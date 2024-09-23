BIOPHYLE LAUNCHING COMMERCIALIZATION TRAINING PROGRAM FOR ARKANSAS LIFE SCIENCE RESEARCHERS

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- biophyle—a not-for-profit educational institution fostering collaboration between scientists and clinicians in Arkansas and biotech industry leaders—today announced the launch of the Biotech Entrepreneur Training Program. The training program is a nine-week virtual commercialization course designed to provide Arkansas-based life science researchers with essential tools to bring their innovations to market. Supported by funding from the Arkansas Economic Development Commission, this course is offered at no cost to participants and features a curriculum delivered by subject matter experts.

The first cohort of the training program – starting this month – includes 26 researchers from across Arkansas, representing a wide array of fields, including biomedical engineering, cancer research, and neurotechnology, as well as other advanced scientific disciplines. These participants bring expertise from leading institutions such as the University of Arkansas and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, hospitals, and companies in the life sciences and healthcare sectors. Each researcher is working on an innovative project aimed at addressing critical challenges in healthcare, from improving maternal health and advancing neuro-stimulation technologies to the discovery of novel cancer therapies.

biophyle was founded by SymBiosis—an Arkansas-based investment firm focused on advancing biotherapeutics innovations for serious and life-threatening diseases—to help advance the biotech ecosystem in Arkansas. In addition to the Biotech Entrepreneur Training Program, biophyle has also launched a clinical trial accelerator and workforce training program to further support the Arkansas biotech ecosystem. HealthTech Arkansas, which has a long history of supporting innovation in the state through its accelerator and other programs, is a partner in the Biotech Entrepreneur Training Program and the clinical trial accelerator. Additionally, the University of Arkansas's Professional and Workforce Development office is a partner in the workforce training program.

"Arkansas has a wealth of talent in life sciences and we hope to contribute to a thriving ecosystem for biotech entrepreneurship within the state," said Chidozie Ugwumba, President of biophyle and managing partner of SymBiosis. "The Biotech Entrepreneur Training Program aims to provide innovators with commercialization knowledge and tools they need to take their ideas to the next level. We are excited for the impact it will have in helping participants achieve their objectives."

The program's curriculum will provide participants with insight into forming startups, securing funding, and navigating the FDA approval process by covering the following key topics:

Session 1 : Introduction to the Program, Understanding Markets and Commercialization

: Introduction to the Program, Understanding Markets and Commercialization Session 2 : Corporate Legal and IP Portfolio Management

: Corporate Legal and IP Portfolio Management Session 3 : Is a Start-up Right for You?

: Is a Start-up Right for You? Session 4 : Regulatory Strategy

: Regulatory Strategy Session 5 : Vendor Selection and Management

: Vendor Selection and Management Session 6 : Planning Pre-Clinical Studies

: Planning Pre-Clinical Studies Session 7 : FDA Submissions – Preclinical to Clinical Phase

: FDA Submissions – Preclinical to Clinical Phase Session 8 : FDA Submissions – Clinical Phase

: FDA Submissions – Clinical Phase Session 9: Introduction to Clinical Trials (Phase I - IV)

"We're looking forward to bringing meaningful content and connections to our state's life science researchers," said Jeff Stinson, director at HealthTech Arkansas. "Connecting this group of promising researchers to local and national subject matter experts is an important first step in commercializing high-potential assets and intellectual property developed in Arkansas."

More information about the Biotech Entrepreneur Training Program can be found at: https://biophyle.org/biotech-entrepreneur-training/

About SymBiosis

SymBiosis is an investment firm focused on advancing biotherapeutics innovations for serious and life-threatening diseases. The firm invests in groundbreaking medicines across disease areas, financing stages, and geography, with a focus on programs in, or about to enter, human trials. For more information, please visit www.symbiosis.vc or follow us on LinkedIn.

About HealthTech Arkansas

HealthTech Arkansas helps to drive innovation for healthcare provider organizations through its accelerator programs and internal innovation programming. Its flagship accelerator, HeartX, recruits worldwide for the most accomplished cardiovascular-focused startups in the areas of digital health, medical devices, and diagnostic platforms. Those companies accepted into the program are guaranteed at least two pilot projects or clinical trials with cardiology practices around the country. More information can be found at the HealthTech Arkansas website: https://www.healthtecharkansas.com/

Contact:

Arielle Amrein

(479) 378-6655

[email protected]

SOURCE SymBiosis