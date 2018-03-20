BioPharmX Cancels Presentation at Oppenheimer's 28th Annual Healthcare Conference Due to Severe Weather

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BioPharmX Corporation (NYSE American: BPMX), a specialty pharmaceutical company developing dermatology products, today announces that it has cancelled its presentation at Oppenheimer's 28th Annual Healthcare Conference in New York tomorrow, due to the winter storm warnings forecasted for the region.  BioPharmX President and Co-founder Anja Krammer had been scheduled to speak.

The corporate presentation may be downloaded from the Overview section of the company's Investors web page: http://biopharmx.investorroom.com.

About BioPharmX® Corporation
BioPharmX Corporation (NYSE American: BPMX) is a Silicon Valley-based specialty pharmaceutical company, which seeks to provide products through proprietary platform technologies for prescription, over-the-counter (OTC), and supplement applications in the health and wellness markets, including dermatology and women's health. To learn more about BioPharmX, visit www.BioPharmX.com.

BioPharmX is a registered trademark of BioPharmX, Inc.

 

