Bioprocess Containers Market Worth 1,914.6 Million USD by 2023

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )

Browse 63 market data Tables and 31 Figures spread through 103 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Bioprocess Containers Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/bioprocess-containers-market-107645832.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on reports

The major factors driving the growth of this market include the lower risk of cross-contamination, high adoption of bioprocess containers over stainless steel equipment, and increasing adoption of single-use technology in the manufacturing process of biopharmaceuticals.

The 2D bioprocess containers segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017

By type, the bioprocess containers market is categorized as 2D bioprocess containers, 3D bioprocess containers, and other containers and accessories. In 2017, the 2D bioprocess containers segment accounted for the largest market share. 2D bioprocess containers are frequently used in cell harvesting and for the transportation of bulk drug products and bulk drug precursors.

Ask for PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=107645832

The upstream processes segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period

Based on application, the bioprocess containers market is segmented into process development, upstream process, and downstream process. The upstream processes segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period. Upstream processes make ample use of bioprocess containers, during fermentation and culture media processing.

By end user, the biopharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017

By end user, the market is segmented into biopharmaceutical companies and life science R&D companies. The biopharmaceutical companies segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, while the life science R&D companies segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR.

North America is estimated to command the largest share of the market

North America accounted for the largest share of this market in 2017, followed by Europe. The rising demand for biopharmaceuticals and advantages associated with the use of bioprocess bags such as their energy efficiency, decreased risk of product cross contamination, and fast implementation are driving the adoption of bioprocess containers in North America. The US accounted for the largest share of the North American bioprocess market in 2017. The growing focus on biopharmaceutical production is a major driver for this market. Government support for novel biologics production has triggered R&D activity in the country, thereby making it an attractive destination for biologics manufacturing.

The key players in the Bioprocess Containers Market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Sartorius (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Lonza (Switzerland), Fenner PLC (UK), Meissner (US), Rim Bio (US), and Fluids Control (Argentina).

Know more about the Bioprocess Containers Market:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/bioprocess-containers-market-107645832.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets