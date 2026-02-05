BioPhorum announces formation of Strategic Advisory Board to accelerate industry collaboration

LONDON, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BioPhorum, the pharmaceutical industry's most trusted collaborative network for change, today announces the formation of its inaugural Strategic Advisory Board.

The Board, which brings together 14 senior executives across pharma, will provide high-level guidance and C-suite perspective, ensuring BioPhorum's work continues to address the most critical needs of the pharmaceutical sector.

The Strategic Advisory Board will serve as a premier forum for members to participate in an open and strategic dialogue, anticipating the most pressing industry-wide challenges and pivotal opportunities, spanning critical areas such as global regulation, new technology and supply chain resilience.

Board appointments represent visionary leadership across the industry including executives from Pfizer, GSK, Eli Lilly, Amgen, Sanofi, Merck, Merck & Co, SK Pharmteco, Fujifilm BioTechnologies, eXmoor, Sartorius, UCB and Cytiva.

Pfizer's SVP Quality Operations, Lynn Bottone, commented: "Innovation thrives when the industry moves in sync. I am delighted to join this Board and its esteemed cohort to help champion the collective value that drives our industry forward. In this era of rapid technological advancement, our ability to share insights and align on standards is exactly what will accelerate the delivery of life-changing treatments to patients globally."

BioPhorum's CEO Deborah Kobewka, commented: "The launch of the Strategic Advisory Board marks a defining milestone in BioPhorum's evolution. As the industry navigates a period of significant volatility and a challenging global investment landscape, the need for clear, executive-led direction has never been greater. By formalizing this high-level counsel, we are ensuring that BioPhorum remains the primary engine for industry alignment, helping our members turn market complexity into a shared roadmap for sustainable growth."

Founding members of BioPhorum's Strategic Advisory Board include:

Arleen Paulino, SVP, Global Manufacturing, Amgen

- Arleen leads the company's global commercial manufacturing organization. She joined Amgen in 2002 and brings deep experience across operations, process development, and supply chain.

- Brendan O'Callaghan leads Sanofi's global Manufacturing and Supply organization and played a key role in advancing the modernization and digital transformation of their teams and network.

- Hans-Peter is a senior biopharmaceutical manufacturing executive with more than 25 years of international experience across biologics production, external manufacturing, and production network management.

- Jens leads the company's global biologics manufacturing network. He brings over 25 years of leadership experience across biologics development, manufacturing, and global supply.

- Joerg is an Operations and Supply Chain Management Executive. Joerg is the former Head of Global Operations at Lonza AG and prior to this, headed the manufacturing network of Baxter Bioscience/Baxalta.

- Lars is President & CEO of FUJIFILM Biotechnologies, leading a 5,000+ person global CDMO across Denmark, UK, US, and Japan. He brings 30+ years' experience in biomanufacturing.

- Lucy is CEO of eXmoor Pharma, a UK-based cell and gene therapy CDMO. She is Vice Chair of the BIA Manufacturing Advisory Committee and a founding member of the Advanced Therapy Medicinal Manufacturing Community.

- Lynn has decades of experience in manufacturing, quality assurance, and compliance, she has held leadership roles at Pfizer and Merck, driving operational excellence and innovation.

- Maurice oversees a team of 3,000 across 17 sites, driving growth in the Bioprocess Solutions and Lab Products & Services divisions. Previously, he held senior roles at Merck Millipore, GE Healthcare, and Repligen.

- Narendra has 20+ years of experience leading biopharmaceutical research and development groups. At GSK he manages a group of world class scientists responsible for developing cell lines, process, product, and analytical methods of all biopharmaceuticals in the GSK R&D portfolio.

- Peter is Senior Vice President for Molecule Development and Head of Infectious Disease at Eli Lilly. Previously he served as Director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research at the FDA from 2016 to 2025.

- Rick brings 35+ years' experience in life sciences. Last year he became an Honorary Professor of University College London (UCL) – Biochemical Engineering. Rick is the current Process Intensification lead for Cytiva.

- Stefanos has 30+ years of experience in biologics and is leading CMC development for the entire UCB portfolio. He has contributed to building innovative platforms both at Boehringer Ingelheim and UCB.

- Uwe is a leading molecular biologist and biopharmaceutical executive with 30+ years of experience. He previously served as Head of the Biopharma Business Unit at Boehringer Ingelheim, overseeing the launch of more than 30 biologics.

About BioPhorum:

BioPhorum brings together leaders from across the biopharmaceutical industry to collaborate on challenges, share best practices, and shape the future of biopharma. Through its forums and initiatives, BioPhorum provides insight, expertise, and practical solutions that help companies accelerate progress and deliver life-changing medicines to patients worldwide.

