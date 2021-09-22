Bioplastics Market by Type, Application, and Geography | Global Forecast to 2025 | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Sep 22, 2021, 18:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the bioplastics market and it is poised to grow by USD $ 76.12 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over about 28% during the forecast period. The report on the biodegradable plastics market offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current scenario, growth variance, and the Y-O-Y growth rate.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Arkema SA, BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, NatureWorks LLC, Novamont SpA, Plantic Technologies Ltd., SHOWA DENKO K.K., Teijin Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., and Toyota Tsusho Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the emergence of bio-based and renewable raw materials will offer immense growth opportunities, the cost-effectiveness of conventional plastic over bioplastics will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Bioplastics Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Bioplastics Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Non-biodegradable
- Biodegradable
- Application
- Packaging And Food Service
- Agriculture And Horticulture
- CG And HA
- Automotive
- Others
- Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
Related Reports on Materials Include:
Global Bio-based PET Market - Global bio-based PET market is segmented by application (bottles and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Global Biodegradable Packaging Materials Market - Global biodegradable packaging materials market is segmented by product (paper packaging materials and bioplastic packaging materials), application (food packaging, beverage packaging, pharmaceutical, personal and home care packaging, and others), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America).
Bioplastics Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our bioplastics market report covers the following areas:
- Biodegradable plastics market size
- biodegradable plastics market trends
- biodegradable plastics industry analysis
This study identifies government initiatives for increasing the use of bioplastic packaging as one of the prime reasons driving the bioplastics market growth during the next few years.
Bioplastics Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Bioplastics Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the bioplastics market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Bioplastics Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist bioplastics market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the bioplastics market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the bioplastics market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bioplastics market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Packaging and food service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Agriculture and horticulture - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- CG and HA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Non-biodegradable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Biodegradable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Arkema SA
- BASF SE
- Evonik Industries AG
- NatureWorks LLC
- Novamont SpA
- Plantic Technologies Ltd.
- SHOWA DENKO K.K.
- Teijin Ltd.
- Toray Industries Inc.
- Toyota Tsusho Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
