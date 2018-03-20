BioPharmX Cancels Presentation at Oppenheimer's 28th Annual Healthcare Conference Due to Severe Weather

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BioPharmX Corporation (NYSE American: BPMX), a specialty pharmaceutical company developing dermatology products, today announces that it has cancelled its presentation at Oppenheimer's 28th Annual Healthcare Conference in New York tomorrow, due to the winter storm warnings forecasted for the region. BioPharmX President and Co-founder Anja Krammer had been scheduled to speak.

The corporate presentation may be downloaded from the Overview section of the company's Investors web page: http://biopharmx.investorroom.com.