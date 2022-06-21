Biopolymers Market by End-user, Type, and Geography | Volatility in Crude Oil Prices to boost market growth |Technavio

Jun 21, 2022, 09:45 ET
Discover the growth potential across each business segment in the overall bioplastics and biopolymers market during the forecast period.
NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Biopolymers Market size is expected to grow by 1,294.13 thousand tons, at a CAGR of 6.04% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The volatility in crude oil prices is notably driving the biopolymers market growth. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Archer Daniels Midland Co., Arkema SA, BASF SE, Braskem SA, Danimer Scientific, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Galatea Bio Tech Srl, NatureWorks LLC, and Toray Industries Inc. are some of the major market participants.
The volatility in crude oil prices will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, biopolymers market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Biopolymers Market Segmentation
- End-user
- Packaging And Food Services Sector
- Agriculture And Horticulture Sector
- Consumer Goods Sector
- Automotive Sector
- Others
- Type
- PLA
- Bio-PE
- Bio-PET
- PHA
- Others
- Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
Europe will account for 32% of market growth. Europe's two largest markets for biopolymers are Germany and the United Kingdom. The market in this region will increase more quickly than the markets in all other regions combined. Over the projection period, the European biopolymers market will increase thanks to the rising demand from the healthcare sector.
Technavio categorizes the global biopolymers market as part of the global commodity chemicals market within the global materials market.
The evaluation of business strategies and the optimization of profit margins both depend on a complete grasp of the value chain. During the forecast period, vendors can reduce costs and improve customer services by using the data from our value chain analysis section. The value chain of global commodity chemicals market includes the following core components:
- Inputs
- Inbound logistics
- Operations
- Outbound logistics
- Marketing and sales
- Service
- Support activities
- Innovation
|
Biopolymers Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.04%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
1294.13 thousand tons
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.70
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 32%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Archer Daniels Midland Co., Arkema SA, BASF SE, Braskem SA, Danimer Scientific, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Galatea Bio Tech Srl, NatureWorks LLC, and Toray Industries Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Commodity chemicals
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 (thousand tons)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user
- 5.3 Packaging and food services sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Packaging and food services sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)
- Exhibit 18: Packaging and food services sector - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Agriculture and horticulture sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Agriculture and horticulture sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)
- Exhibit 20: Agriculture and horticulture sector - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Consumer goods sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Consumer goods sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)
- Exhibit 22: Consumer goods sector - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Automotive sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: Automotive sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)
- Exhibit 24: Automotive sector - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)
- Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by End-user
6 Market Segmentation by Type
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 28: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 29: Comparison by Type
- 6.3 PLA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 30: PLA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)
- Exhibit 31: PLA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 Bio-PE - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 32: Bio-PE - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)
- Exhibit 33: Bio-PE - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Bio-PET - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 34: Bio-PET - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)
- Exhibit 35: Bio-PET - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.6 PHA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 36: PHA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)
- Exhibit 37: PHA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 6.8 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Type
7 Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 42: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 43: Geographic comparison
- 8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 44: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)
- Exhibit 45: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 46: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)
- Exhibit 47: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 48: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)
- Exhibit 49: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 50: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)
- Exhibit 51: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 52: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)
- Exhibit 53: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.8 Key leading countries
- 8.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 56: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- 10.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 57: Vendor landscape
- 10.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 58: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 59: Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 60: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 61: Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 Archer Daniels Midland Co.
- Exhibit 62: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 63: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 64: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 65: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Segment focus
- 11.4 Arkema SA
- Exhibit 66: Arkema SA - Overview
- Exhibit 67: Arkema SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 68: Arkema SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 69: Arkema SA - Segment focus
- 11.5 BASF SE
- Exhibit 70: BASF SE - Overview
- Exhibit 71: BASF SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 72: BASF SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 73: BASF SE - Segment focus
- 11.6 Braskem SA
- Exhibit 74: Braskem SA - Overview
- Exhibit 75: Braskem SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 76: Braskem SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 77: Braskem SA - Segment focus
- 11.7 Danimer Scientific
- Exhibit 78: Danimer Scientific - Overview
- Exhibit 79: Danimer Scientific - Business segments
- Exhibit 80: Danimer Scientific - Key offerings
- Exhibit 81: Danimer Scientific - Segment focus
- 11.8 DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Exhibit 82: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 83: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 84: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 85: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.9 Evonik Industries AG
- Exhibit 86: Evonik Industries AG - Overview
- Exhibit 87: Evonik Industries AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 88: Evonik Industries AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 89: Evonik Industries AG - Segment focus
- 11.10 Galatea Bio Tech Srl
- Exhibit 90: Galatea Bio Tech Srl - Overview
- Exhibit 91: Galatea Bio Tech Srl - Product and service
- Exhibit 92: Galatea Bio Tech Srl - Key offerings
- 11.11 NatureWorks LLC
- Exhibit 93: NatureWorks LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 94: NatureWorks LLC - Product and service
- Exhibit 95: NatureWorks LLC - Key offerings
- 11.12 Toray Industries Inc.
- Exhibit 96: Toray Industries Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 97: Toray Industries Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 98: Toray Industries Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 99: Toray Industries Inc. - Segment focus
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 100: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 101: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 102: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 103: Information sources
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 104: List of abbreviations
