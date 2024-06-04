Biophotas, Inc. Receives Prestigious Innovation Award at 29th Annual ACG Orange County Gala

TUSTIN, Calif., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Biophotas, Inc., manufacturers of the award-winning Celluma LED Light Therapy Devices for both professionals and consumers, proudly announces its receipt of the Innovation Award at the 29th Annual ACG Orange County Awards Gala, held at the Irvine Marriot on May 16th, 2024.

The Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) annually recognizes outstanding growth and innovation in various sectors, and this year, Biophotas, Inc., stood out among its peers. The company's flagship brand, Celluma LED Light Therapy, was specifically honored for its groundbreaking innovations in the field of light therapy, catering to both aesthetic and medical professionals, as well as individual consumers worldwide.

Based in Tustin, California, Biophotas manufactures Celluma Light Therapy Devices, which have garnered widespread acclaim for their efficacy and versatility. These devices offer a wide array of health and wellness benefits, including improved skin health, reduced joint pain and inflammation, body contouring, and hair restoration.

"We are deeply honored to receive the Innovation Award from the ACG Orange County chapter," said Patrick Johnson, Biophotas, Inc. Founder and Chairman. "This recognition underscores our commitment to pushing the boundaries of LED light therapy technology and making its benefits accessible to professionals and consumers alike. We are immensely proud of the impact that Celluma Light Therapy has had on the industry and the lives of our customers."

One of the distinguishing features of Celluma Light Therapy Devices is their accessibility. Despite being professional-grade, consumer versions of these devices are available at affordable price points, starting at under $1,000. This affordability, coupled with the devices' portable design and shape-taking panels, has revolutionized the market, attracting a large and devoted user base.

Biophotas, Inc., remains dedicated to advancing the field of LED light therapy through ongoing research, development, and innovation. With a presence in more than 85 countries globally, the company continues to expand its reach and solidify its position as a leader in the industry.

