BioPhotas, Inc. Welcomes Annet King as New Vice President of Global Sales

TUSTIN, Calif., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioPhotas Inc., manufacturers of the award-winning Celluma SERIES of light therapy devices, recently welcomed Annet King as its new Vice President of Global Sales. Annet has more than 25 years of clinical education and sales management experience and is a dynamic and highly skilled senior executive leader in the professional skin, spa, and medical spa industry. She is internationally renowned and recognized as an industry leader, brand spokesperson, and master educator.

Commenting on the announcement, Chief Executive Officer Curtis Cluff said, "We are excited to have Annet heading our next phase of sales growth. She is a dynamic professional with a potent combination of professional and consumer channel sales leadership experience. That, and her strong emphasis on product education, make her ideally suited for driving Celluma Light Therapy's global growth initiatives."

Most recently, Annet served as the Vice President of Business Development for Bio-Therapeutic since 2018, driving domestic and international sales growth strategy. Prior experience includes Vice President of Global Education for Elemis, and 19 years with Dermalogica, where she rose to become their Senior Director of Global Education.

"I am simply thrilled to be joining the BioPhotas team. I have watched this highly innovative brand skyrocket and gain global recognition as the leader in light therapy in record time. The future is very exciting, and I cannot wait to work with the dedicated sales team and our many domestic and international partners," said Annet.

Annet joins BioPhotas at an exciting time in the company's development. The Celluma brand stands out as the leader in light therapy, boasting the highest number of FDA-cleared applications across its versatile devices. The Celluma PRO is the top choice among aesthetic professionals, offering targeted treatments for anti-aging, acne, and pain management. Additionally, the Celluma Restore Hair Therapy System enhances hair restoration, while also addressing anti-aging and pain relief.

This year, the Company introduced the Celluma CONTOUR, the first and only FDA-cleared LED light therapy device indicated for home-use that specifically targets circumference reduction of the waist, hips, and thighs, in addition to pain management and anti-aging settings. These advancements, among others, have significantly broadened both professional and consumer access to the diverse health benefits offered by Celluma Light Therapy technologies.

For more information about Celluma, visit www.celluma.com.

About Biophotas, Inc.

In providing unique devices founded on NASA-developed technology and backed by clinical studies, BioPhotas, manufacturer of the Celluma SERIES of award-winning light therapy devices, is bringing to market safe, effective, and affordable devices that unlock the clinical power of low-level light therapy. BioPhotas develops and markets devices for healthcare providers and consumers that conveniently treat a variety of skin, muscle, and joint conditions. For more information about Celluma, visit www.celluma.com.

Media Contact:

Kathryn Feather

Senior Marketing Manager

(714) 978-0080

[email protected]

SOURCE BioPhotas, Inc.