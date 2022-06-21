Biopolymers Market by End-user, Type, and Geography | Volatility in Crude Oil Prices to boost market growth |Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Archer Daniels Midland Co., Arkema SA, BASF SE, Braskem SA, Danimer Scientific, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Galatea Bio Tech Srl, NatureWorks LLC, and Toray Industries Inc. are some of the major market participants.

The volatility in crude oil prices will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, biopolymers market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Biopolymers Market Segmentation

End-user

Packaging And Food Services Sector



Agriculture And Horticulture Sector



Consumer Goods Sector



Automotive Sector



Others

Type

PLA



Bio-PE



Bio-PET



PHA



Others

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



MEA



South America

Learn more about the future trends impacting bioplastics and biopolymers market size. Get the latest sample report here.

Geographical Market Analysis

Europe will account for 32% of market growth. Europe's two largest markets for biopolymers are Germany and the United Kingdom. The market in this region will increase more quickly than the markets in all other regions combined. Over the projection period, the European biopolymers market will increase thanks to the rising demand from the healthcare sector.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis of the top regions. Request Detailed Sample Report.

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global biopolymers market as part of the global commodity chemicals market within the global materials market.

The evaluation of business strategies and the optimization of profit margins both depend on a complete grasp of the value chain. During the forecast period, vendors can reduce costs and improve customer services by using the data from our value chain analysis section. The value chain of global commodity chemicals market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Innovation

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to an analyst now!

Related Reports:

Bovine Gelatin Market- The bovine gelatin market share is expected to increase to USD 876.49 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.67%. Download Exclusive Sample Report

FRP Panels and Sheets Market- The FRP panels and sheets market share is expected to reach an estimated USD 227.41 million by 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 8.39%. Download Exclusive Sample Report

Biopolymers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.04% Market growth 2021-2025 1294.13 thousand tons Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.70 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 32% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Archer Daniels Midland Co., Arkema SA, BASF SE, Braskem SA, Danimer Scientific, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Galatea Bio Tech Srl, NatureWorks LLC, and Toray Industries Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Commodity chemicals

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 (thousand tons)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user

5.3 Packaging and food services sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Packaging and food services sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)



Exhibit 18: Packaging and food services sector - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Agriculture and horticulture sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Agriculture and horticulture sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)



Exhibit 20: Agriculture and horticulture sector - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Consumer goods sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Consumer goods sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)



Exhibit 22: Consumer goods sector - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Automotive sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Automotive sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)



Exhibit 24: Automotive sector - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)



Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 28: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 29: Comparison by Type

6.3 PLA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: PLA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)



Exhibit 31: PLA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Bio-PE - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: Bio-PE - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)



Exhibit 33: Bio-PE - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Bio-PET - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 34: Bio-PET - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)



Exhibit 35: Bio-PET - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.6 PHA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 36: PHA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)



Exhibit 37: PHA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.8 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 43: Geographic comparison

8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 44: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)

Exhibit 45: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 46: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)

Exhibit 47: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 48: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)



Exhibit 49: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 50: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)



Exhibit 51: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 52: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)

Exhibit 53: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 56: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 57: Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 58: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 59: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 60: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 61: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Exhibit 62: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Overview



Exhibit 63: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 64: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 65: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Segment focus

11.4 Arkema SA

Exhibit 66: Arkema SA - Overview



Exhibit 67: Arkema SA - Business segments



Exhibit 68: Arkema SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 69: Arkema SA - Segment focus

11.5 BASF SE

Exhibit 70: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 71: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 72: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 73: BASF SE - Segment focus

11.6 Braskem SA

Exhibit 74: Braskem SA - Overview



Exhibit 75: Braskem SA - Business segments



Exhibit 76: Braskem SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: Braskem SA - Segment focus

11.7 Danimer Scientific

Exhibit 78: Danimer Scientific - Overview



Exhibit 79: Danimer Scientific - Business segments



Exhibit 80: Danimer Scientific - Key offerings



Exhibit 81: Danimer Scientific - Segment focus

11.8 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Exhibit 82: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 83: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 84: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 85: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Segment focus

11.9 Evonik Industries AG

Exhibit 86: Evonik Industries AG - Overview



Exhibit 87: Evonik Industries AG - Business segments



Exhibit 88: Evonik Industries AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 89: Evonik Industries AG - Segment focus

11.10 Galatea Bio Tech Srl

Exhibit 90: Galatea Bio Tech Srl - Overview



Exhibit 91: Galatea Bio Tech Srl - Product and service



Exhibit 92: Galatea Bio Tech Srl - Key offerings

11.11 NatureWorks LLC

Exhibit 93: NatureWorks LLC - Overview



Exhibit 94: NatureWorks LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 95: NatureWorks LLC - Key offerings

11.12 Toray Industries Inc.

Exhibit 96: Toray Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Toray Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 98: Toray Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 99: Toray Industries Inc. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 100: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 101: Research Methodology



Exhibit 102: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 103: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 104: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio