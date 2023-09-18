Biopolymers Market size to increase by USD 14.93 billion between 2022 to 2027| The increasing demand for PHA-based biodegradable plastics drives market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Biopolymers Market size is expected to grow by USD 14.93 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.11% between 2022 to 2027. The increasing demand for PHA-based biodegradable plastics drives the biopolymers market. However, factor such as the cost-effectiveness of conventional plastics over biopolymers may impede market growth. The market is segmented by type (PLA, Bio-PE, Bio-PET, PHA, and Starch and others), end-user (Packaging and food services sector, Agriculture and horticulture, Consumer goods, Automotive, and Others), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Download free sample report now for more information

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Biopolymers Market 2023-2027

Biopolymers Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Archer Daniels Midland Co. - The company offers biopolymers and bioplastics in partnership with LG Chem.

Technavio provides report with a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the biopolymers market including Archer Daniels Midland Co., Arkema Group, BASF SE, Biome Technologies plc, Danimer Scientific Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, Galatea Bio Tech Srl, KURARAY Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., NatureWorks LLC, Novamont S.p.A., Rodenburg Biopolymers B.V., Solanyl Biopolymers Inc., Toray Industries Inc., TotalEnergies Corbion bv, Yield10 Bioscience Inc., and Braskem SA.

Biopolymers Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The PLA segment is expected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period. PLA, or polylactic acid, is a widely used biodegradable polyester. It has been identified in blood and muscle tissue as a byproduct of glucose metabolism, derived from lactic acid. PLA can be produced from either recycled or non-renewable sources. The chemical polymerization of lactic acid leads to the creation of PLA copolymers. PLA is a preferred choice for biopolymer applications due to its resistance to water.

Biopolymers Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist biopolymers market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the biopolymers market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of biopolymers market companies

