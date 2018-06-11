Biopharmaceutical Stock Letter Editor John McCamant Named "MoneyShow Top Stock Picker"

Madrigal's stock price growth accelerated upon the development and testing of a drug aimed at treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a liver disease that occurs when too much fat stores in the liver causing inflammation or damage, leading to scarring, permanent damage, or liver cancer. By intervening with the small molecule or pill, once daily, early in treatment, the developers have been able to stop further progression in phase two of clinical trials.

Following McCamant's recommendation, the stock moved from $15 to $45 prior to the release of the Phase II data, and other analysts quickly began to take notice, and as a direct result, MDGL's stock price had increased more than 500% by the end of 2017. MDGL was highlighted as a Buy ($115) by McCamant at the recent MoneyShow Las Vegas with his expectations for more positive Phase II data. On June 1, the expected positive Phase II NASH data drove the stock to $301.

John McCamant's commentary on MoneyShow.com, focuses on biotechnology companies, with specific stock picks, and the latest developments within the industry. As editor of Medical Technology Stock Letter, his 30+ years in biotechnology investing has made him a top name, and he is often consulted and quoted by The Washington Post, Bloomberg and Bloomberg BusinessWeek, Reuters, and MarketWatch. McCamant joined Medical Technology Stock Letter in 1987 as associate editor and has served as the editor since 2000. Previously, he was an equities analyst for the American Healthcare Fund, and he was a lead in raising $75 million for a venture capital fund at Burrill & Company, a San Francisco-based private merchant bank.

