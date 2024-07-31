Biophyle Launches Accelerator Program for Clinical-Stage Companies and Training Program for Arkansas Biotech Entrepreneurs

BENTONVILLE, Ark., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SymBiosis and HealthTech Arkansas have partnered to launch the biophyle Trial Accelerator, a program designed to elevate healthcare innovations in Arkansas by connecting accomplished, clinical-stage biotherapeutic innovations to Arkansas healthcare providers through clinical trial opportunities or commercialization training programs.

SymBiosis and HealthTech Arkansas have partnered to launch the biophyle Trial Accelerator

Applications for the 2024 cohorts are now open. The program offers two tracks: Track 1 is for clinical-stage companies with at least one novel biotherapeutic asset in the oncology, immunology, or cardiometabolic space and Track 2 is for Arkansas-based life science researchers interested in learning how to move their research towards commercialization.

Applicants for Track 1 will undergo an initial screening by SymBiosis and HealthTech Arkansas. An advisory board comprised of subject matter experts will review each company's application, with all applicants receiving detailed feedback as to perceived investibility and fit for the program. Applicants will also be screened by clinical trial sites in Arkansas, and when there's mutual interest in conducting a clinical trial, companies will be admitted to the program on a rolling basis.

"Our vision for this program is to create a collaborative environment where clinical-stage companies and local researchers can work together to bring innovative treatments to market," said Chidozie Ugwumba, Managing Partner at SymBiosis.

The goal of the Track 2 program is to provide Arkansas-based researchers with additional knowledge, support, and network expansion to advance their research toward commercialization. This program offers a structured platform for delivering essential education, mentoring and grants access to an extensive network of professional service organizations, subject matter experts, and potential investors.

"Arkansas is fortunate to have talented, accomplished, and well-funded life science researchers in the state," said Jeff Stinson, director at HealthTech Arkansas. "We look forward to bringing this innovative training curriculum to them in an effort to help them build their knowledge and networks and advance their innovations towards the market."

The biophyle Trial Accelerator Program is supported by funding from the Arkansas Economic Development Commission through a program designed to increase acceleration activities in targeted industries in the state.

More information about both tracks of the biophyle Trial Accelerator can be found at biophyle.org.

ABOUT HEALTHTECH ARKANSAS

HealthTech Arkansas helps to drive innovation for healthcare provider organizations through its accelerator programs and through internal innovation programming. Its flagship accelerator, HeartX, recruits worldwide for the most accomplished cardiovascular-focused startups in the areas of digital health, medical devices, and diagnostic platforms. Those companies accepted into the program are guaranteed at least two pilot projects or clinical trials from among the ten largest hospitals and health systems in Arkansas. More information can be found at the HealthTech Arkansas website: https://www.healthtecharkansas.com/

ABOUT SYMBIOSIS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC

SymBiosis is an investment firm focused on advancing biotherapeutics innovations for serious and life-threatening diseases. The firm invests in groundbreaking medicines across disease area, financing stage, and geography, with a focus on programs in, or about to enter, human trials. SymBiosis currently manages a portfolio of more than 30 investments and has significant, long-term capital commitments to fund future investments. For more information, please visit www.symbiosis.vc or follow us on LinkedIn.

For more information, contact:

Arielle Amrein

(479) 378-6655

[email protected]

SOURCE SymBiosis