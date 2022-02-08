Biopharmaceutical CMO And CRO Market Size Worth $54.1 Billion By 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO market size is expected to reach USD 54.1 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Post-pandemic the market is being driven by the growing interest of conventional drug developers in the biological therapeutics. At present, outsourcing has become a cost-saving strategy for small- to medium-sized biomanufacturers, as it helps in eliminating the need for establishing costly specialized facilities or hiring and training personnel. The post-pandemic recovery has started owing to positive pipeline developments across modalities.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

Non-mammalian cell line-based bioproduction system is expected to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period

Innovative strategies are being implemented to identify and explore the potential of various microbes

This can be attributed to increasing investments in research programs for the development of novel therapeutics

The market in North America is recognized as a leader in biopharmaceutical innovations, thereby resulting in a large share of 33.97%

Moreover, the presence of several service providers and a higher concentration & number of biopharmaceutical firms in the region supports the market growth

The key players are involved in establishing mutually beneficial alliances with other emerging CMOs to scale up their production capabilities

For instance, Lonza and Moderna announced a ten-year collaboration for the commercial manufacturing of the COVID-19 vaccine. Such developments compensated for minor delays in clinical trials that occurred during the first half of 2020. The contract manufacturing organization segment is projected to unlock lucrative growth opportunities over the foreseeable future. The decline in R&D productivity and increased development costs have resulted in high pressure on biopharmaceutical manufacturers pertaining to short-term earnings and profit margins. This, in turn, has created lucrative opportunities for the CMOs & CROs to accelerate their business operations.

The robustness of venture capital investments is one of the important supportive factors that has created opportunities for the growth of CMOs. Venture capital funds are considered more reliable than public equity. An increase in the availability of venture funds for life sciences is expected to bolster the growth of CMOs. However, these CMOs & CROs are expected to face competition from in-house departments of pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies. Several big pharma companies like Novartis announced to maintain and expand their biomanufacturing processes in-house over the coming years.

Market Segmentation:

Grand View Research has segmented the global biopharmaceutical CMO & CRO market on the basis of source, service, product, and region:

Biopharmaceutical CMO & CRO Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Mammalian



Non-mammalian

Biopharmaceutical CMO & CRO Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Contract Manufacturing



Process Development





Downstream







Upstream





Fill & Finish Operations





Analytical & QC Studies





Packaging



Contract Research



Oncology





Inflammation & Immunology





Cardiology





Neuroscience





Others

Biopharmaceutical CMO & CRO Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Biologics



Monoclonal antibodies (MAbs)





Recombinant Proteins





Vaccines





Antisense, RNAi, & Molecular Therapy





Others



Biosimilars

Biopharmaceutical CMO & CRO Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





France



Asia Pacific



China





India



Latin America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

South Africa

List of Key Players of Biopharmaceutical CMO & CRO Market

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Lonza Group AG

Inno Biologics Sdn Bhd

Rentschler Biopharma SE

JRS Pharma

Biomeva GmbH

ProBioGen AG

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies U.S.A. , Inc.

, Inc. Toyobo Co., Ltd.

Samsung Biologics

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.