Scientific SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: Eurofins Scientific SE - Segment focus

12.10 ICON plc

Exhibit 144: ICON plc - Overview



Exhibit 145: ICON plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: ICON plc - Key offerings

12.11 Intertek Group Plc

Exhibit 147: Intertek Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 148: Intertek Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 149: Intertek Group Plc - Key news



Exhibit 150: Intertek Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: Intertek Group Plc - Segment focus

12.12 Merck KGaA

Exhibit 152: Merck KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 153: Merck KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 154: Merck KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 155: Merck KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: Merck KGaA - Segment focus

12.13 Pace Analytical Services LLC

Exhibit 157: Pace Analytical Services LLC - Overview



Exhibit 158: Pace Analytical Services LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: Pace Analytical Services LLC - Key offerings

12.14 SGS SA

Exhibit 160: SGS SA - Overview



Exhibit 161: SGS SA - Business segments



Exhibit 162: SGS SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: SGS SA - Segment focus

12.15 Solvias AG

Exhibit 164: Solvias AG - Overview



Exhibit 165: Solvias AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 166: Solvias AG - Key news



Exhibit 167: Solvias AG - Key offerings

12.16 STERIS Plc

Exhibit 168: STERIS Plc - Overview



Exhibit 169: STERIS Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 170: STERIS Plc - Key news



Exhibit 171: STERIS Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 172: STERIS Plc - Segment focus

12.17 West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Exhibit 173: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 174: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 175: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 176: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 177: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 178: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 179: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 180: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 181: Research methodology



Exhibit 182: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 183: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 184: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio