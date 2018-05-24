BioPharmX Studies Show Hydrophilic Topical Minocycline Gels May Be the Preferred Treatment Option for Acne, Rosacea Patients

The poster presentation, "Early Data from BPX-04 Topical Minocycline Gel for Rosacea Supported by Data From BPX-01 Topical Minocycline Gel for Acne: A Review," will be shared at the Congress of Clinical Dermatology, May 25-28, in Miramar Beach, Fla. The presentation concludes that, because topical minocycline formulations may avoid systemic side effects commonly associated with oral formulations of minocycline, as well as the cutaneous irritation common in other topical treatments, dermatologists may prefer these formulations for treatment of acne and rosacea.

"Dermatologists favor medicines that make it easy for patients to follow treatment programs. By reducing the risk of adverse effects and antibiotic resistance, the topical BioPharmX formulations may fulfill needs currently being addressed by a combination of oral antibiotics and topical therapies," said Hilary Baldwin, Medical Director of the Acne Treatment & Research Center in Morristown, NJ, and co-chair of the BioPharmX Medical Advisory Board. "The fact that this unique hydrophilic delivery system effectively delivers minocycline in a targeted way without the adverse effects associated with either oral antibiotics or many alternative topical products holds exciting promise."

Oral minocycline has been widely used since the 1970s, but the pharmaceutical industry has not previously been able to develop a stable, topical formulation of fully solubilized minocycline, which produces less resistance than other tetracycline-class antibiotics commonly used for these diseases. BioPharmX is the first company to develop a topical gel formulation of minocycline that reaches not only the epidermis where rosacea manifests itself, but also deeper into the pilosebaseous unit, where acne develops. By applying minocycline topically, a patient may reduce the systemic uptake of minocycline and focus the drug's beneficial effects on the skin where they are needed most.

Additional data from the studies on BPX-01 and BPX-04 will be highlighted from the podium in the following presentations:

What's New in Dermatologic Therapy , James Q. Del Rosso , DO May 26 , 9:15-10:00am

, , DO , Management of Rosacea: From Benchtop to Treatment , James Q. Del Rosso , DO May 27 , 10:40-11:10am

, , DO , Treating Acne in the 22nd Century, Hillary E. Baldwin , MD May 27 , 11:10-11:40am

BioPharmX has successfully completed a phase 2b trial for BPX-01 and is preparing for phase 3 trials in acne. The company is currently conducting a feasibility study for BPX-04 in rosacea and is preparing for a phase 2 trial.

About BPX-01 and BPX-04

BPX-011 and BPX-041 are hydrophilic (non-oil-based) topical gels with fully solubilized minocycline that have been shown to penetrate the skin to deliver the antibiotic to its target. Following positive results from its previously announced phase 2b dose range study of BPX-01 in acne, BioPharmX continues with phase 3 clinical study plans for BPX-01 for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of acne.

About BioPharmX Corporation

BioPharmX Corporation (NYSE American: BPMX) is a Silicon Valley-based specialty pharmaceutical company, which seeks to provide products through proprietary platform technologies for prescription, over-the-counter, and supplement applications in the health and wellness markets, including dermatology and women's health. To learn more about BioPharmX, visit www.BioPharmX.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections. Forward-looking statements about the company's expectations, plans, intentions, and strategies, include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the ability of hydrophilic topical minocycline gels to become a preferred treatment option for acne and rosacea patients, our ability to prepare for and successfully execute the phase 3 trial for BPX-01 and the phase 2 trial for BPX-04, the results of and the size of such trials, the safety and medical effects of BPX-01 and BPX-04, the effect BPX-01 and BPX-04 may have on the treatment of acne and rosacea, the continued and consistent results in future tests of BPX-01 and BPX-04, and absence of side effects of future use of BPX-01 and BPX-04. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "plan," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "should," "may" or similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions, which, if they do not fully materialize or prove incorrect, could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties include those described in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Jan. 31, 2018 and our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

1 Caution: BPX-01 and BPX-04 are new drugs limited by U.S. law to investigational use.

