Biopharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services Market size to grow by USD 3.45 billion from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 33% of market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The biopharmaceutical analytical testing services market is expected to grow by USD 3.45 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 12.61% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market has been segmented by service (bioanalytical, method development and validation, stability testing, and others), end-user (pharma, biotech companies, and CROs), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). North America is estimated to contribute 33% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The main players in the region, including Charles River and Catalent, are responsible for the growth of this market. These companies have a broad range of analytical testing services to cover the areas of drug discovery, development, and manufacturing. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Report Coverage Details Page number 171 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.61% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3.45 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 11.67 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Almac Group Ltd., Boston Analytical, Catalent Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Coriolis Pharma Research GmbH, Curia Inc., Element Materials Technology Group Ltd., Eurofins Scientific SE, ICON plc, Intertek Group Plc, Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Merck KGaA, Pace Analytical Services LLC, Parexel International Corp., SGS SA, Solvias AG, STERIS Plc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Vimta Labs Ltd., and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Almac Group Ltd. - The company offers biopharmaceutical analytical testing services such as stability testing, raw material testing, and QC release testing.

Segmentation Analysis

The market share growth by the bioanalytical segment will be significant during the forecast period. Factors like an increase in the use of biosimilars for a number of healthcare indications including diabetes and cancer are projected to contribute to this segment's growth.

The increase in demand for mAbs

mAbs are proteins that have been prepared in a pharmaceutical or biotechnology laboratory for attachment to the respective antigen epitopes within the body. The market for mAbs is increasing due to their use in immunotherapies that induce an immunological response towards the treatment of illness.

The rise in investment in R&D is a primary trend shaping the biopharmaceutical analytical testing services market.

Analyst Review

The Biopharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services Market is a dynamic sector within the pharmaceutical industry, playing a crucial role in ensuring the quality, efficacy, and safety of biotherapeutics and drugs. This market encompasses a wide array of services aimed at analyzing and characterizing various compounds and proteins involved in biopharmaceutical development and drug discovery.

Analytical methods and technologies form the cornerstone of this market, providing molecular understandings of drug candidates, drug targets, and their therapeutic potential. Analytical tools are essential for drug release testing, quality control tests, and detecting impurities that could affect drug purity and efficacy. Moreover, applicant monitoring studies are conducted to ensure compliance with regulatory demands and mitigate the risk of product failures.

Biopharmaceutical R&D heavily relies on laboratory work and life sciences services offered by Contract Research Organizations (CROs), particularly in regions like North America, which boasts a significant share of the global market revenue. The US Biopharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services Market is particularly robust, offering market opportunities for both established players and emerging companies.

In recent years, the market has witnessed a surge in demand due to advancements in immunotherapy, the rise of custom-made medicine, and the development of innovative monoclonal drugs and antibodies targeting diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and various cancers. This has led to an increased need for bioprocess optimization and analytical tests to ensure the biological effects and efficacy of these therapies.

As the market expands, so do regulatory demands for characterization, confirmation, and impurities information, driving the need for quality control tests and research facilities equipped with state-of-the-art technologies. Competitive landscape within the CRO segment is intensifying, with companies vying to offer comprehensive analytical testing services while maintaining high standards of accuracy and efficiency.

In conclusion, the Biopharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services Market plays a critical role in supporting the pharmaceutical sector by ensuring medicine purity, safety, and efficacy through a diverse range of analytical services and quality control measures.

