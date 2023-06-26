Biopharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services Market size to grow by USD 3,449.57 million from 2022 to 2027, North America to contribute to 33% of the market growth - Technavio

26 Jun, 2023, 22:15 ET
NEW YORK, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The biopharmaceutical analytical testing services market size is expected to grow by USD 3,449.57 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to progress at a CAGR of 12.61% as per the latest Technavio market research report. North America is estimated to account for 33% of the market's overall growth. Regional market vendors such as Charles River and Catalent drive market growth. This is because they have a diversified portfolio of analytical testing services, covering aspects of drug discovery, development, and manufacturing. Furthermore, high investments in R&D are further increasing the demand for high-quality analytical services in these countries. Hence, such factors boost the regional market growth during the forecast period.
Biopharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services Market: Increase in demand for mAbs to drive growth
The increase in demand for mAbs drives the market growth of biopharmaceutical analytical testing services. mAbs are proteins, which are developed in pharmaceutical and biotechnology laboratories to bind to the corresponding epitope of the antigen in the body. Such antibodies are used as independent treatments or in combination with radiotherapy, drugs, or toxins to exterminate the infected cells.
Furthermore, biopharmaceutical analytical testing services include product-related impurities information, structural characterization, and structural confirmation. Hence, the rise in demand for mAbs will increase the demand for analytical testing services, which, in turn, will fuel the growth of the healthcare analytical testing services market during the forecast period.
Biopharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services Market: Rise In Investment In R&D
The rise in investment in R&D is an emerging trend in the Biopharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services Market. A large number of laboratories and research facilities are expected to be set up in developing countries during the forecast period. Additionally, the trend of increased R&D spending will last throughout the forecast period, as countries are focusing on innovation.
Moreover, the increase in R&D leads to the expansion of facilities in fields including drug discovery and pharmaceutical research, which depend on analytical testing services to develop safe and effective products. Hence, such trends fuel the market growth during the forecast period.
To know about more drivers, trends along with challenges
Some of the key Biopharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services Market Players:
The biopharmaceutical analytical testing services market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the vendors are:
Almac Group Ltd., Boston Analytical, Catalent Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Coriolis Pharma Research GmbH, Curia Inc., Element Materials Technology Group Ltd., Eurofins Scientific SE, ICON plc, Intertek Group Plc, Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Merck KGaA, Pace Analytical Services LLC, Parexel International Corp., SGS SA, Solvias AG, STERIS Plc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Vimta Labs Ltd., and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.
This biopharmaceutical analytical testing services market research report extensively covers market segmentation by service (bioanalytical, method development and validation, stability testing, and others), end-user (pharma, biotech companies, and CROs), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
- The market share growth by the bioanalytical segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. Bioavailability, pharmacology, bioequivalence, pharmacokinetic, and toxicology studies on humans and animals are some of the major applications of bioanalytical testing techniques. Furthermore, the growth of this segment is expected to be driven by factors such as an increase in the use of biosimilars for a variety of medical indications, especially diabetes, and cancer. Hence, such factors influence the segment growth during the forecast period.
|
Biopharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.61%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 3,449.57 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
11.67
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 33%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Almac Group Ltd., Boston Analytical, Catalent Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Coriolis Pharma Research GmbH, Curia Inc., Element Materials Technology Group Ltd., Eurofins Scientific SE, ICON plc, Intertek Group Plc, Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Merck KGaA, Pace Analytical Services LLC, Parexel International Corp., SGS SA, Solvias AG, STERIS Plc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Vimta Labs Ltd., and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
