Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market Worth $14.92 Billion by 2023 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, October 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report "Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market by Type ( Non-biodegradable, Biodegradable), End-use Industry (Packaging, Consumer Goods, Automotive, Textiles, Agriculture) and Region (APAC, North America, Europe, and RoW) - Trends & Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market is projected to grow from USD 6.95 billion in 2018 to USD 14.92 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2018 to 2023. Increasing demand for bioplastics from the packaging industry, favorable government policies, increase in waste management regulations in Europe, and increasing concern for human health are projected to drive the Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market. Increase in regulations is expected to propel the growth rate of the market.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )



Don't miss out on business opportunities in Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market.

Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow.

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalyst.asp?id=88795240



Browse in-depth TOC on "Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market"



71 - Tables

45 - Figures

140 - Pages



View detailed Table of Content here -https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/biopolymers-bioplastics-market-88795240.html

On the basis of end-use industry, packaging is estimated to lead the Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market in 2018

Packaging is the largest end-use industry for bioplastics & biopolymers. The need for sustainable solutions has encompassed several industry verticals, including food & beverage. In addition, enhanced industrial & manufacturing technologies have enabled the food & beverage companies to incorporate bioplastics in packaging. The demand for packaging made from bioplastics for wrapping organic food as well as for premium and branded products is on the rise. Preference for packaging materials made from natural or organic polymers, derived from biomass sources, such as fats, oils, starch, and microbiota, is driving the market in the packaging end-use industry.

Request for Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsample.asp?id=88795240

On the basis of sub-type, bio-PET is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Bio-PET is the most widely used sub-type of non-biodegradable bioplastics & biopolymers. Owing to its high durability that matches its fossil fuel-based counterpart, it is expected to witness a high growth during the forecast period. Bio-PET can be used in the same applications, such as bottles and flexible films, as served by its counterparts. Rising consumption of beverages coupled with regulations imposed by various governments to reduce emissions in countries such as Japan, Canada, and the US contribute to the growth of the bio-PET market. In addition, strategies of companies such as PepsiCo and Coca-Cola toward sustainable packaging for carbonated soft drinks is also likely to drive the bio-PET segment.

On the basis of region, Europe is estimated to lead the Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market in 2018

Europe is the largest Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market and is one of the major producers of plastics. It is also one of the leading packaging markets, globally. These factors have been responsible for the development of bio-based plastics with collaborative research, which, in turn, is expected to transform Europe's plastics industry. The political and economic conditions have also driven the market penetration of bioplastics & biopolymers. The EU Commission has focused on the Lead Markets Initiative where bioplastics have been identified as one of the most important potential markets. Europe has, thus, become one of the major consumers of bioplastics & biopolymers.

Key players in the Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market:

The key players in the market include NatureWorks (US), Braskem (Brazil), Novamont (Italy), BASF (Germany), Total Corbion PLA (Netherlands), Biome Bioplastics (UK), Bio-On (Italy), Toray Industries (Japan), Plantic Technologies (Australia), and Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan). These players have established a strong foothold in the market by adopting strategies such as investment & expansion, new product launch, agreement, partnership & joint venture, and merger & acquisition.

Browse Adjacent Markets @ Green Bio Chemicals Market Research Reports & Consulting

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/biopolymers-bioplastics-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets