BioPoint Inc. Named a 2021 Fast 50 Company for the 5th Time by Boston Business Journal

BOSTON, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boston Business Journal has named BioPoint Inc. to its exclusive 2021 Fast 50 list, which represent the 50 fastest-growing private companies in Massachusetts.

The Fast 50 companies are selected and ranked based on a formula that counts revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.

"Every year it is exciting to make the list and this year's recognition in particular holds a very special achievement for everyone at BioPoint as we all came together to navigate the logistical challenges presented by the pandemic. It was so rewarding supporting our pharmaceutical industry partners as they were leading the race for a vaccine during the pandemic," says Taylor Tagliente, a Pharmaceutical Recruiter from the Wakefield, MA home office.

The numbers were crunched and analyzed by the Business Journal's research department.

"The economic shutdown sent a lot of companies' strategies and financials into uncharted territory in 2020, but as the Fast 50 illustrates, Greater Boston's fastest-growth companies pivoted and prospered despite it all," Carolyn M. Jones, market president and publisher of the Boston Business Journal.

BioPoint's flexible Functional Service Provider model provides specialized resource teams for well-defined business services to allow multiple benefits to their clients including cost efficiency, simplification, time savings, and increased opportunity for Pharmaceutical companies to focus on core competencies. Areas of expertise include Drug Safety & Pharmacovigilance, Regulatory Affairs, HEOR Market Access, and Quality Assurance.

"Treating our clients like true partners and our employees like family during these uncertain times has played a substantial contribution to this year's recognition in the Fast 50s list," says Krista Rymer, a Business Development Manager from BioPoint's West Coast location. "It's humbling and an honor to be working on such critical Drug Safety programs that have had such an impact on the health and safety of so many people across the world."

