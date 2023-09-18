Biopolymers Market size to increase by USD 14.93 billion between 2022 to 2027| The increasing demand for PHA-based biodegradable plastics drives market growth - Technavio

News provided by

Infiniti Research, Inc.

18 Sep, 2023, 07:35 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Biopolymers Market size is expected to grow by USD 14.93 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.11% between 2022 to 2027. The increasing demand for PHA-based biodegradable plastics drives the biopolymers market. However, factor such as the cost-effectiveness of conventional plastics over biopolymers may impede market growth. The market is segmented by type (PLA, Bio-PE, Bio-PET, PHA, and Starch and others), end-user (Packaging and food services sector, Agriculture and horticulture, Consumer goods, Automotive, and Others), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Download free sample report now for more information

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Biopolymers Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Biopolymers Market 2023-2027

Biopolymers Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Archer Daniels Midland Co. - The company offers biopolymers and bioplastics in partnership with LG Chem.

Technavio provides report with a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the biopolymers market including Archer Daniels Midland Co., Arkema Group, BASF SE, Biome Technologies plc, Danimer Scientific Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, Galatea Bio Tech Srl, KURARAY Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., NatureWorks LLC, Novamont S.p.A., Rodenburg Biopolymers B.V., Solanyl Biopolymers Inc., Toray Industries Inc., TotalEnergies Corbion bv, Yield10 Bioscience Inc., and Braskem SA.

Get the complete company analysis by Technavio now, download the free sample report here

Biopolymers Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The PLA segment is expected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period. PLA, or polylactic acid, is a widely used biodegradable polyester. It has been identified in blood and muscle tissue as a byproduct of glucose metabolism, derived from lactic acid. PLA can be produced from either recycled or non-renewable sources. The chemical polymerization of lactic acid leads to the creation of PLA copolymers. PLA is a preferred choice for biopolymer applications due to its resistance to water.

Biopolymers Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • Historic Market Size 2017-2021
  • CAGR of the market during 2023-2027
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist biopolymers market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the biopolymers market
  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of biopolymers market companies

Buy the full report for detailed analysis of Biopolymers Market

Related Reports:

Biopolymers and Bioplastic Market: The biopolymers and bioplastic market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.36% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 75.14 billion.

Biopolymer Packaging Market: The biopolymer packaging market share is expected to increase by USD 5.39 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.45%.

FAQS

  • How do the major trends impact the market?
  • How big is the North America market?
  • How do the key drivers and challenges impact the market?

Table of Contents:

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Landscape
  3. Market Sizing
  4. Historic Market Sizes
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Market Segmentation by Type
  7. Market Segmentation by End-User
  8. Customer Landscape
  9. Geographic Landscape
  10. Drivers, Challenges, & Trends
  11. Company Landscape
  12. Company Analysis
  13. Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Infiniti Research, Inc.

Also from this source

Recreational Vehicle (RV) Market to grow by USD 32.03 billion from 2022 to 2027, Increasing Adoption of RVs by Different Generations of Consumers to boost the market growth- Technavio

Nano Positioning Systems Market size to grow by USD 161.87 million from 2022 to 2027 | The wide application of nanotechnology drives market growth - Technavio

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.