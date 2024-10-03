Biopharmaceutical Research Company Announces First Dose of BRC-002, a First-in-Class Cannabinoid Therapeutic for Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), in Investigator-Initiated Study

First dose administered in clinical trial to evaluate polymodal cannabinoid therapeutics for Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), a severe chronic pain condition without current approved treatment options.

MONTEREY, Calif., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Biopharmaceutical Research Company (BRC), a specialty pharmaceutical company developing proprietary cannabinoid therapeutics, announced today that the first dose in an investigator-initiated Phase 1 clinical trial of BRC-002 for Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) has been administered.

BRC-002 is a first-in-class therapeutic product candidate aiming to address pain and co-morbidities of CRPS. BRC's cannabinoid therapeutics contain major and minor cannabioids at defined and proprietary ratios.

CRPS is a debilitating chronic pain condition that has very few treatment options available for those who suffer from it. CRPS is so severe for some patients that the condition has been dubbed "suicide pain". In addition to intense pain, individuals with CRPS can suffer from co-morbidities such as depression, anxiety, and sleep disorders. Currently, there is no approved treatment for CRPS in the United States, highlighting the critical need for new therapeutic approaches.

"Cannabis-derived therapeutics are one of the most promising treatments to address underserved pain conditions. BRC has developed a proprietary therapy with unique properties to address pain and co-morbidities in patients suffering from CRPS. We look forward to progressing this treatment and providing a much-needed solution for these patients," said George Hodgin, CEO and founder of BRC.

The Altman Clinical and Translational Research Institute at University of California San Diego is the first site to conduct the trial.

"CRPS is a formidable challenge in pain management. There is significant need for therapies that bring relief to patients who have few options for managing the condition," said Fadel Zeidan, PhD, Principal Investigator of the clinical trial and Professor of Anesthesiology at UC San Diego School of Medicine. "The trial could provide a new option to patients for managing their often debilitating chronic pain."

The study, titled "The Effects and Mechanisms of a High CBD Cannabis Extract (BRC-002) for the Treatment of Pain and Health in Complex Regional Pain Syndrome," is a randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 1 clinical trial designed to assess the safety, tolerability and efficacy of a botanically-derived proprietary formulation developed by BRC (BRC-002) when taken orally to address the symptoms of CRPS.

Visit www.clinicaltrials.gov for more information about this study on BRC-002.

Biopharmaceutical Research Company (BRC) is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing proprietary cannabinoid therapeutics to address high unmet medical needs. BRC's therapeutics are polymodal and contain major and minor cannabinoids at defined ratios. BRC has developed a pipeline of treatments addressing pain and neurological and inflammatory conditions. BRC is registered with the Drug Enforcement Administration and is based in Monterey, CA.

To learn more about BRC, visit https://www.biopharmaresearchco.com/ .

