Bioprocess Container Market size worth $ 2.59 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 12.6% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Increasing demand for biologics and the rise in production of vaccines using single-use disposable technology, sustainability and affordability of single-use bioprocess technology and lower risk of cross-contamination are likely to propel the market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Bioprocess Container Market" By Type (2D Bioprocess Containers, 3D Bioprocess Containers), By Application (Upstream Processes, Downstream Processes), By End-User (Life Science R&D Companies, Biopharmaceutical Companies), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Bioprocess Container Market size was valued at USD 1.00 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2.59 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Bioprocess Container Market Overview

Increasing demand for biologics and the rise in production of vaccines using single-use disposable technology are factors expected to foster the growth of the Global Bioprocess Container Market. Additionally, sustainability and affordability of single-use bioprocess technology and lower risk of cross-contamination propel the market growth. The increased demand for better, cheaper, and faster biologics manufacturing has fueled the growth of single-use technologies. The active development of individualized biologics and personalized medications, such as patient-specific cellular and gene therapies and therapeutic vaccinations, need a high level of sterility, which is why single-use equipment and consumables are used.

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the unprecedented demand for vaccines. Owing to the pandemic, more large-scale and laboratory-scale single-use bioreactors, as well as related consumables such as bioprocess containers, media bags, filtration assemblies, and other consumables, are being used. However, high issues associated with extractable and leachable bioprocess containers and the high cost of instruments might act as a restraining factor to the growth of the market. Single-use systems (SUS) provide a number of benefits over traditional bio-manufacturing methods, including less process validation requirements and more manufacturing flexibility, which leads to increased operating efficiency and lower manufacturing costs.

Key Developments

In April 2021 : Sartorius Stedim Biotech ( France ) opened a new Customer Interaction Center (CIC) in Beijing, China , to increase its presence in the country and meet the rising demand for biopharmaceuticals.

: Sartorius Stedim Biotech ( ) opened a new Customer Interaction Center (CIC) in , to increase its presence in the country and meet the rising demand for biopharmaceuticals. In March 2021 : Merck KGaA ( Germany ) invested USD 30 million ( EUR 25 million ) at its Life Science Center in Molsheim, France , to add a single-use assembly production unit. With this development, the business is speeding up its plans to expand single-use technology throughout Europe , which is used to make COVID-19 vaccines and other life-saving therapies.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sartorius AG, Rim Bio, Merck KGaA, Meissner, Lonza, GE Healthcare, Fluidscontrol, Fenner, Danaher.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Bioprocess Container Market On the basis of Type, Application, End-User, and Geography.

Bioprocess Container Market, By Type

2D Bioprocess Containers



3D Bioprocess Containers



Other Containers & Accessories

Bioprocess Container Market, By Application

Upstream Processes



Downstream Processes



Process Development

Bioprocess Container Market, By End-User

Life Science R&D Companies



Biopharmaceutical Companies

Bioprocess Container Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico





Europe





Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

