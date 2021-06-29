Biopreservation Market Size is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 9.2% by 2026 | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Biopreservation Market is Segmented by Type (Biopreservation Media, Biospecimen Equipment, Freezers, Cryogenic Storage, Thawing Equipment, and Refrigerator), Application (Therapeutic, Research, Clinical Trials), End-user, and Geography – Industry Forecast to 2026. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Pharmaceuticals & Biotech Category.

The Biopreservation Market is projected to grow at a rate of 9.2% CAGR by 2026.

Major factors driving the growth of the Biopreservation market are:

The rising incidence of chronic diseases, including cardiac, renal diseases, diabetes, and obesity will propel the biopreservation market growth.

Furthermore, government initiatives to encourage stem cell therapies to treat the disease will propel market growth.

Rising investments in regenerative medicine research and the increasing demand for personalized medicine are also expected to drive the Biopreservation market growth.

Need to increase the shelf life of food is expected to drive the growth of the Biopreservation market size.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE BIOPRESERVATION MARKET

The presence of government healthcare initiatives that provide funds, grants, and contracts for research has resulted in providing expedited growth to R&D activities deployed by various companies. This has, in turn, resulted in widening the scope for adoption of advanced Biopreservation services, which is anticipated to drive the growth of the Biopreservation market.

The expanding use of plasma, tissues, stem cells, and DNA for medical research, as well as the rise of scientific research for new cures and pharmaceuticals, are driving the biopreservation market.

In addition, one of the key drivers of this industry has been enhanced biopreservation procedures and rising healthcare spending. Biopreservation goods and services are being developed by research organizations and businesses. Increasing the use of biological laboratory specimens in various research and clinical trials should also help the biopreservation market growth.

Technological advancements in Biopreservation processes are also major factors driving the growth of the Biopreservation market. These technological upgrades in Biopreservation have led to long-term preservation and banking of complex organs and tissues of high importance in regenerative medicine and organ transplantation.

The growing awareness of the risks of foodborne disease transmission through vegetable foods, combined with customer desires for foods that are fresh-tasting and minimally preserved, has fueled a growing interest in using biopreservation concepts for preserving food. Biopreservation uses natural or controlled microbiota or antimicrobials as a way of preserving food and extending its shelf life. Beneficial bacteria or the fermentation products produced by these bacteria are used in biopreservation to control spoilage and render pathogens inactive in food.

BIOPRESERVATION MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on type, the biopreservation media segment is expected to be the most lucrative segment during the forecast period. The rising need for biobanking for tissues and stem cells to aid in life science research is a major factor driving this section of the biopreservation market forward.

Based on application, the therapeutic segment is expected to drive the biopreservation market. Because of improvements in regenerative medicine and personalized medicine, an increase in cord blood banking, and the increased incidence of chronic diseases, biopreservation is predominantly used in therapeutics.

Based on end-users, the biobanks category is likely to account for a significant portion of the market. The growing demand for the preservation of stem cells, as well as the growing number of sperm and egg banks, are the major factors driving the growth of this segment.

BIOPRESERVATION MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Biopreservation Media

Nutrient Media



Sera



Growth Factors & Supplements

Biospecimen Equipment

Temperature Control Systems

Freezers

Cryogenic Storage Systems

Thawing Equipment

Refrigerators

Accessories



Alarms & Monitoring systems



Incubators



Centrifuges



Other Equipment.

By Application

Therapeutic Applications

Research Applications

Clinical Trials

Other Applications.

By End-User

Biobanks

Gene Banks

Hospitals

Other End Users.

SOURCE Valuates Reports