Biopharma's Perceptions of Thought Leadership of Global Contract Research Organizations (CROs) Featuring Covance, ICON, IQVIA, Labcorp, Medpace, Parexel, PPD, PRA, Syneos, & Thermo Fisher Scientific

The "Biopharma Perceptions of Global CRO Thought Leadership - 2023" report
The report examines perceptions of 120 professionals across emerging, small, mid-size and large biopharmaceutical companies in North America and Europe involved in outsourcing clinical development services to the leading, global CROs.
This report takes a deep dive into Biopharma's perceptions of thought leadership of global contract research organizations (CROs), providing first-of-its-kind insights into importance of current industry thought leadership topics, elements of thought leadership value, methods CROs can use to communicate thought leadership and preferred channels for thought leadership dissemination.
The report also details perceptions of leading CROs' thought leadership and includes benchmark data and analysis for IQVIA, Parexel, PPD/Thermo Fisher Scientific, ICON/PRA, Labcorp/Covance, Syneos Health and Medpace.
This highly strategic research should be considered foundational information for biopharma and CRO industry professionals, industry analysts and investors competing and following the evolving market.
Topics covered include:
- Interest in thought leadership topics
- Importance of thought leadership aspects
- Biopharma perceptions of CRO thought leadership
- IQVIA
- Parexel
- PPD/Thermo Fisher Scientific
- ICON/PRA
- Labcorp/Covance
- Syneos Health
- Medpace
- Best methods to communicate thought leadership
- Preferred channels to communicate thought leadership
Key Topics Covered:
I. Study Background
II. Executive Summary
III. Methodology
IV. Detailed Findings
V. Respondent Demographics
VI. About the Publisher
Companies Mentioned
- Covance
- ICON
- IQVIA
- Labcorp
- Medpace
- Parexel
- PPD
- PRA
- Syneos Health
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r2trpp
