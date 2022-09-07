Bioprocess Technology Market to record USD 55.84 Bn growth -- Evolving Opportunities with Advanced Instruments LLC and Becton Dickinson and Co.

The prevalence of infectious diseases is increasing at a faster rate due to the growing global population. In addition, the rapid spread of global pandemics such as Ebola, SARS, swine flu, Zika, and Lassa fever created high demand for vaccines and drugs to treat the cause. This led to the R&D of antiviral drugs, cell-based therapies, and vaccines using cell culture methods. For instance, in July 2021, Cytiva and Pall Corp. announced its capacity expansion plan to increase the manufacture of key products used to make biologic medicines. New sites are opening in the US and the UK to address regional manufacturing models. Many such investments are expected to drive the growth of the global bioprocess technology market during the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape:

The global bioprocess technology market is fragmented due to the presence of several well-established players. Major players are focusing on investing in R&D to develop new products. Vendors are also involved in M&A to gain a competitive edge in the market. The immense growth opportunities in the market, which include the application of bioprocess biotechnology, will increase competition among vendors.

Technavio identifies the following as the key players in the market:

Advanced Instruments LLC

Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Catalent Inc.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Corning Inc.

Dover Corp.

Emerson Electric Co.

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies USA Inc.

Inc. General Electric Co.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Lonza Group Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Nova Biomedical Corp.

Repligen Corp.

Sartorius AG

STADA Arzneimittel AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Univercells SA

Eppendorf AG

The report segments the global bioprocess technology market by end-user (biopharmaceutical companies, contract manufacturing organizations, academic research institutes, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

Bioprocess Technology Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Biopharmaceutical companies - size and forecast 2021-2026

Contract manufacturing organizations - size and forecast 2021-2026

Academic research institute - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Bioprocess Technology Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Asia - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Rest of World (ROW) - size and forecast 2021-2026

Bioprocess Technology Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.27% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 55.84 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.69 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, France, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Advanced Instruments LLC, Becton Dickinson and Co., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Catalent Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Corning Inc., Dover Corp., Emerson Electric Co., Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies USA Inc., General Electric Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, Nova Biomedical Corp., Repligen Corp., Sartorius AG, STADA Arzneimittel AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Univercells SA, and Eppendorf AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Biopharmaceutical companies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Biopharmaceutical companies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Biopharmaceutical companies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Biopharmaceutical companies - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Biopharmaceutical companies - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Contract manufacturing organizations - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Contract manufacturing organizations - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Contract manufacturing organizations - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Contract manufacturing organizations - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Contract manufacturing organizations - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Academic research institute - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Academic research institute - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Academic research institute - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Academic research institute - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Academic research institute - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Advanced Instruments LLC

Exhibit 93: Advanced Instruments LLC - Overview



Exhibit 94: Advanced Instruments LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Advanced Instruments LLC - Key offerings

10.4 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Exhibit 96: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 97: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 98: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 99: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Segment focus

10.5 Eppendorf AG

Exhibit 101: Eppendorf AG - Overview



Exhibit 102: Eppendorf AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Eppendorf AG - Key news



Exhibit 104: Eppendorf AG - Key offerings

10.6 Lonza Group Ltd.

Exhibit 105: Lonza Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Lonza Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Lonza Group Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 108: Lonza Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Lonza Group Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 Merck KGaA

Exhibit 110: Merck KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 111: Merck KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Merck KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 113: Merck KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Merck KGaA - Segment focus

10.8 Nova Biomedical Corp.

Exhibit 115: Nova Biomedical Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Nova Biomedical Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Nova Biomedical Corp. - Key offerings

10.9 Repligen Corp.

Exhibit 118: Repligen Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Repligen Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Repligen Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 121: Repligen Corp. - Key offerings

10.10 Sartorius AG

Exhibit 122: Sartorius AG - Overview



Exhibit 123: Sartorius AG - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Sartorius AG - Key news



Exhibit 125: Sartorius AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Sartorius AG - Segment focus

10.11 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 127: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 130: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Univercells SA

Exhibit 132: Univercells SA - Overview



Exhibit 133: Univercells SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Univercells SA - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 135: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 136: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 137: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 138: Research methodology



Exhibit 139: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 140: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 141: List of abbreviations

