Bioprocess Analyzers Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027

Global Bioprocess Analyzers Market: Overview

Bioprocess is defined as a technique used to produce biological products such as genetically microbial strain and commercially useful chemicals.

Increase in interest in life science areas such as pharmacology & toxicology and biotechnology for the development of advanced medicines and vaccines has created a need for advanced bioprocess technology.



Limited adherence of biological product development and shift toward stratified medicine are projected to hamper the growth of the global bioprocess analyzers market in the near future.



The global bioprocess analyzers market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on product, application, and region.



A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section.



Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles along with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global bioprocess analyzers market.



Global Bioprocess Analyzers Market: Key Segments

Based on product, the global bioprocess analyzers market has been classified into instruments and consumables & accessories.

New product development and increase in efficiency of different media used for cell culture production are anticipated to boost the consumables & accessories segment in the next few years.

In terms of application, the global market has been classified into antibiotics, recombinant proteins, biosimilars, and monoclonal antibodies. Increase in research studies to understand protein-protein interaction to perform several diagnostic tests such as ELISA and RIA is likely to propel the recombinant proteins segment during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the global bioprocess analyzers market has been categorized into biopharmaceutical companies, contract manufacturing organizations, contract research organizations, and others.

The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2017 to 2027, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2019 to 2027, considering 2018 as the base year.



Global Bioprocess Analyzers Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global bioprocess analyzers market has been segmented into five major regions: North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa and GCC Countries).



The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2017 to 2027, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2019 to 2027, considering 2018 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.



Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles the major players in the market in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments.

Major companies profiled in the global market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Nova Biomedical, and Randox Laboratories Ltd. Other players include Sartorius Group, YSI, Inc. (Xylem, Inc.), Optocell GmbH & Co. KG, Kaiser Optical Systems, Inc., and SYSBIOTECH GmbH.



The global bioprocess analyzers market has been segmented as follows:



Global Bioprocess Analyzers Market, by Product

Instruments

Consumables & Accessories



Global Bioprocess Analyzers Market, by Application

Antibiotics

Recombinant Proteins

Biosimilars

Monoclonal Antibodies



Global Bioprocess Analyzers Market, by End-user

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Manufacturing Organizations

Contract Research Organizations

Others



Global Bioprocess Analyzers Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Malaysia

Thailand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

GCC Countries

Rest of Middle East & Africa



