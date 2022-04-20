Bioprocess Technology Market to Reach US$ 53.7 Bn by 2031, Says TMR Study

Extensive use of consumables & accessories and instruments increasingly among CMOs and CROs expanding profitable avenues; single-use systems gathering traction in bioprocess technology market

Continuous advancements in bioprocessing of recombinant proteins bolstering massive lucrative opportunities; North America market to witness sizeable revenue growth during forecast period, boosted by uptake of high-throughput bioprocessing systems

ALBANY, N.Y., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rise in production of bioprocessing of recombinant proteins has spurred the developments of bioprocess technology, which in turn has been widely used in therapeutics, vaccines, consumables, and diagnostic reagents. The bioprocess technology market has been making constant strides on the back of the growing investments by contract research organizations (CROs), and contract medical organizations. The global valuation is anticipated to reach US$ 53.7 Bn by 2031, expanding at CAGR of 8.3% during 2021–2031.

Extensive adoption of single-use system has influenced the revenue size of the bioprocess technology market, assert the authors of the current in-depth study by TMR. Innovation in bio-process hardware and their integration with advanced software in both continuous biomanufacturing system and in single-use systems, are enriching the prospects.

The introduction of state-of-the art bioprocess systems is expected to pave the way for biopharmaceuticals for cell-level and DNA-level treatment. Prevalence of infectious diseases and the high burden of chronic diseases in global population are bolstering new developments of products in the bioprocess technology market.

Request Brochure of Bioprocess Technology Market Research Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=19445

Key Findings of Bioprocess Technology Market Study

Rise in Production of Biopharmaceuticals Driving Uptake of Consumables & Accessories: Bioprocessing technologies including system, consumables, and accessories find extensive use in biopharmaceuticals. In particular, the increasing investments in biopharmaceutical outsourcing over the past few decades has spurred the revenue growth of the bioprocess technology market. Expanding product pipeline of biotherapeutics such as vaccines in the pharmaceutical industry has been enriching profitable opportunities, finds the TMR study.

Bioprocessing technologies including system, consumables, and accessories find extensive use in biopharmaceuticals. In particular, the increasing investments in biopharmaceutical outsourcing over the past few decades has spurred the revenue growth of the bioprocess technology market. Expanding product pipeline of biotherapeutics such as vaccines in the pharmaceutical industry has been enriching profitable opportunities, finds the TMR study. Single-use Systems Gathered Traction Due to Cost-effectiveness: The authors of the TMR study on the bioprocess technology market observed that single-use systems have become preferred option for both pre-clinical and commercial product manufacturing in the biopharmaceutical industry. In particular, these systems are gaining adoption among small-scale facilities notably in the CMOs, and has generated significant sales opportunities in the bioprocess technology market. The growing popularity can be ascribed to their cost-effectiveness. However, the study found that stainless steel bioreactors are still pervasively used in commercial biopharmaceutical manufacturing, especially since they are cost-effective for high-volume product manufacturing. In North America market, the demand for such systems have been considerable.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Bioprocess Technology Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=19445

R&D into Advanced Bioprocessing Technologies Supporting Production of Recombinant Proteins: Rise in production of recombinant proteins has been expanding incredible avenues for stakeholders in the market to capitalize on in the near future. The segment held a leading share of the global bioprocess technology market. The increasing application of advanced instruments in the bioprocessing of recombinant proteins is further catalyzing the market prospects.

Bioprocess Technology Market: Key Drivers

Strides in development of that wide range of biopharmaceuticals that are used in the treatment of infectious and chronic diseases is a key driver of the bioprocess technology market. Recent impetus to industry investments emanates from advancements in recombinant DNA technologies.

Specialty products, industrial chemicals, and value-added food and feed products are propelling the revenue expansion of the bioprocess technology market.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Bioprocess Technology Market Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=19445

Bioprocess Technology Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

North America held a leading share of the global bioprocess technology market in 2020. The growth during the forecast period of 2021 -2031 is expected to be propelled by the adoption of advanced bioprocess technologies in the production of biopharmaceuticals, antibiotics, and vaccines.

held a leading share of the global bioprocess technology market in 2020. The growth during the forecast period of 2021 -2031 is expected to be propelled by the adoption of advanced bioprocess technologies in the production of biopharmaceuticals, antibiotics, and vaccines. Asia Pacific is emerging as a market with massive potential opportunities. Revenue growth in the regional market is underpinned by continuous development of bioprocessing technologies to cater to the demand in various end-use industries.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=19445

Bioprocess Technology Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the bioprocess technology market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Nova Biomedical, Advanced Instruments, Lonza, Eppendorf AG, Danaher Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Sartorius AG, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Global Bioprocess Technology Market: Segmentation

Bioprocess Technology Market, by Product

Consumables & Accessories

Culture Media



Reagents



Others

Instruments

Bioprocess Analyzers



Blood Gas Analyzers



Osmometers



Cell Counter



Incubators



Bioreactors

Others (Centrifugation, Spectrometer, and Filtration)

Bioprocess Technology Market, by Application

Primary Surgical

Antibiotics

Recombinant Proteins

Monoclonal Antibodies

Biosimilar

Bioprocess Technology Market, by End-user

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Manufacturing Organizations

Contract Research Organizations

Food & Feed Industry

Academic & Research Organizations

Bioprocess Technology Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia & New Zealand

&

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Industry Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Bioprocess Analyzers Market: The global bioprocess analyzers market is driven by increase in innovations and technological advancements in bioprocess analyzers, focus on R&D activities by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and growth of the life science industry.

Bioprocess Validation Market: The production process within the pharmaceutical industry undergoes a series of recalls, reworks, and product failures. This factor necessitates the presence of a system for evaluating the viability of an experiment or product development channel. The global bioprocess validation market has expanded on account of advancements in the field of pharmaceutical manufacturing.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Rohit Bhisey Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Browse PR - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/bioprocess-technology-market.htm

SOURCE Transparency Market Research