BioPhotas Inc. Grows Global Reach

ANAHEIM, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioPhotas, Inc., the global market leader in therapeutic LED Light Therapy devices announced four new aesthetic industry awards for its continued focus on product innovation. In addition, the Company expanded its global footprint with new additions to its international distribution network.

The Celluma PRO, our flagship, 3-mode device FDA-cleared to treat acne, wrinkles, and pain. The Celluma DELUX, full-body LED light therapy device.

"BioPhotas is the recognized leader in the LED Light Therapy space, not because we say so, but because the readers of international aesthetic journals say so," commented Patrick Johnson, President and CEO of BioPhotas and the inventor of the Celluma. "We are proud that the Celluma Series of Light Therapy devices began its winning ways in 2015, shortly after commercial introduction to the aesthetics market, and has accumulated nearly 40 industry awards since then."

Celluma Light Therapy was recognized by Les Nouvelles Esthetiques & Spa Magazine with two best product awards. The Celluma POD received the LNE winner's seal as Best Face Handheld. Boasting the same efficacy and 3-in-1 versatility of Celluma's larger panels, the POD is the only handheld Light Therapy device on the market FDA-cleared to treat acne, pain and aging.

The Celluma PRO, the Company's flagship model, won for Best Light Therapy device. The PRO is a versatile, 3-in-1 panel that treats acne, wrinkles and pain. Its unique shape-taking design facilitates close positioning to the treatment area, a patented feature which greatly optimizes clinical outcomes.

Dermascope Magazine also recognized Celluma devices with two Aesthetician's Choice Awards. The Celluma PRO continues to shine as the most awarded LED panel on the market and the Celluma DELUX was the Aesthetician's Choice for a full-body device. The DELUX is the first portable full body device that carries all the regulatory credentials as the other Celluma Series models, eliminating the exorbitant cost and space requirements of LED beds.

This year has also seen a continued expansion of the Company's international distribution network, with the addition of channel partners in Poland, Norway, and Vietnam. Commenting on the expansion, Mr. Johnson continued, "Despite the devastating global impact of COVID-19, we've been successful in expanding our global reach, particularly in the EU. In a time when visiting a clinic or spa has been dramatically restricted, Celluma practitioners have been successful in buttressing their business through the renting or sale of the Celluma for home use." The Celluma Series of Light Therapy devices are now legally registered on an OTC or At-Home basis for sale in 78 countries around the world with more expansion expected throughout 2021.

About BioPhotas, Inc.

In providing unique devices founded on NASA-developed technology and backed by clinical studies, BioPhotas is bringing to market safe, effective and affordable devices that unlock the clinical power of biophotonics. BioPhotas develops and markets devices for healthcare providers and consumers that conveniently treat a variety of skin, muscle and joint conditions. For more information about the Celluma, please visit www.celluma.com.

Media Contact:

Patrick Johnson – CEO

BioPhotas, Inc.

714-978-0080

[email protected]

SOURCE Biophotas Inc.