Biopolymer Coatings Market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.89% during 2021-2025 | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Scope of Biopolymer Coatings Market Report:

Report coverage Details Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2025 Incremental Growth $ 397.84 million CAGR Accelerating at 6.89% No. of Pages 120 Segmentation By geography:- Europe

North America

APAC

MEA

South America By product:- Nitrocellulose

Cellulose esters

Starch

Natural wax

Others Drivers Growing demand for bio-based and eco-friendly polymers

Increasing demand from food and beverage industry

Fluctuating crude oil prices Challenges Drawbacks of biopolymers in coatings

Environmental and safety challenges faced by biopolymers

Cost-effectiveness of conventional plastics over bioplastics

Biopolymer Coatings Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Biopolymer Coatings Market is segmented as below:

Product

Nitrocellulose



Cellulose Esters



Starch



Natural Wax



Others

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



MEA



South America

Biopolymer Coatings Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the biopolymer coatings market include Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema SA, BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Covestro AG, Croda International Plc, Evonik Industries AG, Koninklijke DSM NV, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., and Novamont SpA. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the biopolymer coatings market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

Biopolymer Coatings Market size

Biopolymer Coatings Market trends

Biopolymer Coatings Market industry analysis

The growing demand for bio-based and eco-friendly polymers is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as drawbacks of biopolymers in coatings may threaten the growth of the market.

Biopolymer Coatings Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist biopolymer coatings market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the biopolymer coatings market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the biopolymer coatings market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of biopolymer coatings market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Nitrocellulose - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cellulose esters - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Starch - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Natural wax - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Akzo Nobel NV

Arkema SA

BASF SE

Cargill Inc.

Covestro AG

Croda International Plc

Evonik Industries AG

Koninklijke DSM NV

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.

Novamont SpA

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

