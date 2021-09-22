Biopolymers Market by End-user, Type, and Geography | Global Forecast to 2025 | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Archer Daniels Midland Co., Arkema SA, BASF SE, Braskem SA, Danimer Scientific, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Galatea Bio Tech Srl, NatureWorks LLC, and Toray Industries Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the volatility in crude oil prices will offer immense growth opportunities, to make the most of the opportunities, biopolymers market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Biopolymers Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Biopolymers Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Packaging And Food Services Sector



Agriculture And Horticulture Sector



Consumer Goods Sector



Automotive Sector



Others

Type

PLA



Bio-PE



Bio-PET



PHA



Others

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



MEA



South America

Biopolymers Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our biopolymers market report covers the following areas:

Biopolymers Market size

Biopolymers Market trends

Biopolymers Market industry analysis

This study identifies strict environmental regulations and policies as one of the prime reasons driving the biopolymers market growth during the next few years.

Biopolymers Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Biopolymers Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the Biopolymers Market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Biopolymers Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist biopolymers market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the biopolymers market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the biopolymers market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of biopolymers market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Packaging and food services sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Agriculture and horticulture sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Consumer goods sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Automotive sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

PLA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Bio-PE - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Bio-PET - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

PHA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Arkema SA

BASF SE

Braskem SA

Danimer Scientific

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Galatea Bio Tech Srl

NatureWorks LLC

Toray Industries Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

