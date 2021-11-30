BioPhotas, Inc. Partners with The Salon at Ulta Beauty

ANAHEIM, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioPhotas Inc., manufacturer of the Celluma SERIES of Light Therapy devices and the global market leader in therapeutic LED light therapy, recently announced a partnership with Ulta Beauty. The partnership will initially feature the Company's Celluma PRO or the Celluma ELITE models in 55 Ulta Beauty locations across the United States.

Celluma PRO Celluma ELITE

"We are very excited at the opportunity to provide the Salon at Ulta Beauty the best LED light therapy devices in the world, said Patrick Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer at BioPhotas. "We believe the Celluma SERIES is the perfect addition to Ulta Beauty's skin service offerings in select stores and are confident guests will be even more satisfied with the results they receive."

The award-winning Celluma PRO, the Company's flagship model, is a versatile, 3-in-1 light therapy device, FDA-cleared to treat acne, fine lines and wrinkles, as well as general pain conditions. Celluma Light Therapy is ideal for anyone interested in maintaining healthy, blemish-free skin while also addressing a variety of pain related issues, including arthritic pain. Its unique, shape-taking design permits easy placement anywhere on the body for smoother, rejuvenated skin and improved texture. It is ideal for use following microdermabrasion, micro-needling, injections, waxing and more.

The Celluma ELITE features an articulated and rotating arm providing a wide range of placement options. The ELITE is stand-mounted on a sturdy rolling base for mobility. Like the PRO, it is also a 3-in-1 device delivering blue, red, and near infrared simultaneously for faster and more enhanced results.

The Celluma SERIES of light therapy devices has won more than 40 international awards and now has more regulatory credentials than any other LED device in the world. It is legally registered for sale in 78 countries around the globe.

"Here at Ulta Beauty we strive to provide the best, most innovate services to our guests. We are thrilled to partner with Celluma Light Therapy to deliver an exceptional experience in select stores," said Nick Stenson, SVP Store and Service Operations, Ulta Beauty. "With new, personalized and highly effective LED therapies, we will continue to meet our guests' skincare needs as they return to The Salon at Ulta Beauty."

About BioPhotas, Inc.

In providing unique devices founded on NASA-developed technology and backed by clinical studies, BioPhotas is bringing to market safe, effective and affordable devices that unlock the clinical power of biophotonics. BioPhotas develops and markets devices for healthcare providers and consumers that conveniently treat a variety of skin, muscle and joint conditions. For more information about the Celluma, please visit www.celluma.com.

