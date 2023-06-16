Biopharma's Perceptions of Thought Leadership of Global Contract Research Organizations (CROs) Featuring Covance, ICON, IQVIA, Labcorp, Medpace, Parexel, PPD, PRA, Syneos, & Thermo Fisher Scientific

News provided by

Research and Markets

16 Jun, 2023, 19:15 ET

DUBLIN, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biopharma Perceptions of Global CRO Thought Leadership - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report examines perceptions of 120 professionals across emerging, small, mid-size and large biopharmaceutical companies in North America and Europe involved in outsourcing clinical development services to the leading, global CROs.

This report takes a deep dive into Biopharma's perceptions of thought leadership of global contract research organizations (CROs), providing first-of-its-kind insights into importance of current industry thought leadership topics, elements of thought leadership value, methods CROs can use to communicate thought leadership and preferred channels for thought leadership dissemination.

The report also details perceptions of leading CROs' thought leadership and includes benchmark data and analysis for IQVIA, Parexel, PPD/Thermo Fisher Scientific, ICON/PRA, Labcorp/Covance, Syneos Health and Medpace.

This highly strategic research should be considered foundational information for biopharma and CRO industry professionals, industry analysts and investors competing and following the evolving market.

Topics covered include:

  • Interest in thought leadership topics
  • Importance of thought leadership aspects
  • Biopharma perceptions of CRO thought leadership
  • IQVIA
  • Parexel
  • PPD/Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • ICON/PRA
  • Labcorp/Covance
  • Syneos Health
  • Medpace
  • Best methods to communicate thought leadership
  • Preferred channels to communicate thought leadership

Key Topics Covered:

I. Study Background

II. Executive Summary

III. Methodology

IV. Detailed Findings

V. Respondent Demographics

VI. About the Publisher

Companies Mentioned

  • Covance
  • ICON
  • IQVIA
  • Labcorp
  • Medpace
  • Parexel
  • PPD
  • PRA
  • Syneos Health
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r2trpp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

South Korea In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Report 2023: A $3.7 Billion Market by 2028 - Rising Incidence of Various Infectious and Chronic Diseases Drives Demand

Global Smart Cities Research Report 2023-2028: Advanced Learning & Intelligence Responsible for Smart Cities Advancements

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.