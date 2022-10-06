BioPhotas Inc. and Celluma Light Therapy Welcome New President and Chief Financial Officer

ANAHEIM, Calif., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioPhotas Inc., manufacturers of the award-winning Celluma SERIES of light therapy devices, recently welcomed Curtis Cluff as its new President and Chief Financial Officer. In this newly created role, Curtis will report to Patrick Johnson, Chief Executive Officer and inventor of the Celluma, supporting strategic expansion inside and outside the US, as well as build a strong financial structure in support of that growth.

Curtis Cluff

Commenting on the development, Patrick Johnson said, "Curtis brings more than 20 years of industry leadership experience building or creating several successful aesthetic medical and consumer skincare brands. Most recently, Curtis has served as the CEO for WalDin, developing a global retail presence for their Mila Moursi Paris Luxury skincare brand."

Curtis' numerous prior executive roles include CEO of Envy Medical (subsequently acquired by Allergan) where he established the SilkPeel dermal infusion as a leading aesthetic medical brand of in-office treatment devices and skincare for treating skin tone and texture issues of the face and body. Other previous roles include serving as President/COO for Colorescience Inc. (acquired by SkinMedica), as well as a number of executive roles for Obagi Medical Products, Inc., where he was a primary architect in building the company into the #1 professional skin care brand in the United States, establishing a strong global presence, and undertaking their initial public offering.

"I am very excited to join such an accomplished team that is dedicated to improving quality of life on such a global scale," said Curtis. "With FDA clearance in four major market segments to date and more to come, the Celluma is a phenomenal treatment platform in the professional channel, and very attractive at-home consumer applications." The Celluma's patented technologies deliver exceptional treatment results at a lower relative cost, bringing the vast therapeutic benefits affordably to the masses.

Further commenting, Mr. Johnson said, "I am pleased to have someone with Curtis's track record for transformative business leadership on the Celluma Team as we position the company for this next phase of growth. His understanding of both medical aesthetics and consumer markets are the perfect fit as we push the vision of the company forward."

Curtis began his career as a CPA with Deloitte and has a degree in Business Administration from California Polytechnic University.

About Biophotas, Inc.

In providing unique devices founded on NASA-developed technology and backed by clinical studies, BioPhotas, manufacturer of the Celluma SERIES of light therapy devices, is bringing to market safe, effective and affordable devices that unlock the clinical power of biophotonics. BioPhotas develops and markets devices for healthcare providers and consumers that conveniently treat a variety of skin, muscle and joint conditions. For more information about the Celluma, please visit www.celluma.com.

