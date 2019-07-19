Biopharmaceuticals Market, 2025 - Market is Projected to grow by 8.7% Through to 2025 and Reach $446 Billion

DUBLIN, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biopharmaceuticals - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global demand for Biopharmaceuticals by product is led by Monoclonal Antibodies (moAb), estimated at US$82.3 billion (33.2% share) in 2018, and is also projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.8% between 2018 and 2025. The global market for biopharmaceuticals in 2019 is expected to reach US$269.3 billion.

The biopharmaceuticals market is driven by various factors, such as increase in elderly population, surge in prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, HIV/AIDS and diabetes, and increase in adoption of biopharmaceuticals globally. Biopharmaceuticals offer several benefits including highly effective and potent action, fewer side effects, and the potential to actually cure diseases rather than merely treat the symptoms, which have significantly increased the demand for biopharmaceutical products.



The market growth is attributed to the growing acceptance for biopharmaceuticals due to their ability to treat previously untreatable diseases, resulting in huge market demand for biopharmaceuticals.



Research Findings & Coverage

The Biopharmaceuticals global market explored in this study with respect to product types and application areas

The study extensively analyzes above mentioned product types and applications of Biopharmaceuticals in each major region/country globally for the analysis period

Lanadelumab Effective in Reducing Swelling Attacks in Patients with Hereditary Angioedema

Emerging Innovations and their Impact on Biopharma Manufacturing in the Coming Years

Monoclonal Antibodies Show High Potential Against Zika Virus Infection

Portable Bioreactor Produces Biopharmaceutical Drugs on Demand at a Point of Care

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments

Major companies profiled - 58

The industry guide includes the contact details for 843 companies

Key Topics Covered:



Part A: Global Market Perspective



1. Introduction

1.1 Product Outline

1.1.1 Biopharmaceuticals

1.1.2 Evolution of the Biopharmaceuticals

1.1.3 Biosimilars

1.1.4 Commercialization of Biopharmaceuticals

1.1.5 Biopharmaceuticals Regulations

1.1.6 Production of Biopharmaceuticals

1.1.6.1 Microbial Cells

1.1.6.2 Mammalian Cells

1.1.6.3 Plant Cells

1.1.6.4 Transgenics

1.1.7 Disposable Manufacturing with Single-Use Systems

1.1.8 Characterization of Biopharmaceuticals

1.1.9 Delivery Systems for Biopharmaceuticals

1.1.10 Categorization of Biopharmaceuticals

1.1.10.1 Monoclonal Antibodies

1.1.10.2 Erythropoietin (EPO)

1.1.10.3 Biotech Vaccines

1.1.10.4 Recombinant Human (RH) Insulin

1.1.10.5 Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Factor (G-CSF)

1.1.10.6 Interferons (IFNs)

1.1.10.7 Human Growth Hormones

1.1.10.8 Other Biopharmaceuticals

1.1.10.8.1 Blood Factors (Factor VIII and Factor IX)

1.1.10.8.1.1 Factor VIII

1.1.10.8.1.2 Factor IX

1.1.10.8.2 Thrombolytic Agents (Tissue Plasminogen Activator)

1.1.10.8.2.1 Function of tPA

1.1.10.8.2.2 Clinical Uses of tPA

1.1.10.8.2.3 Recombinant Tissue Plasminogen Activators (rtPA)

1.1.10.8.3 Interleukin-Based Products

1.1.10.8.3.1 Human Interleukins

1.1.10.8.4 Tumor Necrosis Factor

1.1.10.8.5 Therapeutic Enzymes

1.1.10.8.5.1 A Few Important Therapeutic Enzymes



2. Key Market Trends

2.1 Pembrolizumab Prolongs Overall Survival in Recurrent, Metastatic Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma

2.2 Lanadelumab Effective in Reducing Swelling Attacks in Patients with Hereditary Angioedema

2.3 FDA and Other Federal Health Agencies to Address the Challenges in Developing New Antimicrobials

2.4 Isolated Human Monoclonal Antibodies that Neutralize Norovirus

2.5 Emerging Innovations and their Impact on Biopharma Manufacturing in the Coming Years

2.6 Monoclonal Antibodies Show High Potential Against Zika Virus Infection

2.7 Rapid Technological Advancements are Changing the Biopharmaceuticals Industry

2.8 Portable Bioreactor Produces Biopharmaceutical Drugs on Demand at a Point of Care



3. Key Global Players

Abbott Laboratories, Inc. ( United States )

) AbbVie Inc. ( United States )

) Amgen, Inc. ( United States )

) Astrazeneca Plc ( United Kingdom )

) Bayer AG ( Germany )

) Biocon Ltd. ( India )

) Biogen Inc ( United States )

) Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH ( Germany )

) Bristol-Myers Squibb Company ( United States )

) Eli Lilly and Company ( United States )

) Glaxosmithkline, Plc ( United Kingdom )

) Johnson & Johnson ( United States )

) Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( United States )

) Merck & Co., Inc. ( United States )

) Novartis AG ( Switzerland )

) Novo Nordisk, Inc. ( United States )

) Pfizer Inc ( United States )

) Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( United States )

) Roche Holding AG ( Switzerland )

) Genentech, Inc. ( United States )

) Sanofi ( France )

) Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited ( Japan )

) Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ( Israel )

) UCB S.A. ( Belgium )

4. Key Business and Product Trends

Eli Lilly Acquires Loxo Oncology to expand its Oncology Portfolio

FDA Expands ALIMTA (Pemetrexed) Label with Combination of KEYTRUDA (Pembrolizumab) and Platinum Chemotherapy for the First-Line NSCLC Treatment

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Acquires TESARO, a Biopharmaceutical Company for $5.1 Billion

FDA Approves Adacel (Tdap) Vaccine for Repeat Vaccinations

Sanofi to Enter into License Agreement with Biomunex to Develop Antibody Therapeutics

AbSci and Sanofi to Enter into Manufacturing Partnership

Takeda Completes Acquisition of Shire Plc

19 December 2018Biogen Collaborates With C4 Therapeutics to Develop Treatments for Neurological Conditions

Abbvie to Collaborate With Tizona to Develop Antibody Immunotherapy

Bristol- Myers Squibb to Acquire Celgene for $74-Billion

to Acquire Celgene for FDA Approved Sprycel (Dasatinib) Tablets in Combination with Chemotherapy in Certain Pediatric Patients

Novartis to Acquires Endocyte, a US-based biopharmaceutical company for $2.1 Billion

Abbvie Submits NDA to FDA and MAA to EMA for Upadacitinib

GSK and Pfizer to Merge Consumer Healthcare Businesses to Form a Joint Venture

Lilly Signs Research Collaboration and License Agreement with Aduro Biotech

Lilly to Acquire Hydra's Pre-Clinical Pain Program TRPA1

Roche Subsidiary Genentech to Acquire NASH-Focused Jecure Therapeutics

Pfizer Gains Global Patent License for AbbVie's HUMIRA (Adalimumab)

Amgen and Provention Bio Enters Into Co-Development Agreement

Astrazeneca to Sell Synagis US Rights to Sobi for $1.5 Billion

Lilly Partners with NextCure to Develop Immuno-Oncology Medicines

AstraZeneca's MedImmune Expands Innate Pharma Oncology Collaboration

Abbvie Teams Up With Morphic Therapeutic For Fibrotic Disease Treatments

Roche to Acquire Immuno-Oncology Company Tusk Therapeutics

Janssen Partners With Arrowhead to Treat Hepatitis B

Merck to collaborate with Dragonfly Therapeutics on Solid-Tumor Immunotherapies

Sanofi to Enter Research Collaboration with Dyadic

Pfizer Teams Up With BioNTech to Develop mRNA -Based Flu Vaccines for Prevention of Influenza

Amgen to Build Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Plant Rhode Island

Takeda Pharmaceutical to Acquire TiGenix, a Biopharmaceutical Company

GSK Signs R&D Partnership with 23andme

Novartis Inks $1.1 Billion Monoclonal Antibody Deal With MorphoSys and Galapagos

Monoclonal Antibody Deal With MorphoSys and Galapagos Novartis Partners With CELLforCURE to Manufacture CAR-T Therapies

Abbvie and Calico Collaborated to Develop T-Cell Therapies for Cancer

Sanofi to Partner with Translate Bio $850 Million mRNA Vaccine Development Deal

mRNA Vaccine Development Deal Sanofi to Acquire Ablynx in $4.8 Billion Deal

Deal Alexion Teams Up With Complement to Treat Neurodegenerative Disorders

WuXi Biologics to Invest $60 Million in US Plant

in US Plant FDA Approval for Samsung BioLogics's mab Drug Substance Manufacturing Plant

Novartis to Acquire AveXis, Gene-Therapy Biotech Company for $8.7 Billion

Lilly to Buy ARMO Biosciences

Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm

Merck to Expand mRNA Cancer Vaccines Collaboration with Moderna

Janssen to Collaborate With Bristol-Myers Squibb to Develop Factor XIa (FXIa) Inhibitors

Alexion to Buy Sweden-Based Wilson Therapeutics

Lilly to Partner with Sigilon to Develop Encapsulated Cell Therapies

Boehringer Ingelheim Inks $1.7 Billion Immuno-Oncology Deal With OSE Immunotherapeutics

Immuno-Oncology Deal With OSE Immunotherapeutics Pfizer to Enter Asset Contribution Agreement with Allogene Therapeutics

Sanofi to Acquire Biogen's Bioverativ, a Hemophilia-focused company

AstraZeneca's MedImmune to Spins off Biotech Company Focused on Autoimmune Diseases

Abbvie to Sign Strategic Collaboration with Alector Partner on Alzheimer's Disease Immunotherapies

on Alzheimer's Disease Immunotherapies Lilly and CureVac Inks $1.8 Billion Deal to Develop mRNA Cancer Vaccines

Deal to Develop mRNA Cancer Vaccines J&J Terminates Two Drugs Sirukumab and Talacotuzumab from Pipeline

J&J's Stelara Received FDA Approval for Expanded Indication

AbbVie and BMS Partners on clinical research collaboration

J&J to Enter R&D Partnership with Health and Human Services (HHS)

5. Recent Biopharmaceuticals Approvals



6. Global Market Overview

6.1 Global Biopharmaceuticals Market Overview by Product Type

6.1.1 Global Biopharmaceuticals Product Market Overview by Geographic Region

6.1.1.1 Monoclonal Antibodies (moAb)

6.1.1.2 Biotech Vaccines

6.1.1.3 Recombinant Human (RH) Insulin

6.1.1.4 Erythropoietin

6.1.1.5 Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Factor (G-CSF)

6.1.1.6 Interferons

6.1.1.7 Human Growth Hormones (HGH)

6.1.1.8 Other Biopharmaceuticals

6.2 Global Biopharmaceuticals Market Overview by Application

6.2.1 Global Biopharmaceuticals Application Market Overview by Geographic Region

6.2.1.1 Oncology

6.2.1.2 Autoimmune Disorders

6.2.1.3 Diabetes

6.2.1.4 Inflammatory and Infectious Diseases

6.2.1.5 Neurological Diseases

6.2.1.6 Cardiovascular Diseases

6.2.1.7 Other Applications



Part B: Regional Market Perspective



Regional Market Overview



7. North America



Major Market Players

Abbott Laboratories, Inc. ( United States )

) AbbVie Inc. ( United States )

) Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc. ( United States )

) Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc ( United States )

) Amgen, Inc. ( United States )

) Analytical Biological Services Inc ( United States )

) Array Biopharma Inc. ( United States )

) Atlanta Biologicals, Inc ( United States )

) Biogen Inc ( United States )

) Bristol-Myers Squibb Company ( United States )

) Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. ( United States )

) Eli Lilly and Company ( United States )

) Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies USA Inc ( United States )

Inc ( ) Genentech, Inc. ( United States )

) Johnson & Johnson ( United States )

) Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( United States )

) Merck & Co., Inc. ( United States )

) Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( United States )

) Novo Nordisk, Inc. ( United States )

) Pfizer Inc ( United States )

) Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( United States )

) Sanofi-Aventis U.S. LLC ( United States )

) Seattle Genetics, Inc ( United States )

) Soligenix, Inc. ( United States )

) Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( United States )

8. Europe



Major Market Players

3P Biopharmaceuticals S.L. ( Spain )

) Applikon Biotechnology B.V. ( The Netherlands )

) Albumedix Ltd. ( United Kingdom )

) Astrazeneca Plc ( United Kingdom )

) Bayer AG ( Germany )

) Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH ( Germany )

) Cellgenix GmbH ( Germany )

) Evotec AG ( Germany )

) Glaxosmithkline, Plc ( United Kingdom )

) Novartis AG ( Switzerland )

) Roche Holding AG ( Switzerland )

) Sanofi ( France )

) UCB S.A. ( Belgium )

9. Asia-Pacific



Major Market Players

Beijing SL Pharmaceutical Co Ltd ( China )

) Beijing Tiantan Biological Products Co Ltd ( China )

) Biocon Ltd. ( India )

) Biological E Limited ( India )

) Cadila Healthcare Limited (Zydus Cadila) ( India )

) Celltrion, Inc. ( South Korea )

) Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited ( India )

) GVK Biosciences Pvt Ltd ( India )

) Hualan Biological Engineering Inc ( China )

) Reliance Life Sciences Pvt Ltd ( India )

) RPG Life Sciences Limited ( India )

) Samsung Biologics Co Ltd ( South Korea )

) Shanghai Institute of Biological Products ( China )

) Shantha Biotechnics Ltd ( India )

) Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd ( India )

) Suven Life Sciences Ltd ( India )

) Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited ( Japan )

) Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited ( India )

10. South America



11. Rest of World



Major Market Players

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ( Israel )

) UNV Medicine Ltd. ( Israel )

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bfcung

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

