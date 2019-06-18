Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market (3rd Edition), 2019 - 2030

NEW YORK, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- INTRODUCTION



Over the years, the biopharmaceutical market has grown into a prominent and promising segment of the overall pharmaceutical industry. Characterized by a number of blockbuster therapies (Humira, Rituxan, Lantus, Avastin, Herceptin and Remicade ) and a robust pipeline of product / therapy candidates, the market is poised for significant growth in the coming years. It is worth mentioning that much of the anticipated success of the biopharmaceutical market is dependent on new biologics currently under development and biosimilars. The impending growth also indicates the rising importance of manufacturing capacity within the industry. The costs associated with acquiring manufacturing capabilities are exorbitant and, therefore, it is difficult for companies with limited finances and capacity constraints to succeed by themselves. These constraints have led many of the smaller players in the industry and, at times, certain pharma giants as well, to outsource a significant part of their business operations to contract service providers. Contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) are known to offer significant cost-benefits, access to larger production capacities and reductions in time-to-market.



Owing to the growing number of start-ups that are engaged in R&D of novel biologics, there is significant opportunity for the CMOs in this domain. It is worth highlighting that, since 2000, more than115 new CMOs have been established in order to cater to the growing demand for novel biologics that have specific manufacturing requirements. The contemporary contract services market features a mix of large and small-sized CMOs and is characterized by multiple mergers and acquisitions as stakeholders strive to broaden their respective service portfolios. This has enabled several CMOs to offer end-to-end services, ranging from drug development, including preliminary R&D, preclinical and clinical trials, to commercial scale production and regulatory filings. Despite the fact that the biopharmaceutical sector is amongst the most highly regulated industries, we expect the demand for core competencies to continue to drive sponsor companies to outsource various parts of their product development and manufacturing operations. Amidst tough competition, the availability of advanced tools and technologies is an important differentiating factor and is likely to grant a competitive edge to certain CMOs over other stakeholders.



The "Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market (3rd edition), 2019 – 2030" report features an extensive study on the contract service providers within the biopharmaceutical industry. The study features in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of a diverse set of biopharmaceutical CMOs and CDMOs. Amongst other elements, the report includes:

A detailed review of the overall landscape of the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market, featuring a comprehensive list of active CMOs and detailed analysis of the manufacturing service providers based on a number of parameters, such as scale of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial), type of biologics manufactured (peptides / proteins, antibodies, vaccines, cell therapies, gene therapies, antibody drug conjugates, vectors, biosimilars, nucleic acids and others), type of expression systems used (mammalian, microbial and others), year of establishment, employee size, geographical location of the CMO, number of manufacturing facilities, as well as the location of these facilities, GMP compliance, affiliations to regulatory agencies, type of bioreactors used (single-use bioreactors and stainless steel bioreactors), mode of operation of bioreactors (batch, fed-batch and perfusion) and bioprocessing capacity.

Elaborate profiles of key players that have a diverse range of capabilities for the development, manufacturing and packaging of biologics. Each profile provides an overview of the company, its financial performance (if available), information related to its service portfolio, manufacturing facilities, and details on partnerships, recent developments (expansions), as well as a comprehensive future outlook.

A detailed discussion on the key enablers in this domain, including certain niche product classes, such as antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), bispecific antibodies, cell therapies, gene therapies and viral vectors, which are likely to have a significant impact on the growth of the contract services market.

A case study on the growing global biosimilars market, highlighting the opportunities for biopharmaceutical CMOs and CDMOs.

A case study comparing the key characteristics of large molecule and small molecule drugs, along with details on the various steps involved in their respective manufacturing processes.

A discussion on challenges related to in-house manufacturing, featuring a brief overview of the various parameters that a drug / therapy developer may need to take into consideration while deciding whether to manufacture its products in-house or outsource.

An analysis of the recent collaborations (signed since 2013) focused on the contract manufacturing of biologics; the analysis is based on various parameters, such as the year in which the agreement was signed, type of agreement, focus area and type of biologics.

A detailed analysis of the various mergers and acquisitions that have taken place in this domain, highlighting the trend in the number of companies acquired between 2013-2018, along with the geographical distribution of this activity. The analysis also depicts the relationship between important deal multiples based on the revenue, number of employees and experience of the acquired company.

An analysis on the recent trends within biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing industry, highlighting various facility and capability expansions. In addition, it provides information on the technology advancements related to biomanufacturing.

A detailed capacity analysis, taking into consideration the individual development and manufacturing capacities of various stakeholders (small-sized, mid-sized, large and very large CMOs / CDMOs) in the market, using data from both secondary and primary research. The study examines the distribution of global biopharmaceutical manufacturing capacity by scale of operation (preclinical / clinical, commercial), size of company (small-sized, mid-sized, large and very large), and geography (North America (the US and Canada), Europe (Italy, Germany, France, Spain, the UK and rest of Europe), Asia and Middle East (China, India, Japan, South Korea and rest of the Asia and Middle East), and rest of the world (including Australia).

An informed estimate of the annual demand for biologics, taking into account the top 20 biologics, based on a various relevant parameters, such as target patient population, dosing frequency and dose strength of the abovementioned products.

A discussion on affiliated trends, key drivers and challenges, under a comprehensive SWOT framework, which are likely to impact the industry's evolution, including a Harvey ball analysis, highlighting the relative effect of each SWOT parameter on the overall pharmaceutical industry.

A survey analysis featuring inputs solicited from various experts who are directly / indirectly involved in providing CMO services to medical device developers.



One of the key objectives of the report was to understand the primary growth drivers and estimate the future size of the market. Based on parameters, such as growth of the overall biopharmaceutical market, cost of goods sold, and direct manufacturing costs, we have provided an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and mid to long term, for the period 2019-2030. In order to provide a detailed future outlook, our projections have been segmented on the basis of [A] commonly outsourced business operations (active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and finished dosage formulations (FDFs)), [B] types of expression systems (mammalian, microbial and others), [C] size of the company (small-sized, mid-sized and large / very large), [D] scale of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial) and [E] key geographical regions (North America (US, Canada), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain), Asia (China and India) and rest of the world (Australia)). To account for the uncertainties associated with the manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, portraying the conservative, base and optimistic tracks of the market's evolution.



The opinions and insights presented in the report were influenced by discussions held with senior stakeholders in the industry. The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following industry stakeholders:

Astrid Brammer, Senior Manager Business Development, Richter-Helm

Birgit Schwab, Senior Manager Strategic Marketing, Rentschler Biotechnologie

Christian Bailly, Director of CDMO, Pierre Fabre

Claire Otjes, Assistant Marketing Manager, Batavia Biosciences

David C Cunningham, Director Corporate Development, Goodwin Biotechnology

Dietmar Katinger, Chief Executive Officer, Polymun Scientific

Denis Angioletti, Chief Commercial Officer, Cerbios-Pharma

Jeffrey Hung, Chief Commercial Officer, Vigene Biosciences

Kevin Daley, Director Pharmaceuticals, Novasep

Mark Wright, Site Head, Grangemouth, Piramal Healthcare

Nicolas Grandchamp, R&D Leader, GEG Tech

Raquel Fortunato, Chief Executive Officer, GenIbet Biopharmaceuticals

Sebastian Schuck, Head of Business Development, Wacker Biotech

Stephen Taylor, Senior Vice President Commercial, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

Tatjana Buchholz, Marketing Manager, PlasmidFactory and Marco Schmeer, Project Manager, PlasmidFactory

Tim Oldham, Chief Executive Officer, Cell Therapies



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews with experts in the area (academia, industry, medical practice and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and technology segments. Where possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include

Annual reports

Investor presentations

SEC filings

Industry databases

News releases from company websites

Government policy documents

Industry analysts' views



While the focus has been on forecasting the market till 2030, the report also provides our independent view on various technological and non-commercial trends emerging in the industry. This opinion is solely based on our knowledge, research and understanding of the relevant market gathered from various secondary and primary sources of information.



Chapter 2 is an executive summary of the key insights captured in our research. It offers a high-level view on the likely evolution of the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market in the mid to long term.



Chapter 3 provides a general introduction to biopharmaceuticals and biopharmaceutical manufacturing processes. The chapter also includes an overview of the various expression systems used for the development of different types of biotherapeutic products. It features a brief overview of contract manufacturing and includes a detailed discussion on the need for outsourcing within the biopharmaceutical industry. In this chapter, we have presented a list of commonly outsourced biomanufacturing activities; the chapter concludes with a discussion on the challenges that are currently associated within the market.



Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive overview of the global biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing landscape. It includes information related to over 240 CMOs that are currently active in this domain. In addition, it features an in-depth analysis of the market, based on a number of parameters, such as scale of operation, type of biologics manufactured and type of expression systems being utilized. Further, it contains details on the year of establishment, employee size, geographical location of the CMO, number of manufacturing facilities, as well as location of these facilities, GMP compliance, affiliations to regulatory agencies. Moreover, the chapter provides information on the production capabilities of CMOs, based on type of bioreactor, mode of operation of bioreactors and bioreactor capacity.



Chapter 5 features detailed profiles of some of the key players that are active in the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market in the US. Each profile presents a brief overview of the company, its contract service offerings, financial information (if available), manufacturing capabilities and facilities, partnerships, recent developments, and awards and accolades received.



Chapter 6 features detailed profiles of some of the key players that are active in the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market in Europe. Each profile presents a brief overview of the company, its contract service offerings, financial information (if available), manufacturing capabilities and facilities, partnerships, recent developments, and awards and accolades received.



Chapter 7 features detailed profiles of some of the key players that are active in the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market in Asia and other regions of the world. Each profile presents a brief overview of the company, its contract service offerings, financial information (if available), manufacturing capabilities and facilities, partnerships, recent developments, and awards and accolades received.



Chapter 8 focuses on the key enablers in this domain, including certain niche product classes, such as ADCs, bispecific antibodies, cell therapies, gene therapies and viral vectors, which are likely to have a significant impact on the growth of the contract services market. The chapter provides detailed a market overview, including information on the pipeline, and the presence of CMOs in each of the aforementioned segments.



Chapter 9 is a case study focused on outsourcing of operations related to biosimilars, which represents a major growth opportunity for biopharmaceutical CMOs. It provides an overview of biosimilars and captures information on the various CMOs that are actively involved in this segment of the biopharmaceutical market.



Chapter 10 is a case study comparing the key characteristics of large and small molecule drugs, along with information on the steps involved in their respective manufacturing processes.



Chapter 11 is a case study focused on challenges associated with in-house manufacturing. It also provides details on the outsourcing trends in this domain, along with information related to various partnership models that are being used by various stakeholders to partner with CMOs. In addition, it features a list of recently approved biologics, with information on the type of biologic, target indication(s), developer and manufacturing approach adopted by the developer. Further, the chapter features a brief overview of the various parameters that a drug / therapy developer may need to take into consideration while deciding whether to manufacture its products in-house or outsource.



Chapter 12 features an elaborate analysis and discussion of the various collaborations and partnerships that have been inked amongst players since 2013. It includes a brief description on the various types of partnership models (which include product-based agreements, process-based agreements, licensing agreements, co-service agreements / ventures, R&D agreements and other outsourcing service agreements) that have been adopted by stakeholders in this domain. It also consists of a schematic representation showcasing the players that have established the maximum number of alliances related to the manufacturing of cell-based therapies. Furthermore, we have provided a world map representation of all the deals inked in this field, highlighting those that have been established within and across different continents. In addition, the chapter includes a detailed analysis of the mergers and acquisitions that have taken place in this space, highlighting the trend in the number of companies acquired from 2012-2018. The analysis also provides information on the key value drivers for these mergers and acquisitions and the corresponding acquisition deal multiples.



Chapter 13 presents an analysis of the recent developments in the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market. It provides an overview of other market trends, such as investments and facility expansions. In addition, it provides details on the emerging technologies related to biomanufacturing processes.



Chapter 14 features a comprehensive analysis of the global / regional capacity of contract manufacturers that are engaged in the manufacturing of biopharmaceutical products. The analysis takes into consideration the individual development and manufacturing capacities of various stakeholders (small-sized, mid-sized, large and very large CMOs / CDMOs) in the market, using data from both secondary and primary research. The study examines the distribution of global biopharmaceutical manufacturing capacity by scale of operation (preclinical / clinical, commercial), size of the company (small-sized, mid-sized, large and very large), region of operation (North America (the US and Canada), Europe (Italy, Germany, France, Spain, the UK and rest of Europe), Asia and Middle East (China, India, Japan, South Korea and rest of the Asia and Middle East), and rest of the world(including Australia).



Chapter 15 features a comprehensive analysis of the annual demand of biotherapeutics (in grams), taking into account the top 20 biologics, based on a various relevant parameters, such as target patient population, dosing frequency and dose strength of the abovementioned products.



Chapter 16 presents a comprehensive market forecast analysis, highlighting the likely growth of the biologics manufacturing market till the year 2030. In order to provide a detailed future outlook, our projections have been segmented on the basis of [A] commonly outsourced business operations (active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and finished dosage formulations (FDFs)), [B] types of expression systems (mammalian, microbial and others), [C] size of the company (small-sized, mid-sized and large / very large), [D] scale of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial) and [E] key geographical regions (North America (US, Canada), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain), Asia (China and India) and rest of the world (Australia)).



Chapter 17 provides a detailed analysis capturing the key parameters and trends that are likely to influence the future of biopharmaceuticals manufacturing market, under a comprehensive SWOT framework.



Chapter 18 is a summary of the entire report. It provides the key takeaways and presents our independent opinion of the biopharmaceutical CMOs market, based on the research and analysis described in the previous chapters. It also provides a recap of some of the upcoming future trends, which, we believe, are likely to influence the growth of biopharmaceutical CMOs.



Chapter 19 presents insights from the survey conducted for this study. The participants, who were primarily Director / CXO level representatives of their respective companies, helped us develop a deeper understanding on the nature of their services and the associated commercial potential.



Chapter 20 contains the transcripts of interviews conducted with representatives from renowned organizations that are engaged in the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing domain. In this study, we spoke to Astrid Brammer (Senior Manager Business Development, Richter-Helm), Birgit Schwab (Senior Manager Strategic Marketing, Rentschler Biotechnologie), Christian Bailly (Director of CDMO, Pierre Fabre), Claire Otjes (Assistant Marketing Manager, Batavia Biosciences), David C Cunningham (Director Corporate Development, Goodwin Biotechnology), Dietmar Katinger (Chief Executive Officer, Polymun Scientific), Denis Angioletti (Chief Commercial Officer, Cerbios-Pharma), Jeffrey Hung (Chief Commercial Officer, Vigene Biosciences), Kevin Daley (Director Pharmaceuticals, Novasep), Mark Wright (Site Head, Grangemouth, Piramal Healthcare), Nicolas Grandchamp (R&D Leader, GEG Tech), Raquel Fortunato (Chief Executive Officer, GenIbet Biopharmaceuticals), Sebastian Schuck (Head of Business Development, Wacker Biotech), Stephen Taylor (Senior Vice President Commercial, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies), Tatjana Buchholz (Marketing Manager, PlasmidFactory) and Marco Schmeer (Project Manager, PlasmidFactory) and Tim Oldham (Chief Executive Officer, Cell Therapies).



Chapter 21 is an appendix that contains the list of non-industry players that offer contract services for biologics.



Chapter 22 is an appendix that contains tabulated data and numbers for all the figures provided in the report.



Chapter 23 is an appendix that provides the list of companies and organizations mentioned in the report.



1. More than 235 companies currently offer contract manufacturing services for biopharmaceuticals, claiming to possess the required capabilities to handle multiple types of biologics. Majority of these firms offer services for proteins and peptides (140+), antibodies (125+), and vaccines (80+). Mammalian cell-based manufacturing processes are currently more popular than microbial expression systems; this trend is expected to persist in the coming years as well.

2. The market features a mix of small-sized companies (less than 50 employees, 28%), mid-sized companies (more than 51 employees, 45%), large companies (more than 500 employees, 17%) and very large companies (more than 5,000 employees, 10%) companies offering contract manufacturing services. Over 40% of CMOs claim to operate at all scales of operation; examples include (in alphabetical order, no selection criteria) 3P Biopharmaceuticals, AbbVie Contract Manufacturing, AGC Biologics, BioXcellence®, Celltrion, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, GSK Contract Manufacturing and IDT Biologika, Lonza and Samsung BioLogics.

3. With more than 345 facilities dedicated to biopharmaceuticals, North America and Europe currently dominate the contract manufacturing landscape in this field. A number of players have facilities in emerging regions of Asia and rest of the world, as well; examples include (in alphabetical order) Aldevron, Bachem, BioReliance, Kaneka Eurogentec, Meridian Life Science and Vetter Pharma.

4. Certain niche and emerging therapeutic classes present significant business opportunities for biopharmaceutical CMOs. Antibody-based therapies, such as antibody drug conjugates (180+ candidates) and bispecific antibodies (150+ candidates), along with the more complex cell therapies (600+ candidates) and gene therapies (350+ candidates), require specialized infrastructure and handling expertise, leading innovator companies to rely more on specialty CMOs for development and manufacturing. CMOs, such as (in alphabetical order, no selection criteria) apceth Biopharma, Batavia Biosciences, Brammer Bio, Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult, Cobra Biologics, KBI Biopharma, Waisman Biomanufacturing and WuXi AppTec, claim to specialize in offering services for complex biologics.

5. As numerous biopharmaceuticals near patent expiry, several follow-on biologics and biosimilars are likely to enter the market across various geographies. As of December 2018, 15+ biosimilars had been approved in the US, while 15+ follow-on biologics had received marketing authorization in Europe in 2018 alone. With over 900 biosimilars under development, it is highly likely to result in a surge in the demand for contract service providers.



6. Over the last six years, close to 450 deals have been inked between stakeholders in the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market. 50% of these agreements were product-based deals signed for various purposes, including development, manufacturing and commercialization of biologics. It is worth noting that, of the total number of partnership instances, majority were signed for cell therapies (25%) and antibodies (20%). In addition, more than 50 mergers and acquisitions took place in the period 2013-2018. Examples of recent acquisition agreements include (in reverse chronological order) acquisition of OmniChem by Ajinomoto Althea (October 2018), PaxVax by Emergent BioSolutions (October 2018), Octane Biotech by Lonza (October 2018), and Juniper Pharmaceuticals by Catalent Pharma Solutions (July 2018). Addition of new capabilities and geographical expansion have emerged as the most important value drivers across the acquisitions in this domain.

7. The current global contract manufacturing capacity for biopharmaceuticals is estimated to be over 4.5 million liters. CMOs have made significant investments, totalling over USD 4.5 billion, to add new facilities and / or capabilities. Over 135 such investments were reported in the period 2013-2018; of these, 75% of investments were focused on the addition of new facilities, or expansion of existing facilities. Recent additions include (in reverse chronological order, no selection criteria) ABL's viral vector manufacturing capacity in France (November 2018), GE Healthcare's manufacturing center in the UK (November 2018), VGXI's production plant in the US for GMP manufacturing of RNA and DNA therapeutics (November 2018), Samsung BioLogics' new production plant in South Korea (Oct 2018) and Novasep's commercial viral vector manufacturing facility in Belgium (Oct 2018).

8. Driven by the rapidly expanding biopharmaceutical market, we expect the contract manufacturing segment in this domain to grow at an annualized rate of more than 8% between 2019 and 2030. At present, the opportunity is almost equally distributed between API and FDF manufacturing operations. As the market evolves, biologics obtained from mammalian cell cultures will continue to form a major portion of the overall biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market, accounting for 55% to 60% share.

9. North America currently holds the larger share (40%) of the market and is anticipated to grow at an annualized growth rate of around 6%. However, markets in the Asia-Pacific are expected to grow at a significantly higher rate (more than 12%), owing to inherent advantages, such as relatively low labor costs and less stringent regulatory constraints, in developing countries.



